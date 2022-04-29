Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size & Forecast [2022-2028] - Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Cost Structures and Business Prospect | Market Reports World

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market research report [2022-2028] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market. This report focuses on Ethylene Oxide (EO) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Ethylene Oxide (EO) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge on the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and making better decisions in the coming years.

AboutEthylene Oxide (EO):

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Ethylene oxide (EO), properly called oxirane by IUPAC, is the organic compound with the formula C2H4O. It is cyclic ether. Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51°F (10.7°C).

Ethylene Oxide (EO) is widely found in the production of solvents, antifreeze, textiles, detergents, adhesives, polyurethane foam, and pharmaceuticals. Smaller amounts are present in fumigants, sterilants for spices and cosmetics, as well as during hospital sterilization of surgical equipment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 32140 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 39500 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, SD-Oxidation accounting of the Ethylene Oxide (EO) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Ethylene Glycol segment is altered to a CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The leading producers in the industry are Dow, Sharq, and Formosa, with the top three accounting for 12%, 7%, and 6%. From a regional perspective, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 41.54% of the total income, which was the highest.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Report are:

Dow Chemical

Sharq

Formosa

Yansab

Shell

Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company

Sinopec

Reliance

Basf

Indorama Ventures

Ineos

Huntsman

PTT Global Chemical

LyondellBasell

Indian Oil

Oriental Union Chemical

CNPC

Sibur

Nippon Shokubai

India Glycol Limited

Eastman

Kazanorgsintez

Sasol

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Segmentation by Type:

SD-Oxidation

Shell-Oxidation

Dow-Oxidation

Others

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Segmentation by Application:

Ethylene Glycol

Surfactant

Ethanolamine

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ethylene Oxide (EO) in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 SD-Oxidation

1.2.3 Shell-Oxidation

1.2.4 Dow-Oxidation

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Ethylene Glycol

1.3.3 Surfactant

1.3.4 Ethanolamine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Production

2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Taiwan (China)

2.9 India

2.10 Saudi

2.11 Thailand

3 Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

