Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Record core loan growth of $130.3 million, or 12.8% (annualized), to $4.20 billion as of March 31, 2022 compared to $4.07 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $274.1 million, or 7.0%, compared to March 31, 2021; core loans exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
  • Net income and diluted earnings per share of $18.7 million and $0.91 for the first quarter 2022, respectively
  • Deposit growth of $114.7 million, or 7.6% (annualized), to $6.16 billion as of March 31, 2022 from $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021 and grew $788.1 million, or 14.7%, from $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021
  • Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock and authorized a one million share repurchase program

HOUSTON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the first quarter 2022 compared to net income of $18.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.89 for the first quarter 2021.

“We are delighted to report a productive start to 2022 driven by record core loan originations, with growth at an annualized rate of over 12% in the first quarter,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s outstanding efforts also delivered solid earnings results, credit quality metrics and deposit growth,” continued Retzloff.

“We are excited about the future of Allegiance and the pending merger of equals with CBTX, Inc. Our companies are embracing a unified approach as we collaborate to become the premier bank headquartered in the Houston region. We continue to remain true to delivering personalized and remarkable service to all of our customers. The effective combination of scale with our well-established relationship banking further strengthens our competitive position in a large and expanding market,” concluded Retzloff.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2022 decreased $526 thousand, or 0.9%, to $55.2 million from $55.7 million for the first quarter 2021 and decreased $2.9 million, or 5.0%, from $58.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. These decreases were primarily due to the changes in market interest rates and the decreased impact of loans within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) partially offset by lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 89 basis points to 3.30% for the first quarter 2022 from 4.19% for the first quarter 2021 and decreased 27 basis points from 3.57% for the fourth quarter 2021. The decreases in the margin were primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, driven by the increase in cash and securities, partially offset by the decrease in funding costs.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 was $4.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 131.5%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter 2021 and increased $1.6 million, or 63.7%, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021. First quarter 2022 other noninterest income included $1.3 million in income from Small Business Investment Company investments.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2022 decreased $402 thousand, or 1.2%, to $34.5 million from $34.9 million for the first quarter 2021 and decreased $2.2 million, or 6.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease over the fourth quarter 2021 was primarily due to decreased professional fees and acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the pending merger with CBTX, Inc. partially offset by increased regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance.

In the first quarter 2022, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased to 58.32% compared to 60.85% for the first quarter 2021 and 60.68% for the fourth quarter 2021. First quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.04%, 9.40% and 13.35%, respectively, compared to 1.18%, 9.59% and 14.03% for the first quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter 2021 were 1.23%, 10.60% and 15.05%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.  

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased $718.4 million, or 11.2%, to $7.15 billion compared to $6.43 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $44.4 million, or 2.5% (annualized), compared to $7.10 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increased origination of core loans and growth in the securities portfolio partially offset by paydowns of PPP loans.

Total loans at March 31, 2022 decreased $375.7 million, or 8.1%, to $4.28 billion compared to $4.66 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to paydowns on PPP loans, and increased $63.0 million, or 6.0% (annualized) compared to $4.22 billion at December 31, 2021 due to the increase in organic core loans. Core loans, which exclude PPP loans, increased $274.1 million, or 7.0%, to $4.20 billion at March 31, 2022 from $3.93 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $130.3 million, or 12.8% (annualized), from $4.07 billion at December 31, 2021.

Deposits at March 31, 2022 increased $788.1 million, or 14.7%, to $6.16 billion compared to $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $114.7 million, or 7.6% (annualized), compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $26.3 million, or 0.37%, of total assets, at March 31, 2022 compared to $35.6 million, or 0.55%, of total assets, at March 31, 2021 and $24.1 million, or 0.34%, of total assets at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.15% at March 31, 2022, 1.13% at March 31, 2021 and 1.14% at December 31, 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2022 was $1.8 million compared to $639 thousand for the first quarter 2021 and the recapture of provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021. The increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first and fourth quarters of 2021 reflects an increase in core loans.

First quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $317 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $345 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2021 and a decrease of $1.0 million from $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2021.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend on April 28, 2022 of $0.14 per share to be paid on June 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On April 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of Allegiance authorized the repurchase of up to one million shares of outstanding Allegiance common stock through April 30, 2023. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate Allegiance to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by Allegiance. Allegiance may suspend, modify or terminate the program at any time and for any reason, without prior notice. On April 30, 2022, the Company’s previously approved one million share repurchase authorization will expire.

