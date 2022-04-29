Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $0.1MM, or $(0.05) per basic common share.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: In the first quarter of 2022 we were able to continue the momentum of the prior year in terms of loan and deposit growth. Loans grew $27 million or 3% and non municipal non-maturity deposits grew $31 million or 4% when compared to December 31, 2021. The turbulent and uncertain times that we are in, did negatively impact our reported net income, as the value of our equity security portfolio moved in tandem with the general stock market. Net income, excluding the change in value of our equity portfolio, would have been $659 thousand. Our loan and deposit growth are reflective of the Bank’s commitment to its customers.

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.2 billion, total loans, net, were $815 million, and total deposits were $1 billion at March 31, 2022.
  • The loan portfolio increased $52 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $74 million, or 37%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Commercial Real Estate loans increased $45 million, or 13%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, $95 million, or 94%, of Paycheck Protection Program loans originated by the Bank were either forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration or paid back by the borrowers.
  • Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits decreased $107 million, or 66%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value increased $95 million, or 50%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Net Income was impacted by a negative $1.2 million change in Fair Value of Marketable Equity Securities from December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 7% compared to March 31, 2021, driven by a 9% increase in total non-maturity deposits of $80 million.
  • The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.20% compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.27% at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2021.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2022 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of April 28, 2022, was $31.45.


Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended 
  3/31/2022  3/31/2021 
      
 Interest and Dividend Income$8,711  $7,965 
 Interest Expense 454   671 
 Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,257   7,294 
 Provision for Loan Losses -   - 
 All Other Noninterest Income 799   1,313 
 Noninterest Expense 8,201   7,589 
 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 855   1,018 
 Gain on Securities Available-for-Sale, net -   - 
 (Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities (1,184)  1,273 
 (Loss) Income before Income Tax Expense (329)  2,291 
 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (198)  392 
 Net (Loss) Income$(131) $1,899 
 Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders$(131) $1,899 
 Earnings per Common Share, Basic$(0.05) $0.69 
      

 


        
  3/31/22 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 
        
Balance Sheet       
Total Assets $1,226,571 $1,247,516 $1,182,047 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits  55,241  93,958  162,361 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value  286,389  301,428  191,526 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value  25,306  25,961  23,965 
Loans, Net  815,177  787,661  763,428 
Total Liabilities  1,141,038  1,146,870  1,086,244 
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  825,633  794,808  752,921 
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  114,844  129,839  107,566 
Certificates of Deposit  75,759  79,232  91,870 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  87,874  109,606  86,952 
Junior Subordinated Debentures  20,620  20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity  85,533  100,646  95,803 
Profitability and Efficiency       
Net Interest Margin  2.83% 2.81% 2.76%
Yield on Earning Assets  2.99  3.00  3.01 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities  0.20  0.25  0.33 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $31.08 $36.58 $34.82 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding  27.27  32.75  30.94 
Capital and Credit       
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets  9.09% 9.22% 9.42%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital  11.69  12.21  12.45 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  14.22  14.81  15.31 
Total Risk-Based Capital  15.43  16.06  16.57 
Common Shares Outstanding  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
        

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. 

Contact:Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377