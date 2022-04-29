Global Plant-Based Meat Market Outlook to 2026 - Featuring Beyond Meat, Impossible Food and Maple Leaf Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-Based Meat Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally the plant based meat product market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 14% by 2026. Europe is the major revenue generating region. Clear labelling can be a major driving force for this market. United States is leading the market by consumption and production of plant based meat products.



The process of creating such realistic meaty products from plants might baffle some, one thing consumers can be certain about is that they are not made in the torturous way that its animal-based analogs are. Plant-based foods not only help consumers health, but also support the health of planet. Plant based foods require fewer resources like land and water, rather than animal based foods. Close to 20% of the planet's fresh water is used in the production of meat and dairy, and animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, contributing around 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. An animal farming is also not required each year.



According, to a 2018 University of Michigan study, commissioned by Beyond Meat, found that the Beyond Burger 'generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy, has 99% less impact on water scarcity, and 93% less impact on land use than a pound of U.S. beef.' That's a monumental difference!



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the food industry witnessed significant shifts, but, plant-based companies adapted and continued to launch new products and grow sales. Foodservice channel distribution was significantly impaired, and pantry stocking and panic buying led to a sharp increase in retail sales over the prior year. The COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, has encouraged consumers to order goods online and this, in turn, has boosted the online sales channels.



Major Companies present in the market

Amy's kitchen, Beyond meat, Conagra (Pinnacle Foods), Impossible food, Kellogg (Morning star farms), Kraft Heinz Company (Boca Burger), Maple leaf, Nestle (Garden Gourmet), Quorn, Tyson (Raised and Rooted), Unilever (The Vegetarian Butcher)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62bbzh