Scatec ASA - Minutes of Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 29 April 2022: Scatec ASA held its Annual General Meeting today at 12:00 CEST. A total of 85,824,463 shares, representing 54.01% of the share capital was represented at the General Meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the General Meeting distributed on 30 March 2022 and as further set out in the minutes from the General Meeting attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

