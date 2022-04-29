LexinFintech Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About LexinFintech

Lexin is a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China. Established in 2013, we leverage our profound understanding of consumers in China and the valuable experience of partnering with hundreds of financial institutions over the years, as well as our advanced technological capabilities, to connect fast-growing new generation consumers and small and micro enterprise owners with well-established national and regional funding partners.

