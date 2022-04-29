New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838503/?utm_source=GNW
Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $54.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Case Forming & Sealing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Form-Fill-Seal Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
In the global Form-Fill-Seal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer
Packaged Goods Industry
Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery
Outlook
Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
Analysis by Segment
Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market
Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market
Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery
Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Fragmented Marketplace
Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Consolidation Gains Pace
Packaging Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting
Trends to Remain in Business
Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain
Competitive
Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery
Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth
Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing
Machine Performance
Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative
Packaging Machinery
Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery
Market
E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions
Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales:
(2016-2024)
E-Commerce Sales as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales by
Country: 2019
Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0
Environment
Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits
Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth
Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems
Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing
Packaging Formats
Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines
Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand
Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery
Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for
Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades
Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints
Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise
Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process
Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth
END-USE ANALYSIS
Food Processing and Packaging Sector
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery
Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience
Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle
Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores
Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing
SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery
Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market
Major Growth Driver
Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth
Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales Value by Material
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Growing Population: A Key Driver
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing
a Role in Industry Transition
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Developing Countries: 2018
Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Packaging Machinery
Types of Packaging Machinery
A. Bottling Line Machinery
Case Forming Machinery
Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines
Filling & Dosing Machinery
Cartoning Machines
Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
Palletizing Machinery
Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery
Accessories & Parts
Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottling Line by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bottling Line by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottling Line by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Case
Forming & Sealing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Case Forming & Sealing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Case Forming & Sealing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Form-Fill-Seal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Form-Fill-Seal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Form-Fill-Seal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coding/Marking/Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Coding/Marking/Labeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Coding/Marking/Labeling
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filling & Dosing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Filling & Dosing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filling & Dosing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cartoning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cartoning by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartoning by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wrapping/Bundling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Wrapping/Bundling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Wrapping/Bundling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palletizing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Palletizing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Palletizing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Food Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Packaging Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Improving Economy, E-Commerce Growth and Innovations Propel US
Packaging Machinery Market
Drive towards Sustainability Stirs Growth
Stringent Regulations and Standards Spur Demand for New Machinery
Drug Counterfeiting and Food Safety Encourage Novelty in
Technology
Pharmaceuticals: A Growing Market
Validation Compliance of Machinery to Gain Importance
Industry Structure
EXIM Trends
Imports Vital for the Domestic Market
Exports and Imports Statistics
US Exports Market for Machinery for Filling, Closing, Sealing
or Labeling Bottles, Cans and other Containers: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination for 2018
US Imports Market for Machinery for Filling, Closing, Sealing
or Labelling Bottles, Cans and Other Containers: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin for 2018
US Exports Market for Packing or Wrapping Machinery: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination for 2018
US Imports Market for Packing or Wrapping Machinery: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin for 2018
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by Type -
Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products,
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Stable Outlook for the Canadian Packaging Machinery Market
Exports and Imports Statistics
Canadian Exports Market for Machinery for Filling, Closing,
Sealing or Labelling Bottles, Cans and Other Containers:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of
Destination for 2018
Canadian Imports Market for Machinery for Filling, Closing,
Sealing or Labelling Bottles, Cans and Other Containers:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin
for 2018
Canadian Exports Market for Packing or Wrapping Machinery:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of
Destination for 2018
Canadian Imports Market for Packing or Wrapping Machinery:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin for
2018
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products,
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Packaging Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by Type -
Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products,
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Packaging Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: A Major Market for Packaging Machinery
Rise of e-Commerce, Increased Packaging per Product, and
Emphasis on Aesthetic & Functional Packaging: Current Growth
Drivers
Retail e-Commerce Sales (in US$ Billion) in China for the Years
2018 through 2022
Food Sector: A Major End-Use Market
Competitive Scenario
Domestic Vendors Enjoy Market Predominance
Export Markets: The New Focus Area for Chinese Vendors
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by Type -
Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products,
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Packaging Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
European Packaging Machinery Market Poised for Stable Growth
Packaging Sector Dynamics Influence Trends in the Packaging
Machinery Market
Packaging Industry Embraces Automation
Glass Packaging: The Ultimate Choice for European Customers
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products,
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Packaging Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottling Line,
Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by End-Use Industry - Food Products,
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &
Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Machinery by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Packaging Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
A Technology-driven Packaging Machinery Market
German Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Market:
Breakdown of Export Value (in %) by Country for 2018
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging Machinery by Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming &
Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal, Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling &
Dosing, Cartoning, Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Machinery by
Type - Bottling Line, Case Forming & Sealing, Form-Fill-Seal,
Coding/Marking/Labeling, Filling & Dosing, Cartoning,
Wrapping/Bundling, Palletizing and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
