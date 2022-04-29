Worldwide Potassium Fertilizer Industry to 2027 - Asia-Pacific is Dominant in the Phosphorus Market Globally

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potassium Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report Global Potassium Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027 the fertilizer market is anticipated to grow slowly at a CAGR of 3.39% by 2027.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the Phosphorus market globally. Plants need nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium for their growth but, nitrogen fertilizers are given more emphasis as they are needed in large quantities and give great response. Rock phosphates are used more with highest market share in 2021. Dry phosphatic fertilizers dominate the market. United States is the second largest phosphorus producer and consumer in the world. Russia accounts for only 3% of phosphorus fertilizer market share globally. Majority of phosphorus reserves are in China, Morocco, South Africa, Jordan and United States.



Plants rich in carbohydrates such as potatoes need potassium for tuber growth. Potato yields can be increased to 8 to 10 tonnes per acre if potassium is applied at the rate of 600 to 700 pounds per acre. Other than this, tomatoes, berries and cane fruits also require more potash fertilizers. By using potash, wheat has more protein and carbohydrate content. Cereals require a balance of nitrogen and potash to obtain full yield response to applied nitrogen. If potash supply is limiting, the uptake and utilisation of nitrogen will be restricted.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted Phosphorus fertilizer market landscape. Lockdown imposed to combat the spread of pandemic limited the production and supply of fertilizers thereby affecting crop production activities. Producers are resolving the challenges caused by the pandemic and adapting to the changing dynamics of the sector. Although government exempted agriculture from lockdown; the most severe impact was on the demand for end-use products, limiting the market opportunities for fertilizer producers. Several companies cut down on the production and supply of their fertilizers. Many small scale production units were forced to shut down. Labour transit was another problem as migration was limited and transportation was also affected. Further China banned exports of phosphorus fertilizers which affected countries dependent on it for resources. To bring down prices of fertilizers in home country China banned exports up to 2022.



Major Companies present in the market

The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Nutrien Limited, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, OCP Group, CF Industries Holdings, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), National Fertilizers Limited Coromandel International Limited, EuroChem Group, Wesfarmers, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)



