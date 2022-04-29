New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838499/?utm_source=GNW

Global Battery Market to Reach US$173.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Batteries are indispensable power source for a wide variety of power-hungry electronic devices in consumer and industrial applications. Batteries are found in all sectors of the economy that use electronic/electrical equipment, where an AC line cord or other type of energy source does not derive energy. Batteries stock power chemically and transfer power to electronic applications and devices to function properly. Batteries enclosed with cells contain same type of chemistry to match the respective operating devices. The usage of batteries dates back to 200 BC and the modern battery traces its roots to the battery built by Alessandro Volta in the early 19th century. The first batteries made use of basic materials such as Zinc, silver, blotting paper, and salt water to store energy. Over time, the materials used for the construction of batteries and the materials have changed but the operating principle of a battery remains the same to date. Depending on application and power requirement, batteries can be of many types such as Sodium-based, Lead-based, Nickel-based, and Lithium-based. Each battery technology has its unique applications. For instance, Sodium-based batteries are extensively used in small power devices with AA and AAA batteries being the common examples. On the other end of the spectrum, Lithium-based batteries pack high power density and find application in multitude of devices ranging from electronic devices such as mobile phones to electric vehicle batteries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery estimated at US$105.6 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$46.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.3% share of the global Battery market.



The battery industry banks on replacement sales as demand growth is related to service life. Even long-lasting rechargeable secondary batteries need replacement in the long run. These factors make replacement sales the driving force behind market growth. Another important factor which of late is influencing demand for batteries is product safety and environmental sustainability. Reflective of the fact is the growing global momentum towards banning of hazardous substances, such as mercury, cadmium, and lead from batteries. Already armed with the growing knowledge of harmful impact of batteries, certain regions such as Europe, have formulated directives, which restrict the usage of hazardous components like cadmium in batteries. Therefore, it is not surprising that in the coming years, battery chemistries such as Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), would witness lackluster growth, particularly in the developed markets, where environmental concerns are gaining paramount attention among consumer groups and manufacturers alike.



Presently, the consumer batteries market is dominated by secondary batteries segment. The secondary/rechargeable batteries segment would see lithium-ion rechargeable batteries display the maximum growth opportunities, driven by the widespread popularity of smartphones and notebooks/laptops. On the other hand, although alkaline batteries would continue to be a dominant force in the primary batteries market, fastest growth in the segment, however would emanate from emerging chemistries such as primary lithium, thereby offering stiff competition to existing chemistries in the segment. Region-wise, emerging markets will be the chief contributors propelling the market forward in the years to come, all thanks to rising income levels of consumers in these regions. Going forward, battery manufacturers will continue to provide longer lasting batteries by improving the energy density of existing chemistries or by using new chemistries. This factor, coupled with the continuing emergence of power hungry electronic devices, will continue to drive the consumer battery industry forward in the coming years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2026



The Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$36.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific (including China) accounts for a substantial share of the Li-ion battery market. Driven mainly by the growing sales of consumer electronics and EVs and increasing emphasis on renewable energy systems, especially in China and India, the Li-ion battery market is witnessing strong growth in the region. Rapid pace of industrialization, growing demand for auto industry and the significant investments being made into the sector in countries such as China and India will drive growth. With Asia-Pacific home to some of the leading electronics companies, the Li-ion batteries market is poised for growth. Renewable energy sector in Asia is gaining strength, due to the need to cut down greenhouse emissions and to meet the growing energy requirements of the developing economies. China especially is a promising market due to the country being a global manufacturing hub of EVs, which make use of Li-ion batteries. The region`s Li-ion battery market also benefits from China`s leadership in production of electronic devices. India is also expected to emerge as a major market for Li-ion batteries, due to the country`s target to achieve 100% EV sales by the year 2030.



The battery market in North America is projected to register improved growth due to rising demand for consumer electronics, high uptake of electric vehicles, expansion of the renewable energy sector and declining costs of Li-ion batteries. The region remains a leading consumer of advanced batteries and is witnessing consistent focus on battery-related innovations. The regional market is gaining from favorable policies that are offering desired boost to electric vehicles. Government policies are paving way for large-scale production of electric vehicles and encouraging customers to embrace the technology. Europe is anticipated to experience a strong growth in the coming years as a result of increasing production and uptake of electric vehicles. European market for Li-ion batteries is being driven by the growing adoption of EVs and the rising sales of portable electronic devices. The increased focus on energy storage systems, specifically for renewable energy technologies, is presenting growth opportunities for the market. The US market for Li-ion battery will be driven by the rising emphasis on use of energy storage systems and the growing importance of clean energy technologies. With the country being an active adopter of battery storage systems based on Li-ion technology, there is high growth potential in this segment. The growing consumer electronics industry is also expected to fuel demand for Li-ion batteries.



Nickel Metal Hydride Segment to Reach $20 Billion by 2026



Nickel metal hydride (NIMH) batteries are a type of rechargeable batteries that are typically characterized by higher energy density, superior capacity, and longer run time between charges. NIMH batteries display high discharge rate, longer life span, and wide operating temperature of -50oC to +85oC. Leveraging the unique properties, NiMH batteries can seamlessly deliver higher levels of energy for today`s electronic products. Made in stable and compatible sizes, NIMH batteries are easy to transport. Leading vendors such as Panasonic offer NiMH batteries that do not associate themselves with air restrictions or regulations and have highest level safety standards. In the global Nickel Metal Hydride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

A123 Systems LLC

BYD Company Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Exide Technologies, Inc.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saft Groupe SA

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Trojan Battery Company







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market

Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of

Battery Value Chain

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-Ion Batteries Face COVID-19

Headwinds

Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Importance of Batteries in the Modern World

What is a Battery?

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth

Regionalization of Supply Chains

Competition in Li-Ion Battery Market

Market Share of Leading Li-ion Battery Manufacturers (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding

Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and

Energy Storage Sectors

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion

Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make

Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share

Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030

Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for

2020 and 2030

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by

Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV

Batteries

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the

Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units)

for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery

Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and

2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion

Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Volume Weighted Average Price of Lithium Ion Battery Across All

Sectors: 2014-2020

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling

Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country for 2021

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-

Scale Energy Storage

Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion

Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities

Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW: 2018, 2020,

2022, 2024, 2026

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New

Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In

GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid

Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the

Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth

Opportunities for Batteries Market: Growth in Total Number of

Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,

2025 & 2026

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of

Innovations in UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries

amid COVID-19

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion

Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting

Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused

Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers:

Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North

American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021,

2023 and 2025

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers

Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with

Expansion of Portable Applications

Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle

Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market

Growth

Global Motorcycles Market (In Million US$) for the Years 2018,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018 through 2024

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by

Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments

for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery

Fuel Gauge ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects

Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment

Flow Batteries Gain Demand

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy

Storage Breakthrough

Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid

Growth as Industry Focuses on Sustainability

Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels

Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much

Awaited Recovery

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Passenger Car Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional

Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for

Electric Vehicles

Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt

New R&D Investments

Select Battery Innovations and Developments

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards



