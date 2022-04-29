The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Staples Forum

DENVER, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:55 a.m. ET.



The live audio webcast will be available at https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com within the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

