Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Hauppauge, New York, UNITED STATES

Quarterly Net Income to Common Stockholders Increases by $55.6 Million on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits Increase to 38% of Total Deposits
Positioning the Company Well for a Rising Interest Rate Scenario

Net Interest Margin Expands by 5 Basis Points Versus the Prior Quarter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $32.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $0.82 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $33.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or $0.83 per diluted common share. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net loss available to common stockholders was $22.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “During the first quarter, we executed well on each of our strategic plan priorities – growing non-interest-bearing deposits, managing our cost of funds appropriately and prioritizing net interest margin expansion, prudent expense discipline, and maintaining solid asset quality. Importantly, we recently announced several key hires in our lending division by capitalizing on merger-related disruption in our marketplace. As the year progresses, we expect loan growth and non-interest income to pick-up. Our high level of non-interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a balance sheet that does not rely on wholesale leverage, positions us well for a rising interest rate scenario.”

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022 Included:

  • The non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increased to 37.9% at March 31, 2022;
  • The cost of deposits declined to 0.10% during the first quarter of 2022;     
  • The net interest margin expanded by 5 basis points versus the linked quarter;
  • Total loans held for investment, net, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased by 2% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Non-interest expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were down 2% versus the linked quarter;
  • The Company repurchased 505,005 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 1.3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at a weighted average price of $34.44 per share; and
  • Non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declined by 14% versus the linked quarter and represented only 0.31% of total assets as of March 31, 2022.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

The Company’s results of operations for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 include income for the full quarter from the merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (“Bridge”), compared to two months for the first quarter of 2021 following the completion of the merger on February 1, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $89.1 million compared to $91.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $77.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”), the adjusted NIM excluding the impact of PPP loans, and the adjusted NIM excluding the combined impact of PPP loans and purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

           
(Dollars in thousands) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 
Net interest income $ 89,109  $91,686  $77,841  
Less: Net interest income on PPP loans   (396)  (539)  (4,092) 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 88,713  $91,147  $73,749  
           
Average interest-earning assets $ 11,333,805  $11,582,086  $10,057,682  
Average PPP loan balances   (46,807)  (96,065)  (1,020,910) 
Adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 11,286,998  $11,486,021  $9,036,772  
           
NIM (1)   3.19 %   3.14 % 3.14 %
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (2)   3.19 %   3.15 % 3.31 %
           
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 88,713  $91,147  $73,749  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA")   (50)  625   (1,333) 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 88,663  $91,772  $72,416  
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (3)   3.19 %   3.17 % 3.26 %


(1)NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans divided by average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans. The net interest income on PPP loans is calculated using interest income on the PPP balances less an assumed cost of funding the PPP loans, using the overall cost of funds of the Company.
(3)Adjusted NIM excluding PPP and PAA represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans and PAA, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 3.76% at March 31, 2022, a 3 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the WAR on the loan portfolio was 3.77% at March 31, 2022, compared to 3.75% at December 31, 2021.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

                 
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 
($ in thousands)    Balance    WAR    Balance    WAR    Balance    WAR 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 888,056  4.19%  $867,542 4.08%$898,533 4.26%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   1,016,804  4.04  1,030,240 4.05  948,101 4.19 
Business loans   1,904,860  4.11  1,897,782 4.06  1,846,634 4.22 
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   669,099  3.53  669,282 3.63  693,548 3.79 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   3,371,267  3.56  3,356,346 3.56  3,589,074 3.60 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   2,930,114  3.73  2,915,708 3.69  2,665,029 3.72 
Acquisition, development, and construction   329,349  4.63  322,628 4.53  253,837 4.85 
Other loans   12,207  6.52  16,898 5.85  23,912 4.95 
Loans held for investment excluding PPP   9,216,896  3.77  9,178,644 3.75  9,072,034 3.82 
PPP   32,953  1.00  66,017 1.00  1,434,064 1.00 
Total loans held for investment including PPP $ 9,249,849  3.76%  $9,244,661 3.73%$10,506,098 3.43%


(1)Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP, for the quarter ended as indicated.

