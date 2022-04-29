Liquid Ammonia Market 2022 | Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Sales & Revenue, Key Players, Type and Application, Industry Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Research Report by Market Reports World

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liquid Ammonia Market research report 2022 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. Liquid Ammonia Market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives the knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the Liquid Ammonia Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, Liquid Ammonia Market is forecast by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028. And also report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

liquid Ammonia or Anhydrous ammonia is the compound formed by the combination of the two gaseous elements, nitrogen and hydrogen, in the proportion of one part of nitrogen to three parts of hydrogen by volume. Since one volume of nitrogen weighs fourteen times as much as one volume of hydrogen, on a weight basis, the ratio is fourteen parts of nitrogen to three parts of hydrogen, or about 82% nitrogen and 18% hydrogen.

Liquid Ammonia is a heavy liquid that has a high vapor pressure at ordinary temperatures, that causes freezing when brought into contact with the skin, that is obtained by compressing anhydrous gaseous ammonia, and is used in refrigeration and as a solvent (as in the study of ammono compounds) and as a source of gaseous ammonia.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Ammonia Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Liquid Ammonia market size is estimated to be worth US$ 62630 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 72210 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the review period.

Liquid Ammonia Market 2022 delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenarios, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players in the global Liquid Ammonia market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Liquid Ammonia Market trends, volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Liquid Ammonia Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Liquid Ammonia Market Report are:

Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien

TogliattiAzot

Koch Fertilizer

OCI Nitrogen

Acron

SAFCO

QAFCO

Group DF

Eurochem

IFFCO

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pusri

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

Hubei Yihua

Rui Xing Group

Haohua Junhua Group

Henan Jinkai Chemical

China Coal Group

Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals

Yangmei Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua

Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Liquid Ammonia market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Liquid Ammonia market.

Liquid Ammonia Market Segmentation by Type:

Agricultural Grade

Commercial Grade

Liquid Ammonia Market Segmentation by Application:

Fertilizer

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Liquid Ammonia in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Liquid Ammonia Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Liquid Ammonia market.

The market statistics represented in different Liquid Ammonia segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Liquid Ammonia are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Liquid Ammonia.

Major stakeholders, key companies Liquid Ammonia, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Liquid Ammonia in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Liquid Ammonia market

Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Liquid Ammonia and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

