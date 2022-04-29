Syneos Health Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights



Revenue for the first quarter of $1,336.3 million increased 10.5% on a reported basis and 11.7% on a constant currency basis year-over-year.

Clinical Solutions net new business awards and book-to-bill ratios: Including reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, $1,241.9 million for the first quarter, year-over-year growth of 1.6% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.22x, and $4,392.9 million for the trailing twelve months, a year-over-year decline of 7.1% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07x. Excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, $912.7 million for the first quarter, year-over-year growth of 20.3% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.32x, and $3,743.4 million for the trailing twelve months, year-over-year growth of 22.6% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.37x.

Commercial Solutions net new business awards and book-to-bill ratios: Including reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, $366.7 million for the first quarter, year-over-year growth of 12.2% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15x, and $1,399.6 million for the trailing twelve months, year-over-year growth of 21.8% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.13x. Excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, $323.0 million for the first quarter, year-over-year growth of 11.6% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.17x, and $1,229.0 million for the trailing twelve months, year-over-year growth of 23.7% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14x.

Year-over-year ending backlog growth: Including reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, 2.5% in Clinical Solutions and 21.7% in Deployment Solutions as of March 31, 2022. Excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, 16.6% in Clinical Solutions and 26.4% in Deployment Solutions as of March 31, 2022.

GAAP net income of $46.2 million increased 19.2% from $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $173.6 million increased 14.9% year-over-year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.44 increased 18.9% from $0.37 in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.01 increased 27.8% year-over-year.

Updated full year 2022 guidance.



MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Strong fundamentals and execution, powered by innovative data and technology insights drove robust earnings and profitability growth in the first quarter,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. “Our product development expertise is enabling us to deliver against our strategy and accelerate customer success. We expect continued growth propelled by customer adoption of our integrated solutions, recent acquisitions, and comprehensive Syneos One and Medical Affairs offerings.”

Please refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release and accompanying tables for important disclosures about non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest GAAP measures.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $1,336.3 million increased 10.5% on a reported basis and 11.7% on a constant currency basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by growth in both the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. Clinical Solutions revenue increased 8.4% on a reported basis and 9.6% on a constant currency basis to $1,018.4 million. Acquisitions contributed approximately 100 basis points to Clinical Solutions reported revenue growth. Commercial Solutions revenue increased 18.1% on a reported basis and 18.9% on a constant currency basis to $317.9 million. Prior period segment results have been recast to conform to insignificant changes to management reporting in 2022.

GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 19.2% to $46.2 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to GAAP net income of $38.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.37, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 26.3% to $105.0 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.01, compared to adjusted net income of $83.1 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.79, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased 14.9% to $173.6 million from the same period in the prior year.

Net New Business Awards and Backlog

Net new business awards and book-to-bill ratios for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2022, were as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Net new business awards Book-to-bill

ratio Net new business awards Book-to-bill

ratio Including reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses (a): (dollars in millions) Clinical Solutions $ 1,241.9 1.22 x $ 4,392.9 1.07 x Commercial Solutions 366.7 1.15 x 1,399.6 1.13 x Total $ 1,608.6 1.20 x $ 5,792.5 1.08 x Excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses: Clinical Solutions $ 912.7 1.32 x $ 3,743.4 1.37 x Commercial Solutions 323.0 1.17 x 1,229.0 1.14 x Total $ 1,235.7 1.27 x $ 4,972.4 1.30 x



Our backlog as of March 31, 2022, was as follows (in millions):

Including reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses (a): 2022 2021 Growth % Clinical Solutions $ 10,772.3 $ 10,514.6 2.5 % Commercial Solutions - Deployment Solutions 861.8 708.1 21.7 % Total backlog $ 11,634.1 $ 11,222.7 3.7 % Excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses: Clinical Solutions $ 6,977.5 $ 5,982.1 16.6 % Commercial Solutions - Deployment Solutions 688.8 544.9 26.4 % Total backlog $ 7,666.3 $ 6,527.0 17.5 %

(a) Net new business awards and book-to-bill ratios including reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses for the trailing twelve months were impacted by the adjustment made to Clinical Solutions backlog in the fourth quarter of 2021 to reflect the Company’s expectation of reduced reimbursable expenses going forward.



