New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Airbags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Automotive Airbags Market to Reach $68.1 Billion by 2024



Airbags are perhaps, the most important safety device in an automobile. Growing consumer demand for safety, stringent government safety legislations, and reduction in costs, have started encouraging auto manufacturers to increasingly incorporate airbags in their vehicle models. Several countries have also formulated laws to make the installation of airbags mandatory. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Airbags is projected to reach US$68.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Automotive Airbags, accounting for an estimated 25.7% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$13.2 Billion in 2019 is projected to reach US$17.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period.



New vehicles and increasing adoption of safety features are primary drivers for the adoption of automotive airbags. The health of automotive industry and level of auto production has a direct bearing on the demand for airbags in the OEM segment. Higher the number of vehicles produced translates into higher number of airbags installed at OEM level, while any disruption in vehicle production tends to distort opportunities in the automotive airbags market. North America remains the primary market for automotive airbags globally, led by technological advances, rising consumer awareness regarding safety issues and continuous progress related to safety restraint systems. The regional market is receiving a notable boost from enactment of stringent regulations pertaining to road safety in the US and Canada. Growth in European automotive airbags market is backed by mandatory airbags guidelines and consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety aspects. The increasing adoption of safety certification in the region is encouraging automakers to launch vehicles that conform to existing safety standards. In Asia-Pacific region, increasing vehicle production across developing countries including China and India, rising incomes and growing sales of luxury vehicles is expected to boost growth. The region is the largest manufacturer of automobiles globally and witnessing increasing sales of vehicles, which is partly attributed to easy availability of finance and continuous introduction of new vehicle models.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Autoliv

Denso Corporation

Key Safety Systems Inc.

Takata Corporation

Toyoda-Gosei Co. Ltd.

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Airbags: A Primer

A Chronology of Airbag Market Development

Classification of Airbags

Segmentation Based on Size

Airbag Size of US & Europe (In Liters)

Components of an Airbag

Crash Sensors

Electromechanical Sensors

Electronic Sensors

Airbag Module

Bag Pack

Inflator

Gas Generant

Initiator

Filters

Segmentation Based on Deployment

Frontal Impact Airbags

Side Impact Airbags

Other Airbags

Evolution of Auto Parts, Components & Accessories Market

Global Market for Auto Parts & Accessories (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Automotive Safety Systems Fast Gaining Ground in Automotive

Parts & Components Industry

Airbags: Safety Systems that Act as ’Life Savers’ During High

Speed Collisions

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising Incidents of Road Accidents: A Major Growth Factor

Stringent Regulations Promote Market Growth

Increasing Sales and Production of Passenger Cars Augurs Well

for the Market

Rising Awareness Provides Impetus to Demand for Airbags

Emergence of Semi/Fully Autonomous Vehicles: A Strong Business

Case

Technological Advances Influences Demand

Rising Concerns over Occupant Safety Speed Up Adoption of

Automotive Airbags

Outlook

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Maintain Lead

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Developed and Developing Markets: A Study in Contrast

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Global Economic Outlook (Oct 2019): Real GDP Growth Rates (%)

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Automotive Airbags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Component Integration Drives Companies towards Vertical

Integration

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Vehicle Demand Bodes Well for Automotive Airbags Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010 - 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018

Auto OEMs Battle Their Biggest Nightmare as Takata’s Recall

Saga Continues Into the Year 2020

Among the Lessons Learnt from Takata’s Recalls is the

Importance of "SRM"

As Recalls Intensify & Put Vehicle Quality in the ?Spotlight?,

It?s Time to Develop Effective Ways to Eliminate Supply Chain

Risks in the Automotive Industry: Number of Vehicles Recalled

in the United States (In 000s) for the Years 2008, 2010,

2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Rapid Urbanization and Passenger Car Density Supports Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020

& 2050

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle

Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,

2025, 2030

Autonomous Vehicles to Redefine Entire Idea of Automotive Airbags

Growing Number of Road Accidents Drives Business Case for

Automotive Airbags

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives Demand

for Airbags

Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Safety Systems by Auto

Manufacturers as a Key Differentiating Factor Augurs Well for

the Market

Airbag Recalls to Stimulate Product Innovation and Market Growth

Strong Demand for Electric Vehicles to Spur Growth

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &

2030

New Product Developments: The Ongoing Saga

New Airbag Modules to Lend Traction in the Coming years

Growing Demand for Rollover-Safety Systems

Australian vs. American Airbags: An Example of Product Diversity

Notable Innovations in Automotive Airbags and Inflators Market

Single/Dual/Multiple Stage Inflators

Compact Airbags & Flexible Vent Technology

Panoramic Sunroof Airbag

Inflatable Seat Belts

Dashboard Mounted & Head Cradle Airbags

Seat Cushion & External Hood Airbags

Front-/Rear-Center Airbag

Dual Contour & Far-Side Airbags

Pre-Crash External Side Airbags

Light Knee Airbag

Tubular Rear Passenger Airbag

External Side Airbag

Smart Airbags for Smart Cars

More Airbag Solutions

Market Restraints

Issues & Challenges

Concerns Over Injuries & Deaths Due to Faulty Airbags

Growing Number of Product Recalls: Cause for Concern

Takata Recall Casts a Shadow on Reliability of Automotive Airbags

Disabling Airbags: An Emerging Market

To Deactivate or Not: An Ongoing Controversy

Depowered Airbags: Designed to Save Children

Saturation for Frontal Airbags in the US and Western Europe

Automotive Airbags: Regulatory Regime

Safety Regulations Lend Traction to Automotive Airbags Market

Supplier Industry Structure: Role Shift Results in New

Configuration

A Strategic Insight

Tier-1 Suppliers

Tier-2 and Tier-3 Suppliers

Growth Strategy



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Side-Impact Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Side-Impact Airbags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Side-Impact Airbags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Front-Impact Driver Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Front-Impact Driver Airbags

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Front-Impact Driver

Airbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

The Automobile Market

Airbags: An Overview

Active Safety Taking Precedence over Passive Safety

New Airbag Modules to Drive Growth

Role of Government and Regulatory Authorities

NHTSA Rules: A Boon for Airbag Manufacturers

Crash Test Requirements to Enhance the Protection for Children,

Infants and Others Against Fatalities due to Airbag

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact

Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

An Overview of the Market

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

An Overview

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Automotive Market: An Insight

Airbag Market in Europe: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

The German Automobile Market

Automotive Airbags Market: An Overview

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Auto Parts and Components Industry

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact

Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact Airbags,

Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact

Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact

Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger

Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags,

Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags

by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Airbags by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact

Passenger Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags

by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Airbags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine

Automotive Airbags: A Market Primer

Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000

Units): 2018

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Airbags by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Airbags

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Airbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags,

Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Airbags

by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,

Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________