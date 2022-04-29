Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Record core loan growth of $130.3 million, or 12.8% (annualized), to $4.20 billion as of March 31, 2022 compared to $4.07 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $274.1 million, or 7.0%, compared to March 31, 2021; core loans exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans



Net income and diluted earnings per share of $18.7 million and $0.91 for the first quarter 2022, respectively

Deposit growth of $114.7 million, or 7.6% (annualized), to $6.16 billion as of March 31, 2022 from $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021 and grew $788.1 million, or 14.7%, from $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021

Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock and authorized a one million share repurchase program

HOUSTON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the first quarter 2022 compared to net income of $18.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.89 for the first quarter 2021.

“We are delighted to report a productive start to 2022 driven by record core loan originations, with growth at an annualized rate of over 12% in the first quarter,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s outstanding efforts also delivered solid earnings results, credit quality metrics and deposit growth,” continued Retzloff.

“We are excited about the future of Allegiance and the pending merger of equals with CBTX, Inc. Our companies are embracing a unified approach as we collaborate to become the premier bank headquartered in the Houston region. We continue to remain true to delivering personalized and remarkable service to all of our customers. The effective combination of scale with our well-established relationship banking further strengthens our competitive position in a large and expanding market,” concluded Retzloff.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2022 decreased $526 thousand, or 0.9%, to $55.2 million from $55.7 million for the first quarter 2021 and decreased $2.9 million, or 5.0%, from $58.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. These decreases were primarily due to the changes in market interest rates and the decreased impact of loans within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) partially offset by lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 89 basis points to 3.30% for the first quarter 2022 from 4.19% for the first quarter 2021 and decreased 27 basis points from 3.57% for the fourth quarter 2021. The decreases in the margin were primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, driven by the increase in cash and securities, partially offset by the decrease in funding costs.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 was $4.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 131.5%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter 2021 and increased $1.6 million, or 63.7%, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021. First quarter 2022 other noninterest income included $1.3 million in income from Small Business Investment Company investments.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2022 decreased $402 thousand, or 1.2%, to $34.5 million from $34.9 million for the first quarter 2021 and decreased $2.2 million, or 6.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease over the fourth quarter 2021 was primarily due to decreased professional fees and acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the pending merger with CBTX, Inc. partially offset by increased regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance.

In the first quarter 2022, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased to 58.32% compared to 60.85% for the first quarter 2021 and 60.68% for the fourth quarter 2021. First quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.04%, 9.40% and 13.35%, respectively, compared to 1.18%, 9.59% and 14.03% for the first quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter 2021 were 1.23%, 10.60% and 15.05%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased $718.4 million, or 11.2%, to $7.15 billion compared to $6.43 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $44.4 million, or 2.5% (annualized), compared to $7.10 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increased origination of core loans and growth in the securities portfolio partially offset by paydowns of PPP loans.

Total loans at March 31, 2022 decreased $375.7 million, or 8.1%, to $4.28 billion compared to $4.66 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to paydowns on PPP loans, and increased $63.0 million, or 6.0% (annualized) compared to $4.22 billion at December 31, 2021 due to the increase in organic core loans. Core loans, which exclude PPP loans, increased $274.1 million, or 7.0%, to $4.20 billion at March 31, 2022 from $3.93 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $130.3 million, or 12.8% (annualized), from $4.07 billion at December 31, 2021.

Deposits at March 31, 2022 increased $788.1 million, or 14.7%, to $6.16 billion compared to $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $114.7 million, or 7.6% (annualized), compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $26.3 million, or 0.37%, of total assets, at March 31, 2022 compared to $35.6 million, or 0.55%, of total assets, at March 31, 2021 and $24.1 million, or 0.34%, of total assets at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.15% at March 31, 2022, 1.13% at March 31, 2021 and 1.14% at December 31, 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2022 was $1.8 million compared to $639 thousand for the first quarter 2021 and the recapture of provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021. The increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first and fourth quarters of 2021 reflects an increase in core loans.

First quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $317 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $345 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2021 and a decrease of $1.0 million from $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2021.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend on April 28, 2022 of $0.14 per share to be paid on June 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On April 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of Allegiance authorized the repurchase of up to one million shares of outstanding Allegiance common stock through April 30, 2023. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate Allegiance to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by Allegiance. Allegiance may suspend, modify or terminate the program at any time and for any reason, without prior notice. On April 30, 2022, the Company’s previously approved one million share repurchase authorization will expire.

Pending Merger

On November 8, 2021, Allegiance and CBTX, Inc., jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. CBTX reported total assets of $4.49 billion as of December 31, 2021. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Following the completion of the merger, we estimate that former Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% and former CBTX, Inc. shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. The companies have submitted the required regulatory filings and, subject to satisfaction or in some cases waiver of the closing conditions, including approval of the merger agreement by both companies’ shareholders, the parties anticipate closing in the second quarter of the year. Each company has scheduled a special meeting for May 24, 2022 at which its respective shareholders will consider and vote on the merger agreement and other related matters.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of March 31, 2022, Allegiance was a $7.15 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of March 31, 2022, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed merger of Allegiance and CBTX, including future financial and operating results (including the anticipated impact of the transaction on Allegiance's and CBTX's respective earnings and book value), statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the merger, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Allegiance or CBTX to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors which could affect future results of Allegiance and CBTX can be found in Allegiance's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Allegiance and CBTX disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,629 $ 23,961 $ 23,903 $ 146,397 $ 141,947 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 672,755 733,548 879,858 564,888 482,383 Total cash and cash equivalents 699,384 757,509 903,761 711,285 624,330 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,790,707 1,773,765 1,211,476 977,282 787,516 Loans held for investment 4,283,514 4,220,486 4,289,469 4,460,743 4,659,169 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (49,215 ) (47,940 ) (50,491 ) (49,586 ) (52,758 ) Loans, net 4,234,299 4,172,546 4,238,978 4,411,157 4,606,411 Accrued interest receivable 31,505 33,392 33,523 37,075 38,632 Premises and equipment, net 62,168 63,708 65,140 65,442 66,115 Other real estate owned — — 1,397 1,397 576 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,376 9,358 8,326 8,234 7,775 Bank owned life insurance 28,374 28,240 28,101 27,976 27,825 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 13,907 14,658 15,482 16,306 17,130 Other assets 56,001 28,136 29,935 28,871 31,038 Total assets $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,353,604 $ 2,243,085 $ 2,086,683 $ 1,973,042 $ 1,914,121 Interest-bearing Demand 1,070,855 869,984 594,959 553,874 480,710 Money market and savings 1,552,853 1,643,745 1,604,222 1,556,920 1,617,823 Certificates and other time 1,185,015 1,290,825 1,381,014 1,349,522 1,361,535 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,808,723 3,804,554 3,580,195 3,460,316 3,460,068 Total deposits 6,162,327 6,047,639 5,666,878 5,433,358 5,374,189 Accrued interest payable 3,086 1,753 3,296 1,940 3,862 Borrowed funds 89,959 89,956 139,954 139,951 147,517 Subordinated debt 108,978 108,847 108,715 108,584 108,453 Other liabilities 33,073 40,291 42,326 35,684 36,432 Total liabilities 6,397,423 6,288,486 5,961,169 5,719,517 5,670,453 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,378 20,337 20,218 20,213 20,183 Capital surplus 512,284 510,797 507,948 506,810 505,307 Retained earnings 282,896 267,092 247,966 231,333 210,834 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (63,618 ) 18,242 22,460 30,794 24,213 Total shareholders’ equity 751,940 816,468 798,592 789,150 760,537 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2022

