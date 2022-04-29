The US cut flowers market is expected to grow from US$ 9,206.39 million in 2021 to US$ 12,771.94 million by 2028

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Flower Type, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270052/?utm_source=GNW





In 2020, the commercial segment accounted for a larger revenue share in the market. The increasing demand for cut flowers in weddings, birthdays, funerals, commercial offices, hotels, institutions, and other places and events is boosting this market significantly.



The pharmaceutical industry has surfaced as a key consumer of cut flowers.The popularity of these flowers as medicinal herbs is driving the growth of this market substantially.



The increased use of cut flowers in pharmaceutical industries due to the rising awareness about their various health benefits is also aiding the demand for these flowers in the commercial sector.



In the US, the demand for cut flowers for decorative purposes is significantly high. According to Floral Purchase Tracking Study 2016, home decoration is one of the main reasons for a customer to purchase cut flowers in the US. 77% of US consumers buy cut flowers on special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries.



The increase in consumption of cut flowers, specifically for decorations, is driving the US cut flower market.Companies in the US are also providing cut flowers for decorations, especially.



For instance, Continental Flowers grows "Forever Young" red roses in Colombia, with a deep red velvet color. It is particularly used for decorations as it has an exceptionally long vase life.



A few key players operating in the US cut flowers market Holland America Flowers, LLC; Continental Flowers; Farm Fresh Flowers; Dummen Flowers; Washington Bulb Co., Inc; Selecta One; Multiflora; The Queen’s Flowers; Oserian; and The Kariki Group. Players operating in the market are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.



The overall US cut flowers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the US cut flowers market.

