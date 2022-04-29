Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $3,050,000, or $.77 per share compared to first quarter 2021 net income of $1,712,000, or $.43 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 26.26% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16.42% for the first quarter of 2021.
For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $2,002,000, or 46.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to significantly higher accretion on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. During the quarter, $46.2 million of PPP loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. At March 31, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $3.8 million compared to $60.4 million at March 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $22 million, or 5.7% when comparing March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income decreased by $4,000, or .7% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income, partially offset by higher debit card interchange revenue. Operating expenses increased by $323,000 or 11.5% primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense associated with hiring additional lending and treasury team members.
Total assets were $627.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $569.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Return on Equity (ROE)
|26.26
|%
|16.42
|%
|Return on Assets (ROA)
|1.99
|%
|1.25
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.37
|%
|3.35
|%
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Non-performing Assets Ratio
|0.70
|%
|1.09
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)
|8.59
|%
|9.06
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital(1)
|14.94
|%
|15.59
|%
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|11.51
|$
|10.68
|Market Value Per Share
|$
|13.30
|$
|10.50
|(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
|.
|.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Interest Income
|$
|6,876,555
|$
|4,982,565
|Interest Expense
|531,862
|639,874
|Net Interest Income
|6,344,693
|4,342,691
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|Non-interest income
|578,875
|582,683
|Operating Expenses
|3,147,305
|2,823,852
|Income before taxes
|3,776,263
|2,101,522
|Income tax expense
|726,000
|390,000
|Net Income
|$
|3,050,263
|$
|1,711,522
|Net Income per share - diluted
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.43
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67,543,910
|$
|29,060,961
|Time deposits with other banks
|14,380,000
|22,097,000
|Securities
|108,533,063
|46,981,725
|Loans
|410,228,551
|444,836,860
|Allowance for loan losses
|(3,831,809
|)
|(4,256,978
|)
|Loans, net
|406,396,742
|440,579,882
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,377,785
|8,087,637
|Other assets
|22,165,771
|22,967,038
|Total Assets
|$
|627,397,271
|$
|569,774,243
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|531,049,989
|$
|475,090,235
|Other borrowings
|34,400,000
|35,400,000
|Trust preferred
|13,403,000
|13,403,000
|Other liabilities
|2,886,462
|3,533,757
|Total Liabilities
|581,739,451
|527,426,992
|Equity
|Total Equity
|45,657,820
|42,347,251
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|627,397,271
|$
|569,774,243
Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528