Global Herbal Tea Market Size to Grow by $4.14 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Herbal Tea Market finds that increasing use of electrical equipment and machines as well as increase in global electricity consumption, are factors that influencing the growth of Herbal Tea Market.



The total Global Herbal Tea Market is estimated to reach USD 4.14 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at a value of USD 3.18 Billion in the year 2021 and the market is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Herbal Tea Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Green Tea, Black Tea, Yellow Tea), by Flavor Type (Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Ginger), by Packaging (Loose Tea, Paper Pouches, Tea Bags, Plastic Containers), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Surging Base of Health- Conscious people Across the Globe

Mounting health concerns and increased focus towards proper nutritional intake is encouraging more and more consumers towards the adoption of dietary products. Especially tea. There has also been a considerable upsurge in the number of gym and health club memberships worldwide, which will further propel the consumption of retail dietary products. A strong demand from the emerging economies will present lucrative growth opportunities to the producers and suppliers of these supplements. Increasing age brings with it a variety of chronic illnesses and the World Health Organization estimates that 57% of the world population would be affected by one or more chronic illnesses in the future. Both age and disease affect the absorption of nutrients from food. The market for older adult’s health supplements should benefit from this in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Herbal Tea market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Herbal Tea market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.18 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.14 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Herbal Tea market.



Segmentation of the Global Herbal Tea Market:

Raw Material Green Tea Black Tea Yellow Tea

Flavor Type Chamomile Peppermint Lemongrass Ginger Hibiscus Fruits

Packaging Loose Tea Paper Pouches Tea Bags Plastic Containers Aluminum Tins

Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/herbal-tea-market-1499

Increasing Adoption of Herbal Tea across the Globe Owing to Its Numerous Benefits

Herbal tea has several benefits such as sluggishness, aiding digestion, soothing joint pain, or sleeping better. Thus, are simply considered as a natural alternative to prescription medicines. Ultimately increasing the demand for herbal tea. Additionally, increasing prevalence of acidity, stomach ulcers, and other digestive diseases and disorders is increasing the demand for herbal tea. Moreover, obese population across the globe is increasing hastily. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight in 2016, and 13% were obese. Most of the world's population live in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. Thus, ultimately increasing the demand for herbal tea such as green tea, black tea, and yellow tea. Hence, driving the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Herbal Tea Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Herbal Tea Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are increasing adoption of herbal tea in region owing to its several benefits, presence of major players engaged in market, and large base of obese population which is increasing the demand for herbal tea in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Herbal Tea Market:

Tielka

Mountain Rose Herbs

Tega Organic Teas

Terra teas

Aror teas

Tetley

Indigo herbs

The Indian Chai

Twinings

Organic India

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Herbal Tea Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Green Tea, Black Tea , Yellow Tea), by Flavor Type (Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Ginger), by Packaging (Loose Tea, Paper Pouches, Tea Bags, Plastic Containers), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/herbal-tea-market-958167

Recent Developments:

January 2021: TATA consumer products strengthened their wellness portfolio by introducing Tata Tea Tulsi Green and TATA Tea Gold Care, and reformulated its existing Tetley Green Tea with added Vitamin C.

March 2020: Typhoo India launched three new variants of their organic herbal tea range namely, Purifying Super Greens, Digestive Power Seeds, and Immunity-boosting Three Tulsi.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Herbal Tea Market?

How will the Herbal Tea Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Herbal Tea Market?

What is the Herbal Tea market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Herbal Tea Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Herbal Tea Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Customization of the Report:

