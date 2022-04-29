Annual Information Approved by Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Panevėžio statybos testas AB

Vilnius, LITHUANIA


We present annual information approved by Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevėžio statybos trestas AB on 28 April 2022.

Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

