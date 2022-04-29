EQRx to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.



A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.eqrx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-718-8094 (domestic) or 484-747-6788 (international) and referring to conference ID 6893121. The webcast will be made available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About EQRx

EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx Contacts:

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:

investors@eqrx.com