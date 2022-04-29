Christmas Tree Shops® Holyoke Moves to New Location

MIDDLEBORO, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) today announced the relocation of its Holyoke, Massachusetts store. The move comes as part of the retailer’s ongoing initiative to modernize and improve the shopping experience and better showcase its vast, ever-changing assortment of seasonal and home goods. Long-time shoppers and new customers alike will be welcomed into a store refreshed from top to bottom and filled with a breadth of entertaining, decorating, and holiday items and a wide variety of everyday essentials, all at real value prices. The new, almost 40,000-sq.ft. store is in the Holyoke Crossing center, in close proximity to the original location.



Holyoke is one of several CTS stores being remodeled, and the first in the company’s legacy New England markets. With a fresh and inviting color scheme and a reformatted, open layout, the new store aims to inspire customers and allows them to explore the aisles with ease and accessibility. “We are committed to serving the Holyoke community with a reimagined and improved shopping experience that makes everyone feel right at home,” said Pam Salkovitz, Christmas Tree Shops’ Owner and CEO.

Holyoke customers will be greeted by displays of merchandise for the spring-into-summer seasons, including new and exclusive collections and designs for 2022. “I’m personally excited to show our Holyoke customers all the ways CTS can add to and beautify their homes,” said Jeremy Bare, SVP, Merchandising & Design. “We will continue to deliver best-in-class seasonal products, while building on our day-in, day-out assortments in home and food in our new Holyoke location, and throughout our other CTS stores.”

Along with several remodels, the company plans to open more stores, primarily along the East Coast. “We are excited to grow our locations and bring our unique shopping experience to more customers,” Salkovitz said.

About Christmas Tree Shops

CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 80 stores in 20 states.