Pending Merger

On November 8, 2021, Allegiance and CBTX, Inc., jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. CBTX reported total assets of $4.49 billion as of December 31, 2021. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Following the completion of the merger, we estimate that former Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% and former CBTX, Inc. shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. The companies have submitted the required regulatory filings and, subject to satisfaction or in some cases waiver of the closing conditions, including approval of the merger agreement by both companies’ shareholders, the parties anticipate closing in the second quarter of the year. Each company has scheduled a special meeting for May 24, 2022 at which its respective shareholders will consider and vote on the merger agreement and other related matters.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2022 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 3473855. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of March 31, 2022, Allegiance was a $7.15 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of March 31, 2022, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed merger of Allegiance and CBTX, including future financial and operating results (including the anticipated impact of the transaction on Allegiance's and CBTX's respective earnings and book value), statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the merger, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Allegiance or CBTX to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; (2) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (4) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; (5) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of Allegiance or CBTX; (6) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (7) the ability by each of Allegiance and CBTX to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (8) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (9) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger; (10) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (11) the dilution caused by CBTX's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; (12) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; (13) the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations and investigations or the ability of the parties to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (14) other factors that may affect future results of CBTX and Allegiance including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and its future effects on Allegiance are difficult to predict.

Additional factors which could affect future results of Allegiance and CBTX can be found in Allegiance's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Allegiance and CBTX disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.

In connection with the proposed merger, CBTX has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of CBTX common stock that will be issued to Allegiance shareholders in connection with the merger. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. The Form S-4 became effective on April 7, 2022 and a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus was filed by each of Allegiance and CBTX with the SEC. On or about April 15, 2022, Allegiance and CBTX mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to their respective shareholders to seek their approval of the proposed merger.

WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ALLEGIANCE, CBTX AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents, once they are filed, and other documents filed with the SEC by Allegiance or CBTX through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov. Documents filed with the SEC by CBTX will be available free of charge by accessing the CBTX's website at www.communitybankoftx.com under the heading “Investor Relations” or, alternatively, by directing a request by mail or telephone to CBTX, Inc., 9 Greenway Plaza, Suite 110, Houston, Texas 77046, Attn: Investor Relations, (713) 210-7600, and documents filed with the SEC by Allegiance will be available free of charge by accessing Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com under the heading "Investor Relations" or, alternatively, by directing a request by mail or telephone to Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., 8847 West Sam Houston Parkway, N., Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77040, (281) 894-3200.

Participants in the Solicitation

CBTX, Allegiance and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of CBTX and Allegiance in connection with the proposed merger. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger. Additional information about the directors and executive officers of CBTX and their ownership of CBTX's common stock is set forth in CBTX's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. Additional information about the directors and executive officers of Allegiance and their ownership of Allegiance's common stock is set forth in Allegiance's proxy statement for its annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 2022
 2021
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$26,629  $23,961  $23,903  $146,397  $141,947 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 672,755   733,548   879,858   564,888   482,383 
Total cash and cash equivalents 699,384   757,509   903,761   711,285   624,330 
Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,790,707   1,773,765   1,211,476   977,282   787,516 
Loans held for investment 4,283,514   4,220,486   4,289,469   4,460,743   4,659,169 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (49,215)  (47,940)  (50,491)  (49,586)  (52,758)
Loans, net 4,234,299   4,172,546   4,238,978   4,411,157   4,606,411 
Accrued interest receivable 31,505   33,392   33,523   37,075   38,632 
Premises and equipment, net 62,168   63,708   65,140   65,442   66,115 
Other real estate owned       1,397   1,397   576 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,376   9,358   8,326   8,234   7,775 
Bank owned life insurance 28,374   28,240   28,101   27,976   27,825 
Goodwill 223,642   223,642   223,642   223,642   223,642 
Core deposit intangibles, net 13,907   14,658   15,482   16,306   17,130 
Other assets 56,001   28,136   29,935   28,871   31,038 
Total assets$7,149,363  $7,104,954  $6,759,761  $6,508,667  $6,430,990 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,353,604  $2,243,085  $2,086,683  $1,973,042  $1,914,121 
Interest-bearing         
Demand 1,070,855   869,984   594,959   553,874   480,710 
Money market and savings 1,552,853   1,643,745   1,604,222   1,556,920   1,617,823 
Certificates and other time 1,185,015   1,290,825   1,381,014   1,349,522   1,361,535 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,808,723   3,804,554   3,580,195   3,460,316   3,460,068 
Total deposits 6,162,327   6,047,639   5,666,878   5,433,358   5,374,189 
Accrued interest payable 3,086   1,753   3,296   1,940   3,862 
Borrowed funds 89,959   89,956   139,954   139,951   147,517 
Subordinated debt 108,978   108,847   108,715   108,584   108,453 
Other liabilities 33,073   40,291   42,326   35,684   36,432 
Total liabilities 6,397,423   6,288,486   5,961,169   5,719,517   5,670,453 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:         
Common stock 20,378   20,337   20,218   20,213   20,183 
Capital surplus 512,284   510,797   507,948   506,810   505,307 
Retained earnings 282,896   267,092   247,966   231,333   210,834 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (63,618)  18,242   22,460   30,794   24,213 
Total shareholders’ equity 751,940   816,468   798,592   789,150   760,537 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY		$7,149,363  $7,104,954  $6,759,761  $6,508,667  $6,430,990 


