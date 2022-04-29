Insights on the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Cook, Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, by Type, by Material, by Application, by Diameter Size, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) is a procedure that opens up blocked peripheral arteries due to plaque build-up (atherosclerosis). Cerebral arteries in the brain, carotid arteries in the neck, renal arteries leading to the kidneys, abdominal arteries, iliac arteries in the groin, infrapopliteal arteries in the knee, and femoropopliteal arteries in the thighs are the peripheral arteries most commonly affected by atherosclerosis.
A catheter is inserted into an artery, commonly in the groin, in the arm or wrist. A series of x-ray images are taken to clearly view the narrowed artery after the catheter is advanced into the narrowed artery. Then, a catheter with a balloon tip is advanced into the narrowed artery. The balloon is inflated and deflated numerous times inside the artery, compressing the plaque against the arterial wall and widening the artery to enhance blood flow.
Market Dynamics
Increasing launches of angioplasty balloons catheter products in the market by key players are expected to drive the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in March 2021, Medtronic Plc., a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of medical devices worldwide, announced the launch of Chameleon percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter in Italy, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. This device is intended for use in native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae, as well as iliac, femoral, and renal arteries.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cook Group, Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENDOCOR GmbH, Cardinal Health, NIPRO, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Biomerics, Shockwave Medical Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Nordson Corporation, and S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Type
- Market Snapshot, By Material
- Market Snapshot, By Application
- Market Snapshot, By Diameter Size
- Market Snapshot, By End User
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Impact Analysis
- Epidemiology
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Trends
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Anatomical Location
- Technological Advancements
- Pricing Analysis
4. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Challenges
- Demand and Supply
5. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Standard PTA Balloons
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- High Pressure PTA Balloons
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Scoring PTA Balloons
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Cutting Balloons
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Drug Coated Balloon
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Lithotripsy Balloons
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Others (Stent graft balloon catheter)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Material, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Polyurethane
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Nylon
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Peripheral Artery Disease
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Diameter Size, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- 1 to 4 mm
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- 4 to 8 mm
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- > 8 mm
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
9. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Cardiology Clinics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
10. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
11. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Cook Group
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Medtronic Plc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- ENDOCOR GmbH
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Cardinal Health
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- NIPRO
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Terumo Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Surmodics, Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Biomerics
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Shockwave Medical Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Microport Scientific Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Nordson Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
12. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3o6hu
Attachment