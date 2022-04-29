New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126838/?utm_source=GNW





Major factors driving the market studied are the rising demand from the adhesives & sealants market and rising demand for electrical components in the construction sector.

On the flip side, environmental regulations overproduction is expected to hinder the growth of the studied market.

The powder form of SEBS dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the ease and flexibility in its application.

Besides, rising demand as a replacement of PVC in various end-user industries serves as an opportunity for the studied market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.



Adhesive and Sealants segment to Dominate the Market



SEBS is majorly used in products, such as tapes, labels, and other construction-based adhesives, among others in the adhesive and sealant industry.

The water-solvent-borne property of SEBS is versatile, and it exhibits properties, such as, high cohesiveness, and high peel strength. Due to this, SEBS-borne PSAs (pressure sensitive adhesives) are replacing natural PSAs in a variety of applications, which has increased the consumption of SEBS in the adhesive and sealant industry.

Advanced production techniques, like co-extrusion with a polyolefin backing related to adhesives and sealants, have further broadened the scope for SEBS.

The demand for adhesives & sealants has been increasing from industries, such as packaging, construction, and automotive, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to robust growth of these industries in the region.

Hence, based on the aforementioned aspects, Adhesives and Sealants segment is expected to dominate the market.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing construction activities in the countries, such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc., the demand and production of adhesives and sealants, and electrical products has been increasing in the country, which is further leading to increase in the consumption of SEBS in the region.

China contributes about more than 55% of the total Asia-Pacific share in the adhesives and sealants market. SEBS products are compatible with many demanding adhesive applications, from building and construction, transportation to packaging, and tapes and labels.

Hence, huge demand in the adhesives and sealants market is expected to drive the country’s SEBS market.

China is also the world’s leading PVC manufacturer and consumer. SEBS is creating its space in the plastic industry as a potential replacement for PVC in various applications.

SEBS is used in the production of toys and can replace PVC in the production of doll heads. Thus, such substitution of PVC is likely to drive the SEBS market in the coming years.

Countries, such as India, and South Korea has been witnessing noticeable growth in the production of automotive. These countries are attracting foreign investors and automotive companies to set up their manufacturing bases.



Competitive Landscape



The styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS) market is a consolidated market, where few players account for a significant portion of the market demand. Some of these major players (in no particular order) include Kraton Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, TSRC Corporation, and LCY Group, amongst others.



