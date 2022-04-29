New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Airbags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=GNW
Global Automotive Airbags Market to Reach $68.1 Billion by 2024
Airbags are perhaps, the most important safety device in an automobile. Growing consumer demand for safety, stringent government safety legislations, and reduction in costs, have started encouraging auto manufacturers to increasingly incorporate airbags in their vehicle models. Several countries have also formulated laws to make the installation of airbags mandatory. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Airbags is projected to reach US$68.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Automotive Airbags, accounting for an estimated 25.7% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$13.2 Billion in 2019 is projected to reach US$17.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period.
New vehicles and increasing adoption of safety features are primary drivers for the adoption of automotive airbags. The health of automotive industry and level of auto production has a direct bearing on the demand for airbags in the OEM segment. Higher the number of vehicles produced translates into higher number of airbags installed at OEM level, while any disruption in vehicle production tends to distort opportunities in the automotive airbags market. North America remains the primary market for automotive airbags globally, led by technological advances, rising consumer awareness regarding safety issues and continuous progress related to safety restraint systems. The regional market is receiving a notable boost from enactment of stringent regulations pertaining to road safety in the US and Canada. Growth in European automotive airbags market is backed by mandatory airbags guidelines and consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety aspects. The increasing adoption of safety certification in the region is encouraging automakers to launch vehicles that conform to existing safety standards. In Asia-Pacific region, increasing vehicle production across developing countries including China and India, rising incomes and growing sales of luxury vehicles is expected to boost growth. The region is the largest manufacturer of automobiles globally and witnessing increasing sales of vehicles, which is partly attributed to easy availability of finance and continuous introduction of new vehicle models.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- Autoliv
- Denso Corporation
- Key Safety Systems Inc.
- Takata Corporation
- Toyoda-Gosei Co. Ltd.
- TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Airbags: A Primer
A Chronology of Airbag Market Development
Classification of Airbags
Segmentation Based on Size
Airbag Size of US & Europe (In Liters)
Components of an Airbag
Crash Sensors
Electromechanical Sensors
Electronic Sensors
Airbag Module
Bag Pack
Inflator
Gas Generant
Initiator
Filters
Segmentation Based on Deployment
Frontal Impact Airbags
Side Impact Airbags
Other Airbags
Evolution of Auto Parts, Components & Accessories Market
Global Market for Auto Parts & Accessories (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenue by Segment
Automotive Safety Systems Fast Gaining Ground in Automotive
Parts & Components Industry
Airbags: Safety Systems that Act as ’Life Savers’ During High
Speed Collisions
Key Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising Incidents of Road Accidents: A Major Growth Factor
Stringent Regulations Promote Market Growth
Increasing Sales and Production of Passenger Cars Augurs Well
for the Market
Rising Awareness Provides Impetus to Demand for Airbags
Emergence of Semi/Fully Autonomous Vehicles: A Strong Business
Case
Technological Advances Influences Demand
Rising Concerns over Occupant Safety Speed Up Adoption of
Automotive Airbags
Outlook
Passenger Vehicle Segment to Maintain Lead
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Developed and Developing Markets: A Study in Contrast
Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario
Global Economic Outlook (Oct 2019): Real GDP Growth Rates (%)
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
Automotive Airbags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Component Integration Drives Companies towards Vertical
Integration
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Vehicle Demand Bodes Well for Automotive Airbags Market
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010 - 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018
Auto OEMs Battle Their Biggest Nightmare as Takata’s Recall
Saga Continues Into the Year 2020
Among the Lessons Learnt from Takata’s Recalls is the
Importance of "SRM"
As Recalls Intensify & Put Vehicle Quality in the ?Spotlight?,
It?s Time to Develop Effective Ways to Eliminate Supply Chain
Risks in the Automotive Industry: Number of Vehicles Recalled
in the United States (In 000s) for the Years 2008, 2010,
2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020
Rapid Urbanization and Passenger Car Density Supports Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020
& 2050
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030
Autonomous Vehicles to Redefine Entire Idea of Automotive Airbags
Growing Number of Road Accidents Drives Business Case for
Automotive Airbags
Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region
for the Years 2017 & 2030
Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives Demand
for Airbags
Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Safety Systems by Auto
Manufacturers as a Key Differentiating Factor Augurs Well for
the Market
Airbag Recalls to Stimulate Product Innovation and Market Growth
Strong Demand for Electric Vehicles to Spur Growth
Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &
2030
New Product Developments: The Ongoing Saga
New Airbag Modules to Lend Traction in the Coming years
Growing Demand for Rollover-Safety Systems
Australian vs. American Airbags: An Example of Product Diversity
Notable Innovations in Automotive Airbags and Inflators Market
Single/Dual/Multiple Stage Inflators
Compact Airbags & Flexible Vent Technology
Panoramic Sunroof Airbag
Inflatable Seat Belts
Dashboard Mounted & Head Cradle Airbags
Seat Cushion & External Hood Airbags
Front-/Rear-Center Airbag
Dual Contour & Far-Side Airbags
Pre-Crash External Side Airbags
Light Knee Airbag
Tubular Rear Passenger Airbag
External Side Airbag
Smart Airbags for Smart Cars
More Airbag Solutions
Market Restraints
Issues & Challenges
Concerns Over Injuries & Deaths Due to Faulty Airbags
Growing Number of Product Recalls: Cause for Concern
Takata Recall Casts a Shadow on Reliability of Automotive Airbags
Disabling Airbags: An Emerging Market
To Deactivate or Not: An Ongoing Controversy
Depowered Airbags: Designed to Save Children
Saturation for Frontal Airbags in the US and Western Europe
Automotive Airbags: Regulatory Regime
Safety Regulations Lend Traction to Automotive Airbags Market
Supplier Industry Structure: Role Shift Results in New
Configuration
A Strategic Insight
Tier-1 Suppliers
Tier-2 and Tier-3 Suppliers
Growth Strategy
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Side-Impact Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Side-Impact Airbags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Side-Impact Airbags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Front-Impact Driver Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Front-Impact Driver Airbags
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Front-Impact Driver
Airbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The Automobile Market
Airbags: An Overview
Active Safety Taking Precedence over Passive Safety
New Airbag Modules to Drive Growth
Role of Government and Regulatory Authorities
NHTSA Rules: A Boon for Airbag Manufacturers
Crash Test Requirements to Enhance the Protection for Children,
Infants and Others Against Fatalities due to Airbag
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact
Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
An Overview of the Market
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
An Overview
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Automotive Market: An Insight
Airbag Market in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
The German Automobile Market
Automotive Airbags Market: An Overview
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Auto Parts and Components Industry
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact
Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact Airbags,
Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact
Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by Type -
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Side-Impact
Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger
Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Airbags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags,
Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags
by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Airbags by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact
Passenger Airbags and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Airbags by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Airbags
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Airbags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Airbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine
Automotive Airbags: A Market Primer
Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000
Units): 2018
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Airbags by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Airbags
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Airbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Airbags by Type - Side-Impact Airbags,
Front-Impact Driver Airbags, Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Airbags
by Type - Side-Impact Airbags, Front-Impact Driver Airbags,
Front-Impact Passenger Airbags and Other Types Markets -
