Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

29 April 2022

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Matthew Lester, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will retire from his role as a Non-Executive Director of Capita Plc with effect from 30 June 2022.