2021

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 52,370 $ 56,855 $ 58,176 $ 57,691 $ 57,991 Securities: Taxable 5,068 3,933 2,998 2,556 2,402 Tax-exempt 2,525 2,526 2,498 2,491 2,394 Deposits in other financial institutions 340 317 221 94 41 Total interest income 60,303 63,631 63,893 62,832 62,828 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 1,347 1,277 1,267 1,337 1,484 Certificates and other time deposits 2,156 2,391 2,583 2,989 3,665 Borrowed funds 186 434 436 469 539 Subordinated debt 1,442 1,425 1,441 1,441 1,442 Total interest expense 5,131 5,527 5,727 6,236 7,130 NET INTEREST INCOME 55,172 58,104 58,166 56,596 55,698 Provision for credit losses 1,814 (2,577 ) 2,295 (2,679 ) 639 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,358 60,681 55,871 59,275 55,059 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 116 156 131 94 83 Service charges on deposit accounts 527 476 425 382 388 Gain on sale of securities — — — — 49 Loss on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets — (89 ) — — (176 ) Bank owned life insurance 133 139 125 151 139 Debit card and ATM card income 819 834 771 761 630 Other 2,423 938 647 885 623 Total noninterest income 4,018 2,454 2,099 2,273 1,736 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 22,728 22,918 22,335 22,472 22,452 Net occupancy and equipment 2,205 2,194 2,335 2,225 2,390 Depreciation 1,033 1,103 1,060 1,057 1,034 Data processing and software amortization 2,498 2,264 2,222 2,176 2,200 Professional fees 138 1,008 620 608 789 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,261 949 883 768 807 Core deposit intangibles amortization 751 824 824 824 824 Communications 341 395 358 332 321 Advertising 462 481 481 432 298 Other real estate expense 59 69 137 229 113 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 451 1,408 603 — — Other 2,590 3,131 2,438 2,472 3,691 Total noninterest expense 34,517 36,744 34,296 33,595 34,919 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22,859 26,391 23,674 27,953 21,876 Provision for income taxes 4,202 4,833 4,614 5,028 3,866 NET INCOME $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 22,925 $ 18,010 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 1.12 $ 0.89





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2022

2021

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 22,925 $ 18,010 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 $ 1.13 $ 0.89 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 1.12 $ 0.89 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Return on average assets(A) 1.04 % 1.23 % 1.14 % 1.42 % 1.18 % Return on average equity(A) 9.40 % 10.60 % 9.45 % 11.87 % 9.59 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 13.35 % 15.05 % 13.49 % 17.20 % 14.03 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 3.30 % 3.57 % 3.90 % 4.02 % 4.19 % Efficiency ratio(D) 58.32 % 60.68 % 56.91 % 57.07 % 60.85 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.(Consolidated) Equity to assets 10.52 % 11.49 % 11.81 % 12.12 % 11.83 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 7.44 % 8.42 % 8.58 % 8.76 % 8.40 % Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.28 % 12.47 % 12.37 % 12.18 % 11.87 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.49 % 12.69 % 12.60 % 12.41 % 12.10 % Estimated total risk-based capital 15.76 % 16.08 % 16.13 % 15.98 % 15.72 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.37 % 8.53 % 8.76 % 8.56 % 8.57 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.48 % 12.63 % 12.81 % 13.03 % 13.17 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.48 % 12.63 % 12.81 % 13.03 % 13.17 % Estimated total risk-based capital 14.50 % 14.71 % 14.98 % 15.22 % 15.37 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.37 % 8.49 % 8.91 % 8.99 % 9.33 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,363 20,260 20,221 20,203 20,140 Diluted 20,526 20,423 20,411 20,386 20,342 Period end shares outstanding 20,378 20,337 20,218 20,213 20,183 Book value per share $ 36.90 $ 40.15 $ 39.50 $ 39.04 $ 37.68 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 25.24 $ 28.43 $ 27.67 $ 27.17 $ 25.75





