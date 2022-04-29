Global Aviation Lubricant Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Lubricants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Lubricant Market (2022-2027) by Type, Material, End-User, Application, Aircraft Type, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aviation Lubricant Market is estimated to be USD 3.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.09%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aviation Lubricant Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Aviation Lubricant Market is segmented based on Type, Material, End-User, Application, Aircraft Type, Industry, and Geography.
- Type, the market is classified into Hydraulic Fluid, Additives and Special Lubricant, Engine Oil, and Grease.
- Material, the market is classified into Synthetic, and Mineral Based.
- End-User, the market is classified into OEM, and Aftermarket.
- Application, the market is classified into Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others.
- Aircraft Type, the market is classified into Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business.
- Industry, the market is classified into Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Marine and Others.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Shell plc, ExxonMobil, Total Group, Air BP Lubricants, Lukoil, Phillips 66, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aviation Lubricant Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Aviation Lubricant Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aviation Lubricant Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Commercial and Military Aviation Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Low-Density Lubricants for Reduced Weight
4.1.3 Increased Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Contamination of Lubricatants
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2.3 High Cost of Investment And Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Electrification of Aviation Increases Demand Lubricant with Electric Motor Cooling Capabilities
4.3.2 Developing New Geographical Markets, Partnerships, and Acquisitions
4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Lubricants
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Operating Capability of Lubricants Under Extreme Conditions
4.4.2 Thermal and Oxidative Stress On Oil
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydraulic Fluid
6.3 Additives and Special Lubricant
6.4 Engine Oil
6.5 Grease
7 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Synthetic
7.3 Mineral Based
8 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 OEM
8.3 Aftermarket
9 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydraulic Systems
9.3 Engine
9.4 Landing Gear
9.5 Airframe
9.6 Others
10 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Aircraft Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial Aviation
10.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft
10.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft
10.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
10.3 Military Aviation
10.3.1 Fighter Jets
10.3.2 Transport Aircraft
10.3.3 Military Helicopter
10.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
10.4 Business Jets
11 Global Aviation Lubricant Market, By Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Power Generation
11.3 Oil and Gas
11.4 Marine and Others
12 Americas' Aviation Lubricant Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Aviation Lubricant Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Aviation Lubricant Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Aviation Lubricant Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Shell plc
17.2 ExxonMobil
17.3 Total Group
17.4 Air BP Lubricants
17.5 Lukoil
17.6 Phillips 66
17.7 Eastman Chemical Company
17.8 Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.
17.9 The Chemours Company
17.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc
17.11 NYCO
17.12 LANXESS
17.13 LUKOIL
17.14 Nye Lubricants, Inc.,
17.15 ROCOL
17.16 JET-LUBE
17.17 Candan Industries
17.18 Fuchs
18 Appendix
