The Middle East residential water purifiers market is expected to grow from US$ 616.83 million in 2021 to US$ 961.50 million by 2028

Based on the distribution channel, the Middle East residential water purifiers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.In 2020, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the Middle East residential water purifiers market.



The specialty stores specialize in a specific product and provide a high-end shopping experience with unique features, such as high-level customer service, special discounts, and premium deals.The consumers who are brand conscious prefer to purchase residential water purifiers at specialty stores, as these stores provide products from many brands and the customers enjoy one-stop shopping.



This factor is propelling the popularity of specialty stores among consumers for purchasing residential water purifiers in the Middle East.



The growing demand for residential water purifiers in the Middle East is due to the growing residential construction, which expands the customer base for the Middle East residential water purifiers market.According to a leading real estate investment and advisory firm JLL, the UAE residential sector was the highest performing construction sector in 2021, and the trend is likely to continue throughout 2022 with an increasing demand for residential units.



Along with this, the focus of the government of various countries in the Middle East towards the development of the real estate sector has also led to an increase in residential construction. The Public Authority for Housing and Welfare in Kuwait is planning to build 250,000 housing units in the next 15 years, thereby expanding the customer base for residential water purifiers in the Middle East.



A few key players operating in the Middle East residential water purifiers market include N M B Water Treatment L.L.C., Culligan International, Aqua Prince, Osmosis Water, Kinetico Incorporated, DKR Drinkatering Srl, Soprano Srl, Blupura Srl, Ultra Tec Water Treatment LLC, and RO Filter. Players operating in the market are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.



The overall Middle East residential water purifiers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East residential water purifiers market.

