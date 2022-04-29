Chemical Wood Pulp Market Report: Size, Production, Trends and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: International Paper Company, Domtar Corporation, Sappi Limited, Resolute Forest Products, Canfor Corporation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Ilim Group, Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill, Karjala Pulp LLC, Segezha, Essity, Stora Enso, Billerud Korsnäs, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, UPM, Metsä Group, Norske Skog, Rygene, Kalpataru Papers LLP, Rama Pulp, Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper, Suzano Papel E Celulose SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA



NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Chemical Wood Pulp - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Chemical Wood Pulp Market Statistics

Imports $3,574.9 Million USD Exports $5,023.3Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Canada, Brazil, Sweden Top Export Destinations China, Mexico, Japan

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in the U.S. chemical wood pulp market, when its value increased by 6.1% to $27B. In general, consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern over the past decade. Chemical wood pulp consumption peaked at $42.2B in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Chemical Wood Pulp Production

In 2021, production of chemical wood pulp was estimated at approximately 45M tonnes. Over the past decade, production saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the production volume increased by 8.9%. As a result, production attained the peak volume of 46M tonnes. from 2019 to 2021, production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, chemical wood pulp production expanded rapidly to $26.4B in 2021. From 2011-2021, production saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016. Chemical wood pulp production peaked at $50.5B in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Chemical Wood Pulp Exports

In 2021, after two years of growth, there was significant decline in shipments abroad of chemical wood pulp, when their volume decreased by -5.2% to 6.6M tonnes. Over the period under review, exports reached the peak figure at 7.7M tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, chemical wood pulp exports soared to $5B in 2021. Overall, exports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. Exports hit record highs at $5B in 2011; afterwards, it flattened through to 2021.

Exports by Country

China (1.8M tonnes) was the main destination for chemical wood pulp exports from the United States, accounting for a 25% share of total supplies. Moreover, chemical wood pulp exports to China exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Mexico (715K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Canada (472K tonnes), with a 6.8% share.

In value terms, China ($1B) remains the key foreign market for chemical wood pulp exports from the United States, comprising 24% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($388M), with a 9.2% share of total exports. It was followed by Japan, with an 8% share.

From 2011 to 2020, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value to China stood at -1.4%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Mexico (-3.4% per year) and Japan (-1.1% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2020, the average chemical wood pulp export price amounted to $601 per tonne, declining by -11.5% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major export markets. In 2020, the country with the highest price was Spain ($829 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Canada ($478 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Germany, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.

U.S. Chemical Wood Pulp Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of chemical wood pulp increased by 5.6% to 5.7M tonnes, rising for the third consecutive year after three years of decline. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.4% from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, chemical wood pulp imports surged to $3.6B in 2021. In general, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern.

Imports by Country

Canada (3.1M tonnes), Brazil (2.3M tonnes) and Sweden (236K tonnes) were the main suppliers of chemical wood pulp imports to the United States.

From 2011 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the main suppliers, was attained by Sweden, while imports for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Canada ($1.5B), Brazil ($871M) and Sweden ($148M) were the largest chemical wood pulp suppliers to the United States, with a combined 97% share of total imports.

Import Prices by Country

In 2020, the average chemical wood pulp import price amounted to $485 per tonne, waning by -24.4% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2020, the country with the highest price was Sweden ($630 per tonne), while the price for Brazil ($383 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Sweden, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced a decline.

