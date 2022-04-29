The Asia Pacific dairy flavors market is expected to grow from US$ 847.48 million in 2021 to US$ 1,157.67 million by 2028

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Dairy Flavors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Flavor Profile, Form, Category, Nature, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269975/?utm_source=GNW

Dairy flavors are used in a wide range of food products such as bakery and confectionery, sweet and savory snacks, soups and sauces, dips and dressings, and frozen desserts.



Based on the application, the Asia Pacific dairy flavors market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, soups and sauces, dressings dips and spreads, beverages, and others.In 2020, the bakery and confectionery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the Asia Pacific dairy flavors market.



Confectionery manufacturers are increasingly using natural flavors in confectionery products.Dairy-based flavors are gaining traction, owing to increased use in bakery goods such as cookies and cakes.



Consumers’ purchasing patterns are continuously evolving, and more of the consumers are demanding organic and natural food products. The positive impact of natural ingredients on consumers’ well-being is a significant factor contributing to the rising demand for natural clean label ingredients, which, in turn, boosts the Asia Pacific dairy flavors market.



The growing demand for dairy flavors in the Asia Pacific is due to the rising disposable income, coupled with rising demand for clean label, nontoxic products, which expands the customer base for the Asia Pacific dairy flavors market. For instance, According to PubMed Gov., people suffer 40 times more from lactose intolerance in an Asian country such as Vietnam than in any other country. Furthermore, consumption of dairy throughout the Asia Pacific continues to grow. Further it is not difficult to predict a concomitant increase with most Asian people suffering from lactose intolerance Thus, the demand for lactose-free or dairy-free flavors is increasing in the region. In addition, the increasing need for new and foreign flavors compels the players to develop innovative and healthy dairy flavors. Different manufacturers are trying to replace sugar with dairy flavors. For instance, Synergy Flavor in 2017 launched a dairy flavor to replace sugar in bakery products to cater to the upsurging demand for low sugar products. Hence, the different variety and tastes preferred of these dairy flavors are driving the growth of dairy flavors market presence and future in the Asia Pacific region.



A few key players operating in the Asia Pacific dairy flavors market include Jeneil Biotech Inc., Flavorjen, The Edlong Corporation, Givaudan S.A., Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, Synergy Flavors, Bluegrass Ingredients Inc, and Flavorade India. Players operating in the market are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.



The overall Asia Pacific dairy flavors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Asia Pacific dairy flavors market.