Liquidity and Capital Management Update



Cash flows provided by operating activities were $70.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s Net Leverage Ratio was 3.6x trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company drew $130.0 million on its revolving credit facility to partially fund share repurchases, leaving a remaining capacity of $455.8 million as of March 31, 2022.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased $150.0 million of common stock and has $32.5 million of remaining share repurchase authorization available through December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Business Outlook

The Company's guidance takes into account a number of factors, including existing backlog, current sales pipeline, trends in cancellations and delays, trends in reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, and the Company’s ForwardBound initiative, which includes expansion of the Syneos Operations Network, process optimization, and automation initiatives. In addition, the guidance presented below represents the Company’s best efforts to estimate the impact of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine on its business. Furthermore, the guidance presented below is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of March 31, 2022, expected interest rates, and the Company's expected non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23.5% for the year ending December 31, 2022. The guidance is based upon the Company's estimated number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and does not take into account any share repurchases beyond the first quarter of 2022. The Company's full year 2022 guidance is outlined below:

Previous Guidance Issued February 17, 2022 Updated Guidance Issued April 29, 2022 FY 2022 FY 2022 Low High Low High (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Revenue $ 5,600.0 $ 5,750.0 $ 5,600.0 $ 5,750.0 GAAP Net Income 281.1 300.7 283.9 300.5 GAAP Diluted EPS 2.66 2.84 2.73 2.89 Adjusted EBITDA 840.0 880.0 845.0 885.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 4.98 $ 5.24 $ 5.05 $ 5.25



About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically blending clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together approximately 28,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial results and financial condition, expected interest rates, anticipated financial results for the full year 2022, trends in reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, benefits of recent acquisitions and plans for capital deployment. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s potential failure to generate a large number of new business awards and the risk of delay, termination, reduction in scope, or failure to go to contract of our business awards; the Company’s potential failure to convert backlog to revenue; fluctuations in the Company’s operating results and effective income tax rate; the impact of potentially underpricing the Company’s contracts, overrunning our cost estimates, or failing to receive approval for or experiencing delays with documentation of change orders; cyber-security and other risks associated with the Company’s information systems infrastructure; changes and costs of compliance with regulations related to data privacy; concentration of the Company’s customers or therapeutic areas; the risks associated with doing business internationally, including risks related to the war in Ukraine; challenges by tax authorities of the Company’s intercompany transfer pricing policies; the Company’s potential failure to successfully increase its market share, grow its business, and execute its growth strategies; the Company’s ability to effectively upgrade its information systems; the Company’s failure to perform its services in accordance with contractual requirements, regulatory standards, and ethical considerations; risks related to the management of clinical trials; the need to hire, develop, and retain key personnel; the impact of unfavorable economic conditions, including the uncertain international economic environment; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; effective income tax rate fluctuations; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; risks related to the Company’s acquisition strategy, including its ability to realize synergies; the Company’s relationships with customers who are in competition with each other; any failure to realize the full value of the Company’s goodwill and intangible assets; risks related to restructuring; the Company’s compliance with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws; the Company’s dependence on third parties; potential employment liability; impacts from increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards and other tax attributes; downgrades of the Company’s credit ratings; competition in the biopharmaceutical services industry; outsourcing trends and changes in aggregate spending and research and development budgets; the impact of, including changes in, government regulations and healthcare reform; intense competition faced by our customers from lower cost generic products and other competing products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological change; the cost of and the Company’s ability to service its substantial indebtedness; other risks related to ownership of the Company’s common stock; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as updated by the Company’s other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the Company's website at investor.syneoshealth.com. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (including adjusted diluted earnings per share), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP effective income tax rate. We also present revenue growth in constant currency. Constant currency revenue growth is defined as revenues for a given period restated at the comparative period's foreign currency exchange rates measured against the comparative period's revenues. Constant currency segment revenue growth is defined as revenue for a given period restated at the comparative period’s foreign currency exchange rates measured against the comparative period’s revenues.

A “non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of the Company.