(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,231,507 $ 52,370 5.02 % $ 4,243,778 $ 56,855 5.32 % $ 4,571,045 $ 57,991 5.15 % Securities 1,835,618 7,593 1.68 % 1,457,793 6,459 1.76 % 789,188 4,796 2.46 % Deposits in other financial institutions and other 806,583 340 0.17 % 843,808 317 0.15 % 96,212 41 0.17 % Total interest-earning assets 6,873,708 $ 60,303 3.56 % 6,545,379 $ 63,631 3.86 % 5,456,445 $ 62,828 4.67 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,343 ) (50,654 ) (53,370 ) Noninterest-earning assets 432,133 447,005 760,762 Total assets $ 7,257,498 $ 6,941,730 $ 6,163,837 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,071,010 $ 549 0.21 % $ 724,841 $ 388 0.21 % $ 458,063 $ 371 0.33 % Money market and savings deposits 1,584,373 798 0.20 % 1,618,240 889 0.22 % 1,539,127 1,113 0.29 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,245,180 2,156 0.70 % 1,335,020 2,391 0.71 % 1,332,663 3,665 1.12 % Borrowed funds 89,880 186 0.84 % 138,747 434 1.24 % 154,927 539 1.41 % Subordinated debt 108,913 1,442 5.37 % 108,784 1,425 5.20 % 108,387 1,442 5.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,099,356 $ 5,131 0.51 % 3,925,632 $ 5,527 0.56 % 3,593,167 $ 7,130 0.80 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,312,114 2,163,016 1,767,740 Other liabilities 41,324 46,141 41,330 Total liabilities 6,452,794 6,134,789 5,402,237 Shareholders' equity 804,704 806,941 761,600 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,257,498 $ 6,941,730 $ 6,163,837 Net interest rate spread 3.05 % 3.30 % 3.87 % Net interest income and margin $ 55,172 3.26 % $ 58,104 3.52 % $ 55,698 4.14 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 55,922 3.30 % $ 58,838 3.57 % $ 56,317 4.19 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2022

2021

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 714,450 $ 693,559 $ 728,897 $ 690,867 $ 664,792 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 78,624 145,942 290,028 499,207 728,424 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 2,197,502 2,104,621 2,073,521 2,051,516 2,018,853 Commercial real estate construction and land development 453,473 439,125 382,610 371,732 386,637 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 669,306 685,071 683,919 715,119 726,228 Residential construction 136,760 117,901 104,638 111,956 119,528 Consumer and other 33,399 34,267 25,856 20,346 14,707 Total loans $ 4,283,514 $ 4,220,486 $ 4,289,469 $ 4,460,743 $ 4,659,169 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 26,275 $ 24,127 $ 28,369 $ 36,643 $ 35,051 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 26,275 24,127 28,369 36,643 35,051 Other real estate — — 1,397 1,397 576 Total nonperforming assets $ 26,275 $ 24,127 $ 29,766 $ 38,040 $ 35,627 Net charge-offs $ 317 $ 1,353 $ 450 $ 162 $ 345 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 7,809 $ 8,358 $ 10,247 $ 12,949 $ 14,059 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 15,259 12,639 14,629 18,123 13,455 Commercial real estate construction and land development — 63 53 53 1,000 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 3,065 2,875 3,224 4,839 5,736 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer and other 142 192 216 679 801 Total nonaccrual loans $ 26,275 $ 24,127 $ 28,369 $ 36,643 $ 35,051 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.58 % 0.55 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.57 % 0.66 % 0.82 % 0.75 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 187.31 % 198.70 % 177.98 % 135.32 % 150.52 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 1.13 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.03 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended 2022

2021

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 751,940 $ 816,468 $ 798,592 $ 789,150 $ 760,537 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,549 238,300 239,124 239,948 240,772 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 514,391 $ 578,168 $ 559,468 $ 549,202 $ 519,765 Shares outstanding at end of period 20,378 20,337 20,218 20,213 20,183 Tangible book value per share $ 25.24 $ 28.43 $ 27.67 $ 27.17 $ 25.75 Net income $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 22,925 $ 18,010 Average shareholders' equity $ 804,704 $ 806,941 $ 800,146 $ 774,803 $ 761,600 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,925 238,700 239,497 240,331 241,166 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 566,779 $ 568,241 $ 560,649 $ 534,472 $ 520,434 Return on average tangible equity(A) 13.35 % 15.05 % 13.49 % 17.20 % 14.03 % Total assets $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,549 238,300 239,124 239,948 240,772 Tangible assets $ 6,911,814 $ 6,866,654 $ 6,520,637 $ 6,268,719 $ 6,190,218 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.44 % 8.42 % 8.58 % 8.76 % 8.40 %

(A) Interim periods annualized.