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 2022
 2021
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$52,370 $56,855  $58,176 $57,691  $57,991 
Securities:         
Taxable 5,068  3,933   2,998  2,556   2,402 
Tax-exempt 2,525  2,526   2,498  2,491   2,394 
Deposits in other financial institutions 340  317   221  94   41 
Total interest income 60,303  63,631   63,893  62,832   62,828 
          
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Demand, money market and savings deposits 1,347  1,277   1,267  1,337   1,484 
Certificates and other time deposits 2,156  2,391   2,583  2,989   3,665 
Borrowed funds 186  434   436  469   539 
Subordinated debt 1,442  1,425   1,441  1,441   1,442 
Total interest expense 5,131  5,527   5,727  6,236   7,130 
NET INTEREST INCOME 55,172  58,104   58,166  56,596   55,698 
Provision for credit losses 1,814  (2,577)  2,295  (2,679)  639 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,358  60,681   55,871  59,275   55,059 
          
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Nonsufficient funds fees 116  156   131  94   83 
Service charges on deposit accounts 527  476   425  382   388 
Gain on sale of securities           49 
Loss on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets   (89)       (176)
Bank owned life insurance 133  139   125  151   139 
Debit card and ATM card income 819  834   771  761   630 
Other 2,423  938   647  885   623 
Total noninterest income 4,018  2,454   2,099  2,273   1,736 
          
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 22,728  22,918   22,335  22,472   22,452 
Net occupancy and equipment 2,205  2,194   2,335  2,225   2,390 
Depreciation 1,033  1,103   1,060  1,057   1,034 
Data processing and software amortization 2,498  2,264   2,222  2,176   2,200 
Professional fees 138  1,008   620  608   789 
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,261  949   883  768   807 
Core deposit intangibles amortization 751  824   824  824   824 
Communications 341  395   358  332   321 
Advertising 462  481   481  432   298 
Other real estate expense 59  69   137  229   113 
Acquisition and merger-related expenses 451  1,408   603      
Other 2,590  3,131   2,438  2,472   3,691 
Total noninterest expense 34,517  36,744   34,296  33,595   34,919 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22,859  26,391   23,674  27,953   21,876 
Provision for income taxes 4,202  4,833   4,614  5,028   3,866 
NET INCOME$18,657 $21,558  $19,060 $22,925  $18,010 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE         
Basic$0.92 $1.06  $0.94 $1.13  $0.89 
Diluted$0.91 $1.06  $0.93 $1.12  $0.89 


 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. 
Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 2022
 2021
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income$18,657  $21,558  $19,060  $22,925  $18,010 
          
Earnings per share, basic$0.92  $1.06  $0.94  $1.13  $0.89 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.91  $1.06  $0.93  $1.12  $0.89 
Dividends per share$0.14  $0.12  $0.12  $0.12  $0.12 
          
Return on average assets(A) 1.04%  1.23%  1.14%  1.42%  1.18%
Return on average equity(A) 9.40%  10.60%  9.45%  11.87%  9.59%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 13.35%  15.05%  13.49%  17.20%  14.03%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 3.30%  3.57%  3.90%  4.02%  4.19%
Efficiency ratio(D) 58.32%  60.68%  56.91%  57.07%  60.85%
          
Capital Ratios         
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.(Consolidated)         
Equity to assets 10.52%  11.49%  11.81%  12.12%  11.83%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 7.44%  8.42%  8.58%  8.76%  8.40%
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.28%  12.47%  12.37%  12.18%  11.87%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.49%  12.69%  12.60%  12.41%  12.10%
Estimated total risk-based capital 15.76%  16.08%  16.13%  15.98%  15.72%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.37%  8.53%  8.76%  8.56%  8.57%
Allegiance Bank         
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.48%  12.63%  12.81%  13.03%  13.17%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.48%  12.63%  12.81%  13.03%  13.17%
Estimated total risk-based capital 14.50%  14.71%  14.98%  15.22%  15.37%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.37%  8.49%  8.91%  8.99%  9.33%
          
Other Data         
Weighted average shares:         
Basic 20,363   20,260   20,221   20,203   20,140 
Diluted 20,526   20,423   20,411   20,386   20,342 
Period end shares outstanding 20,378   20,337   20,218   20,213   20,183 
Book value per share$36.90  $40.15  $39.50  $39.04  $37.68 
Tangible book value per share(B)$25.24  $28.43  $27.67  $27.17  $25.75 


