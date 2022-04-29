Aravive Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced the presentation of two poster abstracts at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting, to be held in-person on June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Notably, abstract number 4511 was selected for an oral presentation as part of a Poster Discussion Session.



Abstract Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500) in combination with cabozantinib in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell (ccRCC) carcinoma who have received front-line treatment (NCT04300140) Abstract Number: 4511 (Poster Discussion Session – Data will be presented) Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Session Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM; 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT





Abstract Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500) in combination with cabozantinib, cabozantinib and nivolumab, and as monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140) Abstract Number: TPS4599 (Trials in Progress poster – No data presented) Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Session Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Both posters will be available here: https://aravive.com/our-approach/ under the “Publications” section when the ASCO embargo is released on May 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). Additional information at www.aravive.com .

