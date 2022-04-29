Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $3,050,000, or $.77 per share compared to first quarter 2021 net income of $1,712,000, or $.43 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 26.26% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16.42% for the first quarter of 2021.



For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $2,002,000, or 46.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to significantly higher accretion on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. During the quarter, $46.2 million of PPP loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. At March 31, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $3.8 million compared to $60.4 million at March 31, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $22 million, or 5.7% when comparing March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $4,000, or .7% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income, partially offset by higher debit card interchange revenue. Operating expenses increased by $323,000 or 11.5% primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense associated with hiring additional lending and treasury team members.

Total assets were $627.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $569.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Return on Equity (ROE) 26.26 % 16.42 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.99 % 1.25 % Net Interest Margin 4.37 % 3.35 % March 31, 2022 2021 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.70 % 1.09 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.59 % 9.06 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.94 % 15.59 % Book Value Per Share $ 11.51 $ 10.68 Market Value Per Share $ 13.30 $ 10.50 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. . . Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest Income $ 6,876,555 $ 4,982,565 Interest Expense 531,862 639,874 Net Interest Income 6,344,693 4,342,691 Provision for loan losses - - Non-interest income 578,875 582,683 Operating Expenses 3,147,305 2,823,852 Income before taxes 3,776,263 2,101,522 Income tax expense 726,000 390,000 Net Income $ 3,050,263 $ 1,711,522 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.43 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): March 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,543,910 $ 29,060,961 Time deposits with other banks 14,380,000 22,097,000 Securities 108,533,063 46,981,725 Loans 410,228,551 444,836,860 Allowance for loan losses (3,831,809 ) (4,256,978 ) Loans, net 406,396,742 440,579,882 Premises and equipment, net 8,377,785 8,087,637 Other assets 22,165,771 22,967,038 Total Assets $ 627,397,271 $ 569,774,243 Liabilities Deposits $ 531,049,989 $ 475,090,235 Other borrowings 34,400,000 35,400,000 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 2,886,462 3,533,757 Total Liabilities 581,739,451 527,426,992 Equity Total Equity 45,657,820 42,347,251 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 627,397,271 $ 569,774,243