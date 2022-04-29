Skin Grafting System Market Size Worth $1.34Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Skin Grafting System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Dermatomes, Wound Debridement Devices, Skin Graft Mesher Equipment and Accessories, and Others), Type (Autograft and Allograft), Wound Type (Burns, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, and Others), and End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics)”, the global skin grafting system market growth is driven by the increasing cases of burn injuries, rising prevalence of skin cancer and diabetes, and the growing variety of skin graft sources for the grafting system. However, the cost of skin grafting procedures hampers the market growth.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020939/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 0.83 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1.34 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 247 No. Tables 192 No. of Charts & Figures 90 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Type, Wound Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Skin Grafting System Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Zimmer Biomet; B. Braun Medical; Exsurco Medical, Inc.; Aygun Surgical Instruments Co., Inc.; De Soutter Medical; Lutz GmbH & Co. KG; Smith & Nephew; Stryker Corp.; Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.; and Humeca BV are among the key companies operating in the skin grafting system market.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00020939/







These companies commonly adopt product launches and expansion strategies to expand their footprint worldwide. They also broaden their respective product portfolios to meet the growing demand. The skin grafting system market players offer innovative products to meet consistent and evolving customer demands worldwide, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally. A few of the recent developments in the skin grafting system market are as follows:

In May 2021, Exsurco Medical announced the launch of a mobile app for training and learning management systems to support its Amalgatome SD device for treating burn and trauma patients. The app contains a user guide, how-to-videos, a troubleshooting guide, and frequently asked questions to educate healthcare professionals.

In July 2021, CEECAT Capital acquired a majority stake in Aygun Surgical Instruments. The strategic investment is expected to aid the growth of Aygun in West Europe and strengthen the company's position in 5 continents.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE







Skin grafting systems are an array of devices, equipment, instruments, and consumables used in the skin grafting process, such as sample collection, mesh formation, and final grafting. Skin grafting promotes the healing process of the wounds and also protects the exposed wound. A few steps involved in the skin grafting process are skin graft collection (using dermatome), skin meshing (using skin mesher equipment and accessories), and wound debridement (using wound debridement devices). Various wounds from burns, chronic conditions, trauma, radiation poisoning, and surgery are skin grafted. Also, the source of the skin graft can be from the patient themselves (autograft) or from another donor (allograft).

Based on product type, the skin grafting system market is segmented into dermatomes, wound debridement devices, skin graft mesher equipment and accessories, and others. The wound debridement devices segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the dermatomes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Skin grafts are ideally preferred post-surgery for skin cancers. Skin grafts are generally referred for local postoperative radiotherapy (PORT) to ensure the closure of surgical beds created during radiotherapy. According to Cancer Research UK, ~15,400 new melanoma skin cancer cases are registered in the UK every year, accounting for 42 new cases every day.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00020939







Incidence rates for melanoma skin cancer are projected to rise by 7% in the UK between 2014 and 2035, to 32 cases per 100,000 people by 2035. Likewise, according to the recent statistics published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, excluding 18.1 million for nonmelanoma skin cancer. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of skin cancer is contributing to the skin grafting system.

Diabetes is among the most common health conditions prevalent globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, ~463 million adults live with diabetes worldwide. The prevalence is estimated to be 700 million by 2045—nearly 79% of adults will be living with diabetes in low-and-middle incomes countries worldwide. Among the prevalence of diabetes, the proportion of type 2 diabetes is increasing faster.

According to the IDF, 374 million people are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the coming future globally. Among diabetic patients, wound healing is prolonged, which increases the risk of skin infections if it is not healed within a particular time. Further, 25% of diabetic patients are likely to develop foot ulcers once in their lifetime that often needs advanced diabetic wound care. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for skin grafts and related systems to treat or cover diabetic foot ulcers by eliminating the chances of contracting skin infections.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020939/







Also, diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication that is not well controlled. Resulting from poor glycemic control, underlying neuropathy, peripheral vascular disease, or poor foot care, diabetic foot ulcers can lead to osteomyelitis of the foot and amputation of the lower extremities. Skin grafts are used to treat non-healing ulcers and parts of the foot and prevent further complications. Thus, the high prevalence rate of skin cancer and diabetes is driving the growth of the skin grafting system market.













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Skin Graft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Autologous, Allogeneic, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic, and Isogeneic), Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, and Composite Graft), Application (Burns, Extensive Wound, Skin Cancer, and Other Applications), Equipment (Dermatome, General Surgical Instruments, Consumables, and Others), and End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Dermatology Clinics) and Geography

Soft Tissue Allografts Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cartilage Allograft, Tendon Allograft, Meniscus Allograft, Dental Allograft, Other); Application (Orthopedic, Dentistry, Wound Care, Other); End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Dental Clinics, Other) and Geography

Dermatomes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Drum Dermatome, Air Dermatome, Knife Dermatome, Powered Dermatome); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics) and Geography

Wound Debridement Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Gels, Ointment and Creams, Surgical Devices, Medical Gauze and Pads, Ultrasonic Devices); Method (Autolytic, Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Others); Type (Pressure ulcer, Diabetic foot ulcer, Venous leg ulcer, Burn wounds); End User (Hospital, Homecare, Others) and Geography

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Collagenase Product, Papain Product, Other Enzymatic Wound Debridement Products); Wound Type (Venous Leg Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns, Other Wounds); End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Home care) and Geography

Soft Tissue Allograft Of Cartilage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Cartilage, Dental Allograft, Meniscus Allograft, Collagen Allograft, Amniotic Allograft, Tendon Allograft ); Applications ( Dental Clinics, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics )

Active Wound Care Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Allograft, Synthetic Skin Grafts, Xenografts, Collagen Dressings, Amniotic Tissue Grafts, Growth Factors ); Wound Type ( Chronic Wounds, Acute Wound ); End User ( Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, Others )

Silver Wound Dressings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Hydrofibre Silver Dressings, Silver Alginate Dressings, Nano Crystalline Silver Dressings, Silver Nitrate Dressings, Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressings, Other Silver Wound Dressings); Treatment (Ulcers, Skin Grafts, Surgical Wounds, Burns, Lacerations and Cuts, Others); End user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography

Cartilage Repair Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Modality Type (Chondroplasty and Microfracture, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation, Osteochondral Allograft, Juvenile Allograft Fragments); Type ( Hyaline Cartilage, Fibrocartilage); Application ( Knee, Shoulder, Others); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography

Orthobiologics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Demineralized Bone Matrices, Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Orthobiologics, Allografts, Bone Morphogenic Protein and Others); Application (Spinal Fusion, Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery and Others); End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers and Other End Users)

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: