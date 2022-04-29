Global $108 Billion Biochips Markets to 2027 - Widely Used in Sequencing Engineering & High Adoption of Personalized Medications Among Geriatric Population

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biochips Market (2022-2027) by Type, Fabrication Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biochips Market is estimated to be USD 40.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 108.74 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.07%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biochips Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CapitalBio Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Biochips Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Biochips Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, this Global Research has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Widely Used in Sequencing Engineering

4.1.2 High Adoption of Personalized Medications among Geriatric Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Biochip

4.2.2 Lack of Knowledge in Emerging Nations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Surging Demand from Healthcare Sector

4.3.2 The Asia Pacific Fueling the Demand for Biochemical Sensor

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Failure of Sensor and Shortage of Unskilled Personnel



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biochips Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DNA Chips

6.3 Lab-On-A-Chip

6.4 Protein Chips

6.5 Others



7 Global Biochips Market, By Fabrication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microarrays

7.3 Microfluidics



8 Global Biochips Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery and Development

8.3 Disease Diagnostics

8.4 Genomics

8.5 Proteomics

8.6 Agricultural Biotechnology

8.7 Others



9 Global Biochips Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

9.3 Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.5 Others

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CapitalBio Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

HORIBA, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

