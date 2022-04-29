India Diesel Genset Rental Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Focus on Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Residential, Hospitality, Education, Banks, Retail

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diesel Genset Rental Market, By Power Rating (Below 100KVA, 100.1-350KVA, 350.1-750KVA, 750.1-1000KVA, above 1000KVA), By Vertical (Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Residential, Others), and By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market is projected to grow from USD445.18 million in 2021 to USD616.15 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.92%

Increasing demand for diesel gensets from the commercial and industrial sector and favorable government initiatives supporting the development of the manufacturing industry are the primary factors driving the growth of the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market.

Also, the organizations need to optimize the operational costs and growing demand for backup power to ensure constant power supply is expected to fuel the demand of the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market through the next five years.



Industries prefer to rent the diesel genset instead of buying it. Renting diesel genset provides numerous benefits, such as eliminating capital investment, which gives the opportunity to the business owner to use that money for other purposes.

During emergency situations, organizations prefer to rent the diesel genset as it requires lower cost and time when compared to immediate buying the diesel genset. The introduction of advanced diesel genset equipped with advanced control panels, connection options, power selector switch, and other components is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Indian Diesel Genset Market in the forecast period.



Due to the growing population, accommodation and other purposes are decreasing rapidly, generating the need to look for unexplored and hazard-prone areas. People settle in high-risk areas prone to heavy rainfalls, snowfalls, storms, and other severe environmental conditions.

The rise in global warming and growing greenhouse emissions results in severe calamities, which hamper the power generation and distribution systems. People are rapidly using the diesel gensets to get power supply in emergencies, which is expected to bolster the demand for the Indian Diesel Genset Market in the next five years.

Leading market players operating in the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market

Cummins India Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Power India Pvt Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Perennial Technologies

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Aggreko Energy Rental India Pvt. Ltd.

Marco Gensets Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra Powerol

Tafe Motors and Tractors Limited

Perfect Generator Technologies Private Limited

Modern Energy Rental Pvt. Ltd

Power Mak Industries LLP

Pioneer Power Service Pvt Ltd

GMMCO Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

India Diesel Genset Rental Market, By Power Rating:

Into Below 100KVA

1001-350KVA

3501-750KVA

7501-1000KVA

Above 1000KVA

India Diesel Genset Rental Market, By Vertical:

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Residential

Others (Hospitality, Education, Events, Banks, Offices, shopping malls)

India Diesel Genset Rental Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

