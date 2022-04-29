Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 05/04/202205/04/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7901,915
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.070/5.23091.227/5.220
Total Number of Bids Received 414
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7903,765
Total Number of Successful Bids 410
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 410
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.070/5.23091.227/5.220
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.140/5.19091.300/5.210
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.070/5.23091.227/5.220
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.079/5.22091.272/5.220
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.140/5.19091.300/5.210
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.070/5.23090.998/5.240
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 95.079/5.22091.169/5.230
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.97