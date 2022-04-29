New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Preoperative Infection Prevention and Wound Cleansing Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Product, Surgery, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269976/?utm_source=GNW

The report highlights trends prevailing in Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market and factors driving its growth.The Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market growth is attributed to the increasing surgical procedures and use of preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing devices, and the rising number of cosmetic procedures.



However, the unfavorable costs and reimbursement of advanced devices hampers the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market growth.



To reduce the risk of surgical site infections (SSIs) and strongly recommended to take a preoperative shower, and avoidance of hair removal, however, if necessary, removal with hair clippers can be done.Unfortunately, more than one postoperative prophylactic dose is commonly administered in several medical centers, leading to high costs and the emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria.



Preoperative skin decontamination is essential to prevent wound infection, especially in clean procedures.Skin preparation in the operating room at the surgical site is performed by trained personnel using an alcohol-based antiseptic solution based on chlorhexidine gluconate.



Antimicrobial skin sealants after skin preparation or self-adhesive plastic incision drapes should not be used.Sterile wipes, disposable nonwovens, or reusable nonwovens are recommended.



It is recommended to use Triclosan coated sutures in all types of surgeries. Irrigation of the incision with antibiotics before closure must be avoided, as must the use of advanced dressings such as silver impregnated as they offer no advantage over standard bandages. Vacuum-assisted wound closure is a form of therapy to support wound healing and is also known as wound vacuum-assisted closure (VAC).



Surgical site infections (SSIs) are a significant source of morbidity and mortality in Asia Pacific, impacting patients’ life, financial productivity, and placing a significant economic burden on the country’s healthcare system.The future of SSI prevention in Asia Pacific lies in ongoing consultation and collaboration among stakeholders, high levels of employee engagement, nurturing a strong culture of safety within institutions and at national levels, and generating research opportunities, which contribute to ongoing improvements in procedures and healthcare systems.



As surgeons and hospitals become aware of the increased benefits and long-term cost savings associated with anti-adhesion and tissue sealing products, adoption rates increase.The rising prevalence of ulcers associated with technological advances in wound therapy devices such as pressure relief devices (PRD) is enhancing the market growth.



Pressure relief devices are used in healing pressure sores, decubitus ulcers, and decubitus ulcers.These devices provide quick relief in areas of localized skin damage.



In July 2020, the University of South Australia initiated the development of a novel coating containing a unique antioxidant that can simultaneously reduce inflammation and dissolve infection to support wound healing when applied to any wound dressing. The increasing infection-related problems and technological advancements are fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market.



Based on product, the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market is bifurcated into preoperative infection prevention devices and preoperative wound cleansing devices.The preoperative infection prevention devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on surgery, the market is further segmented into cataract surgery, cesarean surgery, gastric bypass, appendectomy, colectomy & colostomy, esophagectomy, biopsy, cholecystectomy, mastectomy, cosmetic surgery, and others.The cosmetic surgery segment held the largest share of the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market in 2021; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market is further segmented into preoperative hair removal, preoperative skin preparation, intraoperative wound irrigation solution, and others. The preoperative hair removal segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Product Insights

Based on product, the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market is bifurcated into preoperative infection prevention devices and preoperative wound cleansing devices.In 2021, the preoperative infection prevention devices segment held a larger market share; it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising oral diseases and the growing surgical site infections (SSIs) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in the region.In addition, preventing postoperative surgical site infections (SSIs) is now considered more critical.



Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are also a significantly growing concern for the healthcare systems, which further supplements the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market growth. Moreover, these devices help the hospitals improve safety and reduce costs through a systematic and targeted approach combining clinically proven products, HAI surveillance, and education to help doctors reduce the risk of infection.



Surgery Insights

Based on surgery, the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market is segmented into cataract surgery, cesarean surgery, gastric bypass, appendectomy, colectomy & colostomy, esophagectomy, biopsy, cholecystectomy, mastectomy, cosmetic surgery, and others.In 2021, the cosmetic surgery segment held the largest share in the market; it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The popularity of cosmetic procedures increased significantly due to the rise in obesity, the aging population, and the increasing influence of Western culture.In addition, due to the country’s tropical climate, the demand for anti-aging treatments is increasing.



South Korea is considered the capital of cosmetic surgery in the region.Furthermore, it is expected to maintain dominance for the next few years.



An increase in the demand for facelifts, spending on aesthetic enhancements, and the availability of advanced procedures fuel the demand for these procedures across the country.



Application Insights

Based on application, the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market is segmented into preoperative hair removal, preoperative skin preparation, intraoperative wound irrigation solution, and others.In 2021, the preoperative hair removal segment held the largest share of the market; it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Hair is removed to avoid problems during the surgery and after the surgery.For instance, while stitching up wounds or applying dressings, studies claim that removing hair could cause infections after surgery and should be avoided.



Further, preoperative hair removal is associated with increased surgical site infection (SSI) rates. A surgical site infection (SSI) is an infection that develops as a result of a surgical procedure.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Asia Pacific preoperative infection prevention and wound cleansing device market are the National Center for Health Statistics, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHP), the Wound Healing Society (WHS), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

