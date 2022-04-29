New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Broadcast Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106050/?utm_source=GNW

With the shift of consumers from television to digital media, staying relevant in broadcast media is challenging but necessary for long-term viability. Broadcast television is evolving significantly, and there is a requirement to transform in order to avoid becoming irrelevant.

Over the last few decades, the demand for better-quality video and audio from consumers has resulted in broadcast equipment products and technology being upgraded rapidly. With content being produced in UHD and 4K formats, transmission in the same format for improved viewing quality has led to IP live-production technology. This is significant for live production, where a premium is placed on flexible and efficient system control.

The advancement in technology has further driven broadcasters to provide UHD output to their premium users, thereby fueling market growth. In addition, the increase in the number of digital channels and the growing adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment, with 8K video quality in sports coverage and 4K quality in news coverage, provide impetus to market growth.

The rapidly evolving nature of digital audio and video formats and the lack of any open, national or international consensus standards for creating and preserving digital audio and video are challenging the market’s growth. Standards for digital audio and video formats and compression methods are evolving with every new advancement in digital technology.

Notwithstanding the uncertainties owing to COVID-19, the market is well-positioned to benefit from an economic revival and the industry transition to IP and Cloud-based solutions. The industry has reached a stage where new habits and means of working have settled for most broadcast and media organizations. Cloud infrastructure is expected to continue to support remote workflows and eliminate dependency on on-premises systems.

For broadcasters, the pandemic has served to accelerate the adoption of distributed workflows for greater operational agility. Whether it’s for remote production, remote collaboration, or remote operation, broadcast professionals are leveraging IP streaming technology to collaborate with their peers in real-time closely.



Video encoders are used to convert analog or digital video to another digital video format for delivery to a decoder. Video encoders typically input SDI as an uncompressed digital video signal into H.264 or HEVC for television broadcasting. These encoders are designed for ISR, and IPTV typically accepts analog composite video, SDI, or Ethernet, along with application-specific metadata, for transporting to different types of viewing or storage devices over a wireless or IP-based network for viewing via computer monitors or for being captured by storage devices.

The purpose of encoding a video is to create a digital copy of it, which is transmitted over the internet. Broadcasters can choose between a hardware or software encoder, depending on the purpose of the stream and the budget. Most professional broadcasters use hardware encoder, but due to the high price point, most beginner-level to mid-experienced broadcasters go with live streaming encoder software.

Hardware and software encoders function very similarly, as they both take RAW video files and convert them into digital files. Hardware encoding devices have the sole purpose of encoding, while software encoders work with a computer’s operating system; thus, encoding is not the primary function. Software encoders have graphic interfaces to manage the conversion process and allow control over elements, such as bitrate and stream quality.

In January 2021, Magewell launched its new Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders, providing H.264, H.265, and NDI|HX encoding with multi-protocol support for a wide range of professional applications, live streaming, remote contribution to IP-based production, and AV-over-IP.

For broadcasting remote videos, low-latency video encoding is a requirement. Video latency is the amount of time it takes for a video signal to be transmitted from one place to another, which is sometimes also referred to as delay. Satellite is a significant contributor to video delay.

As broadcasters move from satellite to low-cost internet connections, they need to minimize any delays introduced by the encoder or the network, which can be achieved by combining low-latency encoding with stream delivery, optimized to minimize the delay.



The Asia Pacific is home to some densely populated countries such as India and China. The region is one of the fastest adopters of technology with increasing high-speed internet penetration.

According to Cisco estimates, it is expected that the internet users (%) will reach 72% in 2023. Also, broad average speeds are expected to reach 157.1 Mbps, fueling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, according to a recent report by the financial news portal learn bonds, Asia accounts for half of the internet users in the world. The region has about 2.3 billion internet users, with 50.3% of global internet penetration.

Countries such as Vietnam, Iran, Bhutan, and Bangladesh are showing the most significant mobile penetration gains, according to a GSMA report.

The adoption of smart devices in the region is another factor that is creating the demand for high-definition videos and audio in the region. According to GSMA, 64% of the residents in APAC already have smartphones, and the adoption is expected to cross 80% market by 2025.

In August 2021, Sky Wire Broadcast, an importer of various audio-video and broadcast equipment, partnered with Kiloview, a company that provides practical solutions for IP-based live production. This collaboration aims to improve the broadcast and telecommunications industry services. Sky Wire Broadcast works with leading IP-based video transmission solution providers to broadcast video encoding, decoding, conversion, IP-based video switching, and streaming with voice intercom, NDI, and PTZ control.



In the Broadcast Equipment market studied, the competitive rivalry between various firms is dependent on price, product, or market share, along with the intensity with which they compete in the market.



June 2021 - Sencore Inc. launched a new transcoder in its ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions product line. Sencore TXS 3800 is a transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like formats for reuse and retransmission in existing translator, cable, and MVPD systems.

June 2021 - AT&T Business partnered with Cisco to bring Webex Calling with AT&T -Enterprise to Cisco’s trusted Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCMC), which will help businesses optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation in nearly any environment.

January 2021 - Evertz released the XPS Series, a UHD/3G/HD streaming platform shared over IP networks. The XPS is a software-defined HEVC, and H.264 10-bit 4:2:2 real-time encoding/decoding platform is ideal for live or cloud-based applications where secure, high quality, and low latency is essential. The XPS also seamlessly integrates into Evertz’ Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) Orchestration, Monitoring, and Analysis software.



