National Small Business Week: Biz2Credit Hosts Live Q&A with U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Dan Meuser on May 4

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit will host an online panel featuring U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) covering “Small Business in the Post-Pandemic World” on Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. (EDT). The event is in conjunction with National Small Business Week (May 2-5, 2022).

The virtual forum, organized in conjunction with CPA.com, a subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), will examine future government action to support small business and expand access to capital, among other topics.

The online seminar will also provide data from Biz2Credit’s annual “Best Small Business Cities Report,” which examines areas of the country where small businesses are flourishing. The analysis looked at primary financial data from 82,000 companies that applied for small business financing during 2021.

“We are honored to have Congressman Crow and Congressman Meuser participate in our webinar and look forward to discussing their ideas to expand access to capital for small businesses,” said panel host Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and one of the country’s leading experts on small business finance.

After spending time as a U.S. Army sergeant post-college, Jason Crow was sworn in to serve Colorado’s 6th Congressional District in 2019. Rep. Crow is Chair of the Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Workforce Development Subcommittee of the House Small Business Committee. He also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Before serving in Congress, Dan Meuser spent nearly 25 years in the private sector and served as Revenue Secretary for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He currently represents Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District and is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access for the House Small Business Committee. Rep. Meuser also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The panel discussion will discuss the success of the PPP, including the vital role that CPAs played in helping America’s small businesses secure financial relief,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “The value for small businesses of working with a CPA to manage and oversee their finances is so high, especially in tough times.”

To register for the online panel, click here. A recording of the discussion will be available in the Biz2Credit COVID-19 Webcast Center following the conclusion of the session.

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. CPA.com has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the U.S. with a growing global focus. Its core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners. A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, CPA.com is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), the world’s most influential organization representing the profession.