           
    
($ in millions)    Q1 2022    Q4 2021    Q1 2021 
Loan originations, excluding PPP $ 480.4 $463.9 $334.5 

Deposits

Total deposits decreased by $28.9 million on a linked quarter basis to $10.43 billion at March 31, 2022. The decline in total deposits was primarily due to the Bank not renewing higher-cost certificates of deposit accounts and maintaining pricing discipline on consumer money market accounts.

CEO O’Connor stated, “The weighted-average rate on our deposit portfolio declined to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. We continue to have strong success in growing non-interest-bearing deposit balances from our business customers.”

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2022, representing 37.9% of total deposits.

Outlined below are certificates of deposit balances set to mature in 2022 for the quarter ended as indicated.

       
Certificates of deposit set to mature in 2022   
($ in thousands)    Balance    WAR    
Q2 2022 $320,775 0.57%  
Q3 2022  183,568 0.26 
Q4 2022  74,898 0.42 

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income (loss) was $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $(7.4) million during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $9.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the loss on termination of derivatives and net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $8.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

CEO O’Connor stated, “Given our current pipelines, we expect the level of customer-related loan swap revenue and SBA gain on sale revenue to pick-up starting in the second quarter of the year.”

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $49.9 million during the first quarter of 2022, $50.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $82.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $48.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $41.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.64% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.64% during the linked quarter and 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.57% during the linked quarter and 1.55% for the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 51.8% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 49.9% during the linked quarter and 117.5% during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, amortization of other intangible assets, loss on termination of derivatives, and net gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 48.2% during the linked quarter and 48.0% during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.1%, compared to 30.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 25.2% for the first quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 were $36.0 million, or 0.39% of total loans.

A credit loss recovery of $1.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss recovery of $132 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a credit loss provision of $15.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. The credit loss recovery was associated with the improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions as well as a reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.86% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2021 and 0.93% at March 31, 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

CEO O’Connor commented, “During the first quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program and we repurchased $17.4 million of common stock. Our Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio increased by 7 basis points in the quarter to 10.76%. Our strong balance sheet and internal stress testing analyses continue to provide support for future capital return to shareholders.”

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the first quarter of 2022.

Book value per common share was $26.32 at March 31, 2022 compared to $26.98 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by number of shares outstanding) was $22.18 at March 31, 2022 compared to $22.87 at December 31, 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). The linked quarter declines in book value per share and tangible common book value per share were primarily due to the increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity increased on a linked quarter basis due to the increase in market interest rates over the course of the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on April 29, 2022, during which CEO O’Connor will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 financial performance, with a question and answer session to follow. Dial-in information for the live call is 1-844-200-6205. Upon dialing in, request to be joined into the Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980319168. Dial-in information for the replay is 1-866-813-9403 using access code 178273. Replay will be available beginning on April 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. through May 13, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch closures, work stoppages and unavailability of personnel; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees work remotely. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy 
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer 
718-782-6200 extension 5909 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

          
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
  2022
 2021
 2021
Assets:           
Cash and due from banks $ 432,994  $393,722  $676,723 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   1,277,036   1,563,711   1,152,493 
Securities held-to-maturity   383,922   179,309    
Loans held for sale   17,053   5,493   23,704 
Loans held for investment, net:          
C&I   888,056   867,542   898,533 
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   1,016,804   1,030,240   948,101 
Total business loans   1,904,860   1,897,782   1,846,634 
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   669,099   669,282   693,548 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)   3,371,267   3,356,346   3,589,074 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   2,930,114   2,915,708   2,665,029 
Acquisition, development, and construction   329,349   322,628   253,837 
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans   32,953   66,017   1,434,064 
Other loans   12,207   16,898   23,912 
Allowance for credit losses   (79,615)  (83,853)  (98,200)
Total loans held for investment, net   9,170,234   9,160,808   10,407,898 
Premises and fixed assets, net   49,940   50,368   53,829 
Premises held for sale   556   556    
Restricted stock   38,898   37,732   45,063 
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   297,628   295,789   251,521 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,339 
Other intangible assets   7,776   8,362   10,627 
Operating lease assets   61,467   64,258   69,094 
Derivative assets   71,826   45,086   45,760 
Accrued interest receivable   38,456   40,149   51,100 
Other assets   74,662   65,224   75,477 
Total assets $ 12,078,245  $12,066,364  $13,018,628 
Liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing checking $ 3,953,627  $3,920,423  $3,538,936 
Interest-bearing checking   902,360   905,717   1,023,164 
Savings   1,376,092   1,158,040   1,078,687 
Money market   3,416,249   3,621,552   3,629,709 
Certificates of deposit   781,775   853,242   1,540,316 
Total deposits   10,430,103   10,458,974   10,810,812 
FHLBNY advances   50,000   25,000   533,865 
Other short-term borrowings   2,853   1,862   126,763 
Subordinated debt, net   197,050   197,096   197,234 
Derivative cash collateral   64,450       
Operating lease liabilities   63,600   66,103   71,249 
Derivative liabilities   60,586   40,728   41,816 
Other liabilities   54,316   83,981   64,065 
Total liabilities   10,922,958   10,873,744   11,845,804 
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   416   416   416 
Additional paid-in capital   494,969   494,125   492,431 
Retained earnings   677,990   654,726   574,297 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of deferred taxes   (49,380)  (6,181)  531 
Unearned equity awards   (10,562)  (7,842)  (10,107)
Treasury stock, at cost   (74,715)  (59,193)  (1,313)
Total stockholders' equity   1,155,287   1,192,620   1,172,824 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,078,245  $12,066,364  $13,018,628 


(1)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

          
  Three Months Ended
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
  2022
 2021
 2021
Interest income:          
Loans $ 86,420  $89,301  $81,382 
Securities   7,131   7,097   4,380 
Other short-term investments   368   414   993 
Total interest income   93,919   96,812   86,755 
Interest expense:          
Deposits and escrow   2,531   2,861   5,298 
Borrowed funds   2,278   2,265   3,616 
Derivative cash collateral   1       
Total interest expense   4,810   5,126   8,914 
Net interest income   89,109   91,686   77,841 
(Credit) provision for credit losses   (1,592)  (132)  15,779 
Net interest income after (credit) provision   90,701   91,818   62,062 
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and other fees   4,058   4,621   2,920 
Title fees   421   735   433 
Loan level derivative income   6   113   1,792 
BOLI income   1,839   1,890   1,339 
Gain on sale of SBA loans   242   851   164 
Gain on sale of residential loans   148   225   723 
Net gain on equity securities        131 
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     975   710 
Loss on termination of derivatives        (16,505)
Other   489   769   910 
Total non-interest income (loss)   7,203   10,179   (7,383)
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   30,834   27,638   24,819 
Occupancy and equipment   7,584   7,784   6,977 
Data processing costs   3,805   4,506   3,528 
Marketing   1,295   1,959   860 
Professional services   2,094   2,130   1,865 
Federal deposit insurance premiums   1,150   1,031   939 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        1,594 
Curtailment loss        1,543 
Merger expenses and transaction costs     2,574   37,942 
Branch restructuring     (1,118)   
Amortization of other intangible assets   586   715   357 
Other   2,540   3,610   2,381 
Total non-interest expense   49,888   50,829   82,805 
Income (loss) before taxes   48,016   51,168   (28,126)
Income tax expense (benefit)   13,485   15,811   (7,092)
Net income (loss)   34,531   35,357   (21,034)
Preferred stock dividends   1,821   1,821   1,821 
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,710  $33,536  $(22,855)
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):          
Basic $ 0.82  $0.83  $(0.66)
Diluted $ 0.82  $0.83  $(0.66)
          
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS   39,251,246   39,876,825   34,262,005 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

           
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     
  2022 2021 2021
 
Per Share Data:          
Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.82 $0.83 $(0.66) 
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.24  0.24  0.24  
Book value per common share   26.32  26.98  25.43  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   22.18  22.87  21.43  
Common shares outstanding   39,460  39,878  41,536  
Dividend payout ratio   29.27%   28.92% (36.36)%
           
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):           
Return on average assets   1.13%   1.14% (0.79)%
Return on average equity   11.53  11.67  (8.18) 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   14.44  14.61  (11.58) 
Net interest margin   3.19  3.14  3.14  
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.64  1.64  3.11  
Efficiency ratio   51.8  49.9  117.5  
Effective tax rate   28.08  30.90  25.22  
           
Balance Sheet Data:           
Average assets $ 12,199,721 $12,419,184 $10,666,240  
Average interest-earning assets   11,333,805  11,582,086  10,057,682  
Average tangible common equity (1)   916,971  931,503  781,355  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period   88.7  88.4  97.2  
           
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.35%   7.66% 6.93 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.32  8.64  7.83  
Tier 1 common equity ratio   9.56  9.49  9.65  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.76  10.69  10.91  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.48  13.45  14.04  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.65  8.46  9.62  
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)   519  519  517  
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans   0.86  0.91  0.93  
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   221.39  208.04  276.24  


(1)See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(3)March 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

                          
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 
                    Average             Average          Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Real estate loans $ 8,296,732 $ 76,437  3.74%  $8,293,470 $78,367 3.75%$7,068,571 $66,412 3.81%
Commercial and industrial loans   869,283   9,369  4.37  873,273  10,119 4.60  703,067  9,567 5.52 
SBA PPP loans   46,807   417  3.61  96,065  583 2.41  1,020,910  5,049 2.01 
Other loans   15,658   197  5.10  18,385  232 5.01  16,602  354 8.65 
Securities   1,726,189   7,131  1.68  1,729,191  7,097 1.63  865,192  4,380 2.05 
Other short-term investments   379,136   368  0.39  571,702  414 0.29  383,340  993 1.05 
Total interest-earning assets   11,333,805   93,919  3.36%   11,582,086  96,812 3.32% 10,057,682  86,755 3.50%
Non-interest-earning assets   865,916         837,098       608,558      
Total assets $ 12,199,721        $12,419,184      $10,666,240      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing checking $ 870,889 $ 367  0.17%  $962,597 $455 0.19%$662,273 $311 0.19%
Money market   3,632,438   973  0.11  3,652,681  1,087 0.12  2,893,723  2,026 0.28 
Savings   1,256,701   207  0.07  1,174,719  108 0.04  863,409  207 0.10 
Certificates of deposit   824,883   984  0.48  915,210  1,211 0.52  1,522,017  2,754 0.73 
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,584,911   2,531  0.16  6,705,207  2,861 0.17  5,941,422  5,298 0.36 
FHLBNY advances   33,889   77  0.92  25,000  61 0.97  853,162  1,711 0.81 
Subordinated debt, net   197,080   2,201  4.53  197,126  2,204 4.44  168,607  1,902 4.57 
Other short-term borrowings   2,459     2,484     15,021  3 0.08 
Total borrowings   233,428   2,278  3.96  224,610  2,265 4.00  1,036,790  3,616 1.41 
Derivative cash collateral   14,335   1  0.03           
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,832,674   4,810  0.29%   6,929,817  5,126 0.29% 6,978,212  8,914 0.52%
Non-interest-bearing checking   3,979,741         4,096,046       2,494,630      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   189,843         181,074       164,859      
Total liabilities   11,002,258         11,206,937       9,637,701      
Stockholders' equity   1,197,463         1,212,247       1,028,539      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,199,721        $12,419,184      $10,666,240      
Net interest income     $ 89,109       $91,686      $77,841   
Net interest rate spread          3.07%        3.03%      2.98%
Net interest margin          3.19%        3.14%        3.14%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 10,564,652 $ 2,531  0.10%  $10,801,253 $2,861 0.11%$8,436,052 $5,298 0.25%


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

          
     At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
Asset Quality Detail 2022
 2021
 2021
Non-performing loans ("NPLs") (1)          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 5,241  $7,623  $5,384 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use        4,844 
Commercial real estate   4,972   5,053   10,595 
Acquisition, development, and construction   665      104 
C&I   25,000   27,266   14,523 
Other   84   365   99 
Total Non-accrual loans $ 35,962  $40,307  $35,549 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 35,962  $40,307  $35,549 
          
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 341  $1,945  $45 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use        2,871 
Commercial real estate        2,259 
Acquisition, development, and construction         
C&I   839   1,056   3,652 
Other         
90+ Delinquent $ 1,180  $3,001  $8,827 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 37,142  $43,308  $44,376 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.31%  0.36%  0.34%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCOs") $ 2,583  $(108) $4,275 
NCOs / Average loans (1)  0.11%  0.00%  0.19%
          

      (1)   Excludes loans held for sale    

 

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Bridge, as well as branch restructuring:  

           
  Three Months Ended  
     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     
  2022 2021
 2021
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders          
Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,710 $33,536  $(22,855) 
Adjustments to net income (loss) (1):           
Provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans (double-count)       20,278  
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets    (975)  (710) 
Loss on termination of derivatives       16,505  
Loss on extinguishment of debt       1,594  
Curtailment loss       1,543  
Merger expenses and transaction costs (2)    2,574   37,942  
Branch restructuring    (1,118)    
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments    (234)  (21,848) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 32,710 $33,783  $32,449  
           
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)          
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.82 $0.84  $0.94  
Adjusted return on average assets   1.13%   1.15 % 1.29 %
Adjusted return on average equity   11.53  11.75   13.32  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   14.44  14.72   16.74  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.62  1.57   1.55  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   51.2  48.2   48.0  

(1)    Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 31% unless otherwise noted.
(2)    Certain merger expenses and transaction costs are non-taxable expense.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

   Three Months Ended  
      March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
   2022  2021  2021 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.64 %   1.64 % 3.11 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (0.06) 
Curtailment loss        (0.06) 
Merger expenses and transaction costs     (0.08)  (1.43) 
Branch restructuring     0.03     
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.62   1.57   1.55  

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

  Three Months Ended 
     March 31,    December 31,    March 31,    
  2022
 2021
 2021
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      51.8 %   49.9 % 117.5 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 49,888  $50,829  $82,805  
Less: Merger expenses and transaction costs     (2,574)  (37,942) 
Less: Branch restructuring     1,118     
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt        (1,594) 
Less: Curtailment loss        (1,543) 
Less: Amortization of other intangible assets   (586)  (715)  (357) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 49,302  $48,658  $41,369  
Net interest income - as reported $ 89,109  $91,686  $77,841  
Non-interest income (loss) - as reported $ 7,203  $10,179  $(7,383) 
Less: Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     (975)  (710) 
Less: Loss on termination of derivatives        16,505  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 7,203  $9,204  $8,412  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 96,312  $100,890  $86,253  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    51.2 %   48.2 % 48.0 %

_________________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income (loss).
(2)  The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

     March 31,     December 31,     March 31, 
  2022
 2021
 2021
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:         
Total assets $ 12,078,245  $12,066,364  $13,018,628 
Less:         
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,339)
Other intangible assets   (7,776)  (8,362)  (10,627)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,914,672  $11,902,205  $12,852,662 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:         
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,155,287  $1,192,620  $1,172,824 
Less:         
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,339)
Other intangible assets   (7,776)  (8,362)  (10,627)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   991,714   1,028,461   1,006,858 
Less:         
Preferred stock, net   (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 875,145  $911,892  $890,289 
          
Common shares outstanding   39,460   39,878   41,536 
          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.35 %   7.66 % 6.93 
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.32   8.64   7.83 
          
Book value per share $26.32  $26.98  $25.43 
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  22.18   22.87   21.43 