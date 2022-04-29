Verano Announces Opening of 45th Florida MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hobe Sound

MÜV Hobe Sound is located at 10455 SE Federal Highway, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 25,500 vehicles 1

The dispensary is situated on Florida’s famed “Treasure Coast,” an area known for its beaches and tourist attractions

CHICAGO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Hobe Sound, the Company’s 45th Florida location and 96th nationwide. MÜV Hobe Sound, located at 10455 SE Federal Highway, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, local time.

As the first medical cannabis dispensary in the Atlantic coast community of 13,163 residents2, MÜV Hobe Sound joins the Company’s MÜV Stuart and Port Saint Lucie locations on Florida’s popular “Treasure Coast,” - a tourist region that boasts hundreds of locally owned restaurants, world-class beaches and golf courses, and numerous outdoor adventure activities3.

“Opening MÜV Hobe Sound, the community’s first medical cannabis dispensary, adds another convenient location for our patients on Florida’s beautiful Treasure Coast,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “We’re thrilled to add MÜV Hobe Sound to our growing Florida footprint, where our dedicated team of compassionate cannabis advisors will offer our premium suite of medical cannabis offerings for patients across the region for years to come.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new Hobe Sound medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

