|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|05/04/2022
|05/04/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|790
|1,915
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.070
|/
|5.230
|91.227
|/
|5.220
|Total Number of Bids Received
|4
|14
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|790
|3,765
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|4
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.070
|/
|5.230
|91.227
|/
|5.220
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.140
|/
|5.190
|91.300
|/
|5.210
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.070
|/
|5.230
|91.227
|/
|5.220
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.079
|/
|5.220
|91.272
|/
|5.220
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.140
|/
|5.190
|91.300
|/
|5.210
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.070
|/
|5.230
|90.998
|/
|5.240
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|95.079
|/
|5.220
|91.169
|/
|5.230
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.97
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND