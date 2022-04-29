Global Card Network Competitive Landscape Report 2022: Buzz Topics, Emerging Geographies, Categories and Trends

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Strategy: Card Network Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Corporate Strategy: Card Network Competitive Landscape' global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages the analyst's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.

The largest international financial card networks have successfully maintained a leading position in consumer payments through innovation and extensive merchant acceptance. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the existing shift of consumer payments from cash to card and electronic alternatives globally.

Fintech companies have become integrated into the payment process in most markets by providing additional value, security and convenience in consumer payments, and access to financial services.