(A)Interim periods annualized.
(B)Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
(C)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. 
Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/ 
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/ Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/ 
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/ Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/ 
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/ Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Loans$4,231,507  $52,370 5.02% $4,243,778  $56,855 5.32% $4,571,045  $57,991 5.15%
Securities 1,835,618   7,593 1.68%  1,457,793   6,459 1.76%  789,188   4,796 2.46%
Deposits in other financial institutions and other 806,583   340 0.17%  843,808   317 0.15%  96,212   41 0.17%
Total interest-earning assets 6,873,708  $60,303 3.56%  6,545,379  $63,631 3.86%  5,456,445  $62,828 4.67%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,343)      (50,654)      (53,370)    
Noninterest-earning assets 432,133       447,005       760,762     
Total assets$7,257,498      $6,941,730      $6,163,837     
                  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,071,010  $549 0.21% $724,841  $388 0.21% $458,063  $371 0.33%
Money market and savings deposits 1,584,373   798 0.20%  1,618,240   889 0.22%  1,539,127   1,113 0.29%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,245,180   2,156 0.70%  1,335,020   2,391 0.71%  1,332,663   3,665 1.12%
Borrowed funds 89,880   186 0.84%  138,747   434 1.24%  154,927   539 1.41%
Subordinated debt 108,913   1,442 5.37%  108,784   1,425 5.20%  108,387   1,442 5.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,099,356  $5,131 0.51%  3,925,632  $5,527 0.56%  3,593,167  $7,130 0.80%
                  
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,312,114       2,163,016       1,767,740     
Other liabilities 41,324       46,141       41,330     
Total liabilities 6,452,794       6,134,789       5,402,237     
Shareholders' equity 804,704       806,941       761,600     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,257,498      $6,941,730      $6,163,837     
                  
Net interest rate spread    3.05%     3.30%     3.87%
                  
Net interest income and margin  $55,172 3.26%   $58,104 3.52%   $55,698 4.14%
                  
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)  $55,922 3.30%   $58,838 3.57%   $56,317 4.19%


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 2022
 2021
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:         
Commercial and industrial$714,450  $693,559  $728,897  $690,867  $664,792 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 78,624   145,942   290,028   499,207   728,424 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 2,197,502   2,104,621   2,073,521   2,051,516   2,018,853 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 453,473   439,125   382,610   371,732   386,637 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 669,306   685,071   683,919   715,119   726,228 
Residential construction 136,760   117,901   104,638   111,956   119,528 
Consumer and other 33,399   34,267   25,856   20,346   14,707 
Total loans$4,283,514  $4,220,486  $4,289,469  $4,460,743  $4,659,169 
          
Asset Quality:         
Nonaccrual loans$26,275  $24,127  $28,369  $36,643  $35,051 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due              
Total nonperforming loans 26,275   24,127   28,369   36,643   35,051 
Other real estate       1,397   1,397   576 
Total nonperforming assets$26,275  $24,127  $29,766  $38,040  $35,627 
          
Net charge-offs$317  $1,353  $450  $162  $345 
          
Nonaccrual loans:         
Commercial and industrial$7,809  $8,358  $10,247  $12,949  $14,059 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 15,259   12,639   14,629   18,123   13,455 
Commercial real estate construction and land development    63   53   53   1,000 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 3,065   2,875   3,224   4,839   5,736 
Residential construction              
Consumer and other 142   192   216   679   801 
Total nonaccrual loans$26,275  $24,127  $28,369  $36,643  $35,051 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37%  0.34%  0.44%  0.58%  0.55%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.61%  0.57%  0.66%  0.82%  0.75%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 187.31%  198.70%  177.98%  135.32%  150.52%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.15%  1.14%  1.18%  1.11%  1.13%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03%  0.13%  0.04%  0.01%  0.03%


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

 Three Months Ended
 2022
 2021
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders' equity$751,940  $816,468  $798,592  $789,150  $760,537 
Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,549   238,300   239,124   239,948   240,772 
Tangible shareholders’ equity$514,391  $578,168  $559,468  $549,202  $519,765 
          
Shares outstanding at end of period 20,378   20,337   20,218   20,213   20,183 
          
Tangible book value per share$25.24  $28.43  $27.67  $27.17  $25.75 
          
Net income$18,657  $21,558  $19,060  $22,925  $18,010 
          
Average shareholders' equity$804,704  $806,941  $800,146  $774,803  $761,600 
Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,925   238,700   239,497   240,331   241,166 
Average tangible shareholders’ equity$566,779  $568,241  $560,649  $534,472  $520,434 
          
Return on average tangible equity(A) 13.35%  15.05%  13.49%  17.20%  14.03%
          
Total assets$7,149,363  $7,104,954  $6,759,761  $6,508,667  $6,430,990 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,549   238,300   239,124   239,948   240,772 
Tangible assets$6,911,814  $6,866,654  $6,520,637  $6,268,719  $6,190,218 
          
Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.44%  8.42%  8.58%  8.76%  8.40%

(A)     Interim periods annualized.


