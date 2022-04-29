Orthodontic Supplies Market Size Worth $11.03Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Orthodontic Supplies Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and End User”, the global orthodontic supplies market growth is driven by the high prevalence rate of dental problems, irregularities along with the surge in cosmetic dental procedures owing to increasing consciousness about aesthetics, the increasing incidences of malocclusions in children. The removable braces segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share of 10.09% in 2021. The children and teenagers segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share of 10.06% in 2021.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5.44 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 11.03 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 359 No. Tables 372 No. of Charts & Figures 120 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Orthodontic Supplies Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M; Dentsply Sirona; Align Technologies Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; Ultradent Products Inc.; Orthodontics, Inc.; SmileDirectClub, Inc.; American Orthodontics; G&H Orthodontics; DB Orthodontics; Candid Care Co.; and Envista Holdings Corporation are the leading companies operating in the orthodontic supplies market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring new customer bases, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021, Candid Care Co. ("Candid") and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced a new collaboration that will seek to provide patients with a comprehensive, whole-mouth solution to diagnose and treat OSA in adult patients and provide orthodontic treatment from the same provider network.





In 2022, SureSmile Aligners by Dentsply Sirona continues to go from strength to strength and become a leading name in high-performance, clear aligner orthodontic treatment. This intuitive orthodontic planning software offers a modern and in-built digital clear aligner treatment pathway that provides safe and predictable results with patients' comfort and aesthetics. The company announced its partnership with Wrights in the UK-Dentsply Sirona with Irish Distributors, Dental Medical Ireland (DMI), to promote SureSmile as their Clear Aligner of choice.

In 2020, North America dominated the orthodontic supplies market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the US is attributed to the high number of orthodontics, the strong foothold of major key players in the region, higher awareness of orthodontic treatment, and significant adoption of orthodontic supplies.

According to the CDC, adults aged 35–44 years with less than a high school education experience untreated tooth decay nearly three times that of adults with at least some college education. Moreover, 47.2% of US adults have some form of periodontal disease. 70.1% of adults aged 65 and older have periodontal disease in the country. The significant prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the orthodontics supplies market in the US over the next few years.





Many private and government organizations offer reimbursement policies to provide awareness for oral and dental care in the country. For instance, in 2017, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), an authority on children’s oral health, offered a third-party reimbursement to improve medical care and manage patients with special health care needs.

Rising Incidences of Malocclusions in Children Boosts Orthodontic Supplies Market:

Malocclusion is the condition of misaligned teeth caused by various reasons. Patients with several malocclusion traits, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. However, patients require orthodontic treatment for the correction mainly for aesthetics rather than the oral functioning of the teeth.

The malocclusion prevalence rate is higher in children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) than in others. However, the most commonly diagnosed among children are other malocclusions, such as grown overjet, posterior crossbite, and adverse maxillary crowding. According to the prevalence rate, malocclusions is ranked third after periodontal disorders and tooth decay among children.

According to the Open Dentistry Journal 2021, the prevalence of malocclusion was 49.8% among children in the US. Out of the malocclusions, Class II, deep overbite, crossbite, anterior open bite, and Class III were 21.2%, 10.7%, 7.0%, 6.9%, and 1.6%, respectively, among children in the US. The most frequent malocclusion revealed in 29% of preschoolers was Class II malocclusion, with primary second molar distal step and increased overjet compared to Chinese and Danish children; the prevalence was 32.4% and 31.6%, subsequently. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers has increased the use of orthodontic supplies, propelling the market.





Orthodontic Supplies Market: Segmental Overview

Based on products, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The removable braces segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the adhesive segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on patients, the market is segmented into adults, children, and teenagers. The children and teenagers segment led the global market in 2021 and are estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into malocclusion, crowding, excessive spacing, and others. The crowding segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, dental service organizations, and others. The dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 while both of the orthodontic clinics and dental service organizations segments are estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into online stores and direct-to-consumer/offline stores. The direct-to-consumer/offline stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 while the online stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





COVID-19 has placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices increased dramatically in hospitals with the chaotic situation erupted in the healthcare sector. Many health authorities shifted their focus on pandemic-related care in 2020. They postponed elective surgeries, suspended outpatient clinics, and triaged employees involved in urgent care to lower the disease transmission rate at hospitals. However, patients suffering from critical dental issues needed physical attention and required procedures to be performed in clinics. These procedures include root canal obturation, root repair, tooth decay, root canal treatment, tooth cavity treatments, and various other procedures. Among chronic health conditions, dental diseases are one of the most preventable public health challenges.

Due to the high intensity of the pandemic, patients could not visit dental clinics. There was limited/uneven availability of dental staff as well. All these factors hampered the global orthodontic supplies market substantially.

