The Company defines adjusted net income (including adjusted diluted earnings per share) as net income (including diluted earnings per share) excluding acquisition-related amortization; restructuring and other costs; transaction, integration-related and other expenses; share-based compensation expense; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; other income (expense), net; and the income tax effect of the above adjustments.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted to exclude expenses and transactions that the Company believes are not representative of its core operations, namely: restructuring and other costs; transaction, integration-related and other expenses; share-based compensation expense; other income (expense), net; and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it believes they are useful metrics for investors as they are commonly used by investors, analysts and debt holders to measure the Company's ability to fund capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements.

Net Leverage represents total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.

Each of the non-GAAP measures noted above are used by management and the Board to evaluate the Company's core operating results because they exclude certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the core operations of the business. Adjusted net income (including adjusted diluted earnings per share) and adjusted EBITDA are used by management and the Board to assess the performance of the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, other companies might calculate these measures differently. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables.

We also present certain key operating metrics, including a new operating metric, segment book-to-bill ratio excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, due to our expectations that reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses as a percentage of revenue will remain lower relative to pre-pandemic levels as discussed above. Specifically, Clinical Solutions book-to-bill ratio excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, represents Clinical Solutions net new business awards, excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, divided by Clinical Solutions revenue, excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, in each case for the respective period. Commercial Solutions book-to-bill ratio excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, represents Commercial Solutions net new business awards, excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, divided by Commercial Solutions revenue, excluding reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, in each case for the respective period.

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,336,253 $ 1,208,745 Costs and operating expenses: Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,044,432 945,250 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 140,166 137,314 Restructuring and other costs 15,557 7,228 Depreciation 20,579 18,447 Amortization 41,623 39,491 Total operating expenses 1,262,357 1,147,730 Income from operations 73,896 61,015 Total other expense, net: Interest expense, net 15,762 23,257 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 603 Other expense (income), net 4,642 (9,856 ) Total other expense, net 20,404 14,004 Income before provision for income taxes 53,492 47,011 Income tax expense 7,316 8,287 Net income $ 46,176 $ 38,724 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 103,665 104,274 Diluted 104,410 105,457





Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 119,151 $ 106,475 Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 1,596,315 1,524,890 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 160,792 135,091 Total current assets 1,876,258 1,766,456 Property and equipment, net 240,015 222,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets 201,407 209,408 Goodwill 4,942,727 4,956,015 Intangible assets, net 808,931 854,067 Deferred income tax assets 34,788 35,387 Other long-term assets 199,835 193,103 Total assets $ 8,303,961 $ 8,237,093 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 108,315 $ 107,535 Accrued expenses 657,084 614,441 Deferred revenue 891,750 868,455 Current portion of operating lease obligations 43,234 43,058 Current portion of finance lease obligations 21,998 20,627 Total current liabilities 1,722,381 1,654,116 Long-term debt 2,906,270 2,775,721 Operating lease long-term obligations 195,557 205,798 Finance lease long-term obligations 40,162 34,181 Deferred income tax liabilities 78,609 78,062 Other long-term liabilities 59,423 76,660 Total liabilities 5,002,402 4,824,538 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 600,000 shares authorized, 102,558 and 103,764 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,026 1,038 Additional paid-in capital 3,410,524 3,474,088 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (57,364 ) (49,618 ) Accumulated deficit (52,627 ) (12,953 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,301,559 3,412,555 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,303,961 $ 8,237,093





Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 46,176 $ 38,724 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 62,202 57,938 Share-based compensation 17,333 17,353 Recovery from doubtful accounts (108 ) (187 ) Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 1,000 (4,653 ) Foreign currency transaction adjustments 434 (9,522 ) Fair value adjustment of contingent obligations — (597 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 603 Other non-cash items (1,945 ) 953 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, unbilled services, and deferred revenue (49,905 ) 30,997 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 39,650 518 Other assets and liabilities (43,950 ) (5,039 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,887 127,088 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments related to acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,727 ) (9,982 ) Purchases of property and equipment (23,474 ) (11,173 ) (Investments in) proceeds from unconsolidated affiliates (296 ) 1,374 Net cash used in investing activities (25,497 ) (19,781 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of debt financing costs — (49 ) Repayments of long-term debt — (105,856 ) Proceeds from accounts receivable financing agreement — 65,000 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 130,000 — Payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — (6,196 ) Payments of finance leases (2,193 ) (4,269 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (149,961 ) (44,505 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 11,483 10,804 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (25,901 ) (26,295 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,572 ) (111,366 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,858 (3,425 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,676 (7,484 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 106,475 272,173 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 119,151 $ 264,689





Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA: Net income, as reported $ 46,176 $ 38,724 Interest expense, net 15,762 23,257 Income tax expense 7,316 8,287 Depreciation 20,579 18,447 Amortization (a) 41,623 39,491 EBITDA 131,456 128,206 Restructuring and other costs (b) 15,557 7,228 Transaction, integration-related and other expenses (c) 4,639 7,573 Share-based compensation (d) 17,333 17,353 Other expense (income), net (e) 4,642 (9,856 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (f) — 603 Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,627 $ 151,107





Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted net income: Net income, as reported $ 46,176 $ 38,724 Amortization (a) 41,623 39,491 Restructuring and other costs (b) 15,557 7,228 Transaction, integration-related, and other expenses (c) 4,639 7,573 Share-based compensation (d) 17,333 17,353 Other expense (income), net (e) 4,642 (9,856 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (f) — 603 Income tax adjustment to normalized rate (g) (24,946 ) (17,970 ) Adjusted net income $ 105,024 $ 83,146 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 104,410 105,457 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.79

Represents the amortization of intangible assets associated with acquired backlog, customer relationships, trade names and trademarks, intellectual property, patient communities, and acquired technologies. Restructuring and other costs consist primarily of severance costs associated with a reduction/optimization of our workforce in line with our expectations of future business operations and termination costs in connection with abandonment and closure of redundant facilities and other lease-related charges. Represents fees associated with acquisitions, stock repurchases and secondary stock offerings, debt placement and refinancings, and other corporate transactions costs. Other expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include costs resulting from the war in Ukraine, including costs related to impacted employees and ongoing assessment of imposed sanctions. Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense related to awards granted under equity incentive plans. Other (income) expense is comprised primarily of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and other gains and losses related to investments. Loss on extinguishment of debt is associated with debt prepayments and refinancing activities. Represents the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments made to arrive at adjusted net income using an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 23.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 24.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. These rates have been adjusted to exclude tax impacts related to valuation allowances recorded against deferred tax assets.







Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Full Year 2022 Guidance

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Previous Guidance Issued

February 17, 2022 Updated Guidance Issued

April 29, 2022 Low High Low High EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income $ 281.1 $ 300.7 $ 283.9 $ 300.5 Adjustments (a): Interest expense, net 70.0 72.0 76.0 86.0 Income tax expense 120.4 128.8 110.4 116.9 Depreciation 82.0 84.0 83.6 85.6 Amortization 160.0 162.0 162.0 162.0 EBITDA 713.5 747.5 715.9 750.9 Restructuring and other costs 29.5 31.5 30.0 32.0 Transaction, integration-related and other expenses 29.0 31.0 28.5 29.5 Share-based compensation 68.0 70.0 66.0 68.0 Other expense, net — — 4.6 4.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 840.0 $ 880.0 $ 845.0 $ 885.0





Previous Guidance Issued

February 17, 2022 Updated Guidance Issued

April 29, 2022 Adjusted

Net Income Adjusted Diluted

Earnings Per Share Adjusted

Net Income Adjusted Diluted

Earnings Per Share Low High Low High Low High Low High Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share $ 281.1 $ 300.7 $ 2.66 $ 2.84 $ 283.9 $ 300.5 $ 2.73 $ 2.89 Adjustments: Amortization (a) 160.0 162.0 1.51 1.53 162.0 162.0 1.56 1.56 Restructuring and other costs (a) 29.5 31.5 0.28 0.30 30.0 32.0 0.29 0.31 Transaction, integration-related and other expenses (a) 29.0 31.0 0.27 0.29 28.5 29.5 0.27 0.28 Share-based compensation (a) 68.0 70.0 0.64 0.66 66.0 68.0 0.64 0.65 Other expense, net (a) — — — — 4.6 4.6 0.04 0.04 Income tax adjustment to normalized rate (b) (41.2 ) (41.3 ) (0.39 ) (0.39 ) (50.7 ) (50.8 ) (0.49 ) (0.49 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (c) $ 526.4 $ 553.9 $ 4.98 $ 5.24 $ 524.3 $ 545.8 $ 5.05 $ 5.25