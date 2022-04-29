Concrete Restoration Market by Material Type, Target Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Restoration Market by Material Type (Shotcrete, Quick Setting Cement Mortar, Fiber Concrete), Target Application (Roads, Highways & Bridges, Buildings & Balconies, Industrial Structures) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global concrete restoration market size is estimated to be USD 15.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The high growth of concrete restoration can be attributed to the growing number of construction repair projects globally due to the rising population, rapid urbanization, and increased economic growth in some regions. Emerging markets like China, the UAE, and India are showing remarkable growth due to the aforementioned factors. This has been a decisive factor in the concrete restoration market growth, especially in regions like North America and Europe, where concrete restoration products' usage is relatively high. By 2026, many new companies will emerge from China, having low-cost concrete restoration products and, thus, offer heavy competition to the existing market players.



The concrete restoration market in the quick setting cement mortar segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



Quick-setting cement accounted for the largest market share in 2020. It is a special cement formulation that develops a rapid compressive strength and significantly reduces the waiting on cement (WOC) time compared to traditional cement systems. It is used in underwater construction like river bridge construction. Part of bridge construction like a pier, foundation, pier cap, pile cap, and piles, all those constructions use quick setting cement mortar in concrete.



The concrete restoration market in the marine segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The marine application is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The concrete used in the marine industry is exposed to numerous harsh conditions, including physical and chemical attacks. The projected growth shows that most target applications will grow at a high CAGR from 2021-2026, overcoming the adverse effects of global lockdowns and economic standstill caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Asia Pacific concrete restoration market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026. The increasing economic growth and rapid increase in population are expected to boost the concrete restoration market in this region significantly. In terms of value, Europe is the second-largest market for concrete restoration worldwide and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Concrete Restoration Market

4.2 Concrete Restoration Market, by Material Type

4.3 APAC Concrete Restoration Market, by Material Type and by Target Application, 2020

4.4 Concrete Restoration Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Concrete Restoration Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain

5.2.1.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Pressure on Existing Infrastructure due to Rising Population

5.3.1.2 Deteriorating Condition of Existing Infrastructure

5.3.1.3 Need to Increase the Life Span of Existing Buildings

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations in Developed Markets

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Trend of Shifting to Renewable Energy Generation

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Rise of New Construction Technology as a Replacement for Restoration Materials

5.3.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competition

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

5.6 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry

5.7 Impact of Trends and Technology Disruption on Manufacturers of Concrete Restoration: Yc and Ycc Shift

5.7.1 Concrete Restoration

5.7.2 Yc Shift

5.7.3 Ycc Shift

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.8.1 Exports

5.8.2 Imports

5.9 Key Market for Import/Export

5.9.1 China

5.9.2 US

5.9.3 Germany

5.9.4 UK

5.9.5 France

5.9.6 Japan

5.10 COVID-19 Impact

5.10.1 Overview

5.11 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.11.1 Major Economic Effects of COVID-19

5.11.2 Scenario Assessment

6 Concrete Restoration Market, by Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shotcrete

6.2.1 Shotcrete is Used for Horizontal, Vertical, Curved, or Thin Concrete Structures and Shallow Repairs

6.3 Quick Setting Cement Mortar

6.3.1 Quick Setting Cement is Used in Rain & Cold Weather Conditions

6.4 Fiber Concrete

6.4.1 Fibers Suitable for Reinforcing Concrete are Synthetic, Steel, Glass, Natural, and Basalt Fibers

6.5 Other Material Types

7 Concrete Restoration Market, by Target Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

7.2.1 Water Treatment Plant Processes Liquid to Supply Safe, Potable Drinking Water for Commercial and Residential Use

7.3 Dams & Reservoirs

7.3.1 Deterioration of Dams Occurs due to Poor Workmanship, Outdated Construction Procedures, and Use of Low-Quality Construction Materials

7.4 Roads, Highways & Bridges

7.4.1 Traffic-Induced Fatigue on Structures and Extreme Temperatures in Day and Night, Leading to Expansion and Contraction of Cement

7.5 Marine

7.5.1 Concrete Used in a Marine Environment is Exposed to Numerous Harsh Conditions, Which Include Both Physical and Chemical Attacks

7.6 Buildings & Balconies

7.6.1 Structures Exposed to Various Environmental and Chemical Substances Daily Will Makes Them Vulnerable to Damage

7.7 Industrial Structures

7.7.1 Concrete Restoration Products Provide High Elastic Modulus and Fatigue Strength to Industrial Structures

7.8 Others

8 Concrete Restoration Market Size, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

9.3.1 Stars

9.3.2 Emerging Leaders

9.3.3 Pervasive

9.3.4 Participants

9.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Sika Ag

10.1.2 Mapei S.P.A

10.1.3 Master Builders' Solutions

10.1.4 Fosroc

10.1.5 Basf Se

10.1.6 Pidilite Industries Limited

10.1.7 Rpm International Inc.

10.1.8 Fyfe

10.1.9 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

10.1.10 The Euclid Chemical Company

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 W. R. Meadows, Inc.

10.2.2 Aquafin, Inc.

10.2.3 Concrete Craft

10.2.4 Dayton Superior

10.2.5 Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.

10.2.6 Chembond Chemicals Limited

10.2.7 Tcc Materials

10.2.8 Ronacrete Ltd.

10.2.9 Mc Building Chemicals

10.2.10 Garon Products Inc.

10.2.11 Ardex GmbH

10.2.12 Adhesive Technology Corp.

10.2.13 Flexcrete Technologies Ltd.

10.2.14 Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH

10.2.15 Schomburg GmbH & Co. Kg.

11 Appendix

