Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Size Worth $280.83 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Purchasing Type (Direct Purchase and Group Purchasing Organization), Product (Devices and Consumables), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others)”, the global depth of anesthesia monitoring market growth is driven by the rising number of surgical procedures and increasing employment rate of anesthesia professionals. However, the high cost associated with the depth of anesthesia monitoring devices hampers the market growth. The hospitals segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share of 42.71% in 2021.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 203.32 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 280.83 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 167 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Purchasing Type, Product, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the depth of anesthesia monitoring market implement various organic developments that lead to dynamic improvements in the market. Various organic growth strategies, such as product launch and product development, enhance the market growth. Several companies are implementing numerous inorganic strategies such as partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.





In April 2022, GE Healthcare announced FDA pre-market approval (PMA) for its End-tidal (Et) Control Software intended for general anesthesia delivery on its Aisys Cs2 Anesthesia Delivery System. The Et control software semi-automates the delivery of anesthesia using software, allowing anesthesia providers to set targets for end-tidal oxygen and anesthetic agent. The product improves anesthesia delivery accuracy and simplifies workflows.

In September 2020, Mindray North America entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon Business to offer healthcare systems, hospitals, and clinicians immediate and direct access to a broad range of Mindray's innovative, category-leading patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound imaging products and associated accessories.

In January 2017, GE Healthcare launched the new CS600 Carestation Series in Indonesia—the latest technology of anesthetic tool which is easier to operate, accurate, flexible, and capable of reducing errors in surgery rooms. With this latest anesthetic tool, it is possible to improve the quality of anesthesia and perioperative care with safer processes of surgery.





Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Key Insights – Future Trends

The rising number of technological product approvals and launches would fuel the growth of the depth of anesthesia monitoring market in the coming years. Increasing computational power brings the ability to monitor every aspect of the patient's movements and response during surgery, leading to better and more accurate outcomes of anesthesia monitoring. A leap in medical technologies will result in a solid integration of monitors with software. Further, an increase in usage of these devices and the launch of high-tech products and investments in the depth of anesthesia monitoring market by private players are resulting in significant growth as the depth of anesthesia monitoring market is characterized by presence of many small and big companies.

Companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, geographic expansions, and technological advancements to increase their market share. Innovations and technological advancements have eased out anesthesia administration, monitoring, and efficacious drug use. Leading players in the depth of anesthesia monitoring market are investing in R&D to develop advanced technologies and enhance their revenue performances. For instance, in February 2022, Masimo announced the FDA clearance of the SedLine brain function monitoring device for pediatric patients (1–17 years of age) and the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor. Thus, such initiatives taken by key players operating in the market are expected to fuel the depth of anesthesia monitoring market growth.





France is more aware about depth of anesthesia monitoring than other European countries. The depth of anesthesia monitoring market is expected to boost significantly due to the rising number of surgeries. For instance, as per the data published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2018 the total number of surgical procedures were reported as 898,775 among which 20,207 were prostatectomies performed in France. These surgeries cannot be performed without anesthesia and thus there is need of depth of anesthesia monitors to facilitate the surgical procedure accurately with right dose and other parameters.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the depth of anesthesia monitoring market is segmented into devices and consumables. The devices segment held a larger market share in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Recent advances in EEG-based monitors have made essential contributions to understanding the fundamental changes in brain activity using anesthetic agents. Constant innovation and advancement in medical technology will augment the devices segment in the depth of anesthesia monitoring market due to the considerable difference in cost of procurement and maintenance of devices and consumables. The providers also focus on good quality monitoring devices as they improve the overall quality of care and workflow.





