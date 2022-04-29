TFF Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Results Conference Call on May 11, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it will release its financial results and business update for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET to review the clinical, corporate and financial highlights. A question-and-answer session with investors will follow management’s remarks. To participate in the conference call, either join the webcast or dial one of the following numbers prior to the start of the call:

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-844-825-9789 International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 10166801

The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed on TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Website, https://tffpharma.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546904&tp_key=ca1cf4dc0b.

Please access the Company’s website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The conference call will also be available for replay for one month on the Company's website in the Events Calendar of the Investors section.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety and stability. The company’s versatile Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform has broad applicability to convert any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, with improved absorption so drugs can also be delivered to the eyes, nose and topically to the skin. TFF has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder and continues to expand its pipeline by collaborating with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by 120+ patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including the expectations for its continued development of Niclosamide Inhalation Powder for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, Inhaled Tacrolimus and Voriconazole Powders and the benefits of the Company’s TFF platform and the Company’s plans to add to its existing pipeline of product candidates. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to successfully conclude clinical testing or obtain pre-market approval of its Inhaled Niclosamide Tacrolimus or Voriconazole Powders or any of its dry powder product candidates, (ii) no drug product incorporating the TFF platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (iii) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform, (iv) the risk that the Company will not be able to conclude a long-term commercial agreement with any third-party, and (v) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577

TFF Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:

Gwendolyn Schanker

LifeSci Communications

(269) 921-3607

gschanker@lifescicomms.com

