World Business Jet Market Report 2022: OEM Strategies and Profiles for Key Players Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer and Textron Aviation

The Global Business Jet Market has been at the cruising altitude with a virtual windfall for order intake, growing order books & surging backlogs across most industry OEMs with the boom driven by growing demand for private travel & bio-bubbles which have given a significant boost to demand for new as well as used jets and has even brought a number of first time buyers to the business aviation market. The book to bill ratios across industry OEMs have been improving across segments for the OEMs, including, light jets as well while fleet utilization across the board continues to soar, thereby, bolstering MRO activity and service revenues for the industry.
However, the industry faces modest headwinds in form of continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, shortage of semi-conductors and rising material costs, especially for typical aerospace materials like Aluminum & Titanium, have been troubling OEMs while surging demand & fleet utilizations have been putting strain on the industry value chain for replacement parts. Surging crude oil prices globally, too, are likely to impact profitability across operators.
The Aviation industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization over long term with focus on increasing the usage of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) over near term along with other mechanisms, like carbon offsets under CORSIA, while taking steady steps towards transition to electric and hydrogen based propulsion systems over long term.
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides critical insights into the industry and key market as well as technology trends likely to shape the future of the Global Business Jet Market over the near to medium term horizon followed by outlining of emerging, potential growth opportunities.
Key Highlights:
- Gulfstream's further strengthening of its already strong product portfolio & market positioning following the launch of the market's longest range business jet, the G800 program
- Bombardier's focus on expansion of its services business & global MRO network while working actively towards modernizing its industrial footprint
- Dassault Aviation's continued pursuit of the derivative product strategy to further broaden its product portfolio, focus on adjacent segments and growing focus on services business
- Textron is working towards diversifying its presence further by targeting adjacent market segments, scaling up its services business and growing the T6 trainer cum light attack program by securing international export orders
- Embraer has been beefing up its product portfolio in the mid to super mid-size segments over the years with the introduction of new aircraft programs featuring effective product differentiators
- Strong demand, fleet utilization & activity levels for business & general aviation segments following growing demand for private travel & bio-bubbles
- High Book-to-Bill ratios across OEMs along with robust order backlogs
- Soaring global crude oil prices to impact profitability of fleet operators while supply chain disruptions impacting industry OEMs
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1: Global Business Jet Market - Introduction, Backdrop & Market Overview
Section - 2: Market Landscape - Top Players - Business & SWOT Analysis
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Embraer SA
- Textron Aviation
Section - 3: Global Business Aviation Industry - SWOT Analysis
Section - 4: Key Industry Trends
Section - 5: Key Market Trends
Section - 6: Key Technology Trends
Section - 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 8: Potential Growth Opportunities
Section - 9: Business, Growth and Other Strategies for Key Industry OEMs
Scope of Analysis Covers:
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section - 11: Global Business Jet Market - Outlook for 2022
Section - 12: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections - 2021-2030
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook
- Growth Drivers
- Demand Forecast & Growth Projections for Business Jets - Near to Medium Term
