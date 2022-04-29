USO to Announce Day Three NFL Draft Pick, Bring Excitement to Service Members by Unveiling USO|NFL Gaming Trailer

Arlington, VA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, VA. (April 28, 2022) – The United Service Organizations (USO) – the nation’s leading non-profit organization supporting the U.S. military – will bring excitement and unifying power of football to service members around the world during the National Football League (NFL) Draft on April 28-30, 2022. Events for service members and the public will unfold in Las Vegas at the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience.

The multi-day event kicks off with the public unveiling of the USOïNFL Gaming Trailer—a collaboration between the two organizations to bring troops opportunities for relaxation and connection while deployed to remote locations. This 35-foot trailer features eight fully equipped gaming stations, five TVs, Wi-Fi, and an internal surround sound system. It will be stationed at the NFL Draft Experience behind the High Roller at the LINQ Hotel for all three days to give service members and the public a first look at its capabilities.

“As part of our longstanding partnership with the NFL, we are excited to participate in this year’s NFL Draft and bring the spirit of football to service members,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “The USO is looking forward to welcoming the military community and general public to our new USO|NFL Gaming Trailer—a key asset in the USO’s efforts to deliver entertainment, connection, and a reminder of home to even more service members.”

The USO is proud to take part in two NFL Draft picks again this year. On Day One, the U.S. Military’s pick for the New Orleans Saints features American service members outside the recently opened USO Lakenheath center in England. The NFL generously supported this center’s construction to give service members stationed in the U.K. a comfortable place to relax and reconnect.

The second NFL Draft pick will be on April 30, 2022, when U.S. Army veteran John Brunson joins the NFL on stage to announce the Kansas City Chief’s Day Three selection on behalf of the USO. Brunson is a lead driver of the USO’s new NFL Gaming Trailer.

“Together, the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative and the USO are honoring, empowering and connecting our nation’s heroes,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL SVP of Social Responsibility. “We are proud to partner with the USO to bring state-of-the-art gaming equipment and NFL experiences to service members around the world.”

To learn more about how the USO supports service members through programs like gaming and NFL events, visit uso.org/gaming.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services, and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the NFL’s Salute to Service

Salute to Service is the NFL’s year-long initiative to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, this effort has raised more than $57 million for military and veteran support organizations such as the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.