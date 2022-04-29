Insights on the Elevator and Escalator Southeast Asia Market to 2027 - by Product Types, Types, Service Types, Applications and Country

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Elevator And Escalator Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia elevator and escalator market report thoroughly covers market by product types, new installation vs services, applications, elevator types, escalator types and countries. Southeast Asia elevator and escalator market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Synopsis



The Southeast Asia elevator and escalator market saw decent growth in recent years on account of increased focus on developing urban infrastructure in emerging markets like Indonesia to support the growing urban population in the region. Furthermore, on the back of rising construction sectors in countries like Philippines, the market demand has risen significantly for elevator and escalator. However, the COVID -19 outbreak impacted the infrastructure development process and hence the market registered decline in revenues, owing to supply chain disruption and social distancing measures.



According to the publisher, the Southeast Asia Elevator And Escalator Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027. The key factors for projected growth would be the increasing expenditure on infrastructure development and growing construction sector owing to rapid urbanization in the region. The region's rising urban population and government's focus towards economic development like Vietnam vision 2030 and Indonesia's 2045 Vision, makes the elevator and escalator market more promising during the forecast period.



Market by Product Types Analysis



Elevators garnered 72.6% revenue share in 2020 in Southeast Asia elevator and escalator market owing to their traditional usage in commercial, residential and industrial spaces, in addition to lower space requirement, higher load capacity and faster transportation of goods and people across multiple floors.



Market by Country Analysis



Among all the countries of Southeast Asia, Vietnam acquired the 21.9% market revenue share for the year 2020 owing to an increase in commercial, industrial, and residential projects across Vietnam which is creating a surge in demand for elevators and escalators in the country.



Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

3.1 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

3.2 Southeast Asia New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2027F

3.3 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Service Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

3.4 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Industry Life Cycle

3.5 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Porter's Five Forces

3.6 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2020 & 2027F

3.7 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview, By Countries

3.7.1 Southeast Asia New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2020 & 2027F

3.7.2 Southeast Asia New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Volume Share, By Countries, 2020 & 2027F

3.7.3 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Service Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2020 & 2027F



4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market



5. Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints



6. Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Trends

7. Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

8. Indonesia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

9. Malaysia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

10. Singapore Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

11. Vietnam Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

12. Brunei Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

13. Myanmar Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

14. Cambodia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

15. Laos Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

16. Rest of Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

17. Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Landscape

17.1 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share and Ranking, By Companies

17.2 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking

17.2.1 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

17.2.2 Southeast Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



18. Company Profiles

18.1 Hitachi Ltd

18.2 Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

18.3 KONE Corporation

18.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

18.5 Otis Worldwide Corporation

18.6 Schindler Holding Ltd.

18.7 TK Elevator GmbH

18.8 Toshiba Elevator & Building Systems Corporation

18.9 Fujitec Co. Ltd

18.10 Sigma Elevator Company



19. Key Strategic Recommendations



20. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrscm0