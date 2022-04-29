The Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 1.67 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02621964/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvement in healthcare administrative processes, rising demand for sophisticated healthcare solutions requiring a periodic upgrade, and growing mandate toward healthcare process transparency.

The healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US analysis includes the service segment.



The healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US is segmented as below:

By Service

• Back-end services

• Middle services

• Front-end services



This study identifies increasing consolidation as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare RCM outsourcing market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, rise in the adoption of cloud computing and operational automation for medical processes optimization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US covers the following areas:

• Healthcare RCM outsourcing market sizing

• Healthcare RCM outsourcing market forecast

• Healthcare RCM outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare RCM outsourcing market vendors in the US that include 3M Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareCloud Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., Conifer Health Solutions LLC, DrChrono Inc., EdgeMED Healthcare LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Greenway Health LLC, MedData Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Optum360 Inc., Parallon Business Solutions, Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Vee Technologies, and Vizient Inc. Also, the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

