India Data Center Industry Report to 2027 - Featuring Sify Technologies, Adani and CtrlS Datacenters Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Industry - Featuring Sify Technologies, Adani and CtrlS Datacenters Among Others " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Data Center Market report comprehensively covers the market by types, infrastructure types, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Data Center Market Synopsis

India data center market experienced significant growth in the year 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in increased access to internet-related services assisted by countrywide lockdown and limitations. During the pandemic, IoT-enabled devices were widely used for monitoring and surveillance, particularly in the healthcare sector.

According to the Department of Telecom (DoT), in April 2020, India's internet consumption rose by 13% since the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. Furthermore, the government has launched several initiatives to promote data localization. These include GI Cloud Initiative / MeghRaj (2013), Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) (2016) and Storage of Payment System Data (2018), Draft Data Protection Bill (2019) and the policy on data center parks (2020), which are likely to further boost the demand for data storage and processing across the country. Also, Digital India, the government's flagship programme aimed at transforming the country into a digital knowledge economy, is expected to spur the development of data centers in India.

According to the publisher, India Data Center Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027. The market is likely to experience rapid growth in the forecast period on account of increased investment in big data analytics, artificial intelligence combined with the rollout of 5G technology across the country. Further, cloud services are being embraced by businesses in a variety of industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, IT & telecommunications, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and manufacturing, which is boosting the data center market. Adoption of these technologies would lead to an increase in data volume and network bandwidth requirements, thereby resulting in the growing demand for the data center market in the forecast period.

Market by Types

Within by types, cloud and colocation data center cumulatively have captured more than 55% of the market revenues in 2020, with cloud data centers leading the market. The segment generated the majority of the market revenue share in 2020 and are expected to retain their dominance over the forthcoming years as the pandemic has created a shift towards the adaptation of cloud services that are more secure and scalable as most businesses, government organizations, educational and healthcare institutions had to resort to remote collaboration to continue their operations which had a positive impact on the data center market.

Market by Verticals Analysis

In India data center market, Others which include e-commerce, entertainment, retailers, hospitality, media and energy has led the overall market share accounting for more than 30% of the market revenues in 2020. The growth in this sector would be witnessed owing to the growing Indian e-commerce market that is expected to reach $111.40 billion by 2025 from $46.2 billion in 2020, telehealth industry, online gaming and e-learning portals.

