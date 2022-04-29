Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISELIN, N.J., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $44.0 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $48.6 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are proud of our strong first quarter results, marked by solid annualized commercial loan growth of 8.3% and a robust loan pipeline leading into the second quarter. The net interest margin expanded 7 basis points from the trailing quarter reflecting loan growth, deployment of some of our excess liquidity, a rise in rates on new loan production and further improvement in our funding costs. Continued credit quality improvement and a favorable economic forecast supported a negative provision in the quarter.” Labozzetta continued, “Our strong first quarter performance was due in large part to our colleagues’ dedication to our core principles and their continued pursuit of a high-performing and innovative culture. We look forward to further growth of our business lines and financial success built on our commitment to our customers, employees, communities and stockholders.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.

Performance Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022

The Company’s total commercial loan portfolio, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $164.9 million, or 8.3% annualized, to $8.13 billion at March 31, 2022, from $7.97 billion at December 31, 2021.

The net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 2.95% for the trailing quarter.

The average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, declined to 0.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with 0.21% for the trailing quarter.

Total average interest bearing savings and demand deposits increased $114.5 million, or 6.1% annualized, to $7.77 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $7.65 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021. In addition, total average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $26.1 million, or 3.8% annualized, to $2.79 billion for the first quarter of 2022, from $2.76 billion for the trailing quarter.

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 declined to $44.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, from $48.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded negative provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures of $6.4 million and $2.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a provision of $397,000 for credit losses and a negative provision of $640,000 for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the trailing quarter. These provision benefits were largely a function of an improved economic forecast and an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality.

Annualized returns on average assets and average tangible equity were 1.30% and 14.58%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with 1.08% and 12.04%, respectively for the trailing quarter.

The Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total of $29.9 million during the quarter.

Results of Operations

Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net income was $44.0 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $637,000 to $94.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $93.9 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was largely attributable to an increase in lower-costing deposits, a reduction in borrowings and favorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, along with the investment of excess liquidity into higher-yielding available for sale debt securities. This was partially offset by a reduction in the fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans totaled $1.1 million, which are recognized in interest income, compared to $1.8 million for the trailing quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 2.95% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased four basis points to 3.23%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 decreased five basis points to 0.29%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 decreased three basis points to 0.25%, compared to 0.28% for the trailing quarter. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $26.0 million to $2.79 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.21% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 0.86%, compared to 0.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $6.4 million negative provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $400,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The provision benefit was largely a function of an improved economic forecast and an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality. Net recoveries totaling $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 further contributed to the negative provision for credit losses in the period.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $20.1 million, a decrease of $506,000, compared to the trailing quarter. BOLI income decreased $781,000 to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the prior quarter and lower equity valuations. Fee income decreased $456,000 to $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in debit card revenue. Wealth management income decreased $376,000 to $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management and a decrease in the level of managed mutual funds. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, insurance agency income increased $1.2 million to $3.4 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to the receipt of contingent commissions in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $61.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $177,000, compared to $62.1 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $2.4 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $640,000 negative provision for the trailing quarter. The increased negative provision was primarily a function of an improved economic forecast resulting in a decline in projected loss factors. Other operating expenses decreased $1.2 million to $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter. The decrease in other operating expenses was primarily due to decreases in consulting, attorney and loan-related expenses, partially offset by a valuation charge on foreclosed real estate. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, net occupancy expense increased $1.6 million to $9.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to increases in snow removal costs and rent expense. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.4 million to $37.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $35.6 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in employee medical benefits, payroll taxes and stock-based compensation, partially offset by a decrease in the accrual for incentive compensation.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) was 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 1.81% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income) (1) was 56.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 54.74% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $15.2 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared with $14.8 million with an effective tax rate of 28.4% for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was primarily due to a discrete item recorded in the trailing quarter resulting in additional tax expense related to the apportionment of income subject to state income taxes.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net income was $44.0 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $48.6 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $4.5 million to $94.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $90.0 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily driven by an increase in available for sale debt securities funded by growth in lower-costing core deposits and the reinvestment of PPP loan satisfactions. The increase in net interest income attributable to growth in average earning assets was partially offset by modest compression in the net interest margin. Additionally, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans, which are recognized in interest income, decreased $2.9 million to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 3.05% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 decreased 18 basis points to 3.23%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 decreased 20 basis points to 0.29%, compared to the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 decreased 14 basis points to 0.25%, compared to 0.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $407.7 million to $2.79 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.30% for the same period last year. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 0.86%, compared to 1.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $6.4 million negative provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $15.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in the period-over-period provision benefit was largely a function of the relative change in the economic outlook and the significant favorable impact of the post-pandemic recovery in the prior year period.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $20.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to the same period in 2021. BOLI income decreased $1.4 million to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the prior year and lower equity valuations. Other income decreased $642,000 to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2021, mainly due to decreases in net gains on sales of loans and net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions. Additionally, fee income decreased $303,000 to $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in debit card revenue, partially offset by an increase in commercial loan prepayment fees. The decrease in debit card revenue was largely attributable to the interchange transaction fee limitation imposed by the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company in the third quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, insurance agency income increased $693,000 to $3.4 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, resulting from an increase in contingent commissions. Additionally, wealth management income increased $332,000 to $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in the market value of assets under management and new business generation.

Non-interest expense totaled $61.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $33,000 from the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $2.4 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to an $875,000 negative provision for the same period in 2021. The increased negative provision was primarily due to an increase in line of credit utilization. Other operating expenses decreased $736,000 to $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to decreases in debit card maintenance, attorney and consulting expenses. In addition, FDIC insurance decreased $565,000 to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the insurance assessment rate. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits expense increased $1.8 million to $37.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $35.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation and an increase in salary expense associated with Company-wide annual merit increases. Data processing expense increased $1.0 million to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, largely due to increases in software subscription expense and online banking costs.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) was 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 1.95% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income) (1) was 56.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 56.19% for the same respective period in 2021.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $15.2 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared with $16.2 million with an effective tax rate of 25.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 were $44.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, compared to $48.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and $82.1 million, or 0.84% of total loans at March 31, 2021. The $3.7 million decrease in non-performing loans at March 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $6.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans, a $676,000 decrease in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $511,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $1.6 million increase in non-performing multi-family loans. At March 31, 2022, impaired loans totaled $48.3 million with related specific reserves of $2.0 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $52.3 million with related specific reserves of $4.3 million at December 31, 2021 and impaired loans totaling $79.5 million with related specific reserves of $4.8 million at March 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.79% of total loans, compared to 0.84% and 0.87% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $4.5 million to $76.3 million at March 31, 2022 from $80.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2022 was due to a $6.4 million negative provision for credit losses and net recoveries of $1.9 million. The reduction in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily the result of improved asset quality and an improved economic forecast.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Residential mortgage loans 18 $ 2,385 26 $ 7,229 33 $ 6,862 Commercial mortgage loans 2 282 4 720 7 2,183 Multi-family mortgage loans 1 816 — — 2 1,327 Construction loans 3 1,659 — — 3 1,123 Total mortgage loans 24 5,142 30 7,949 45 11,495 Commercial loans 9 4,019 11 7,229 10 393 Consumer loans 15 571 24 649 18 1,356 Total 30 to 59 days past due 48 $ 9,732 65 $ 15,827 73 $ 13,244 60 to 89 days past due: Residential mortgage loans 7 $ 1,354 7 $ 1,131 20 $ 6,161 Commercial mortgage loans — — 2 3,960 2 520 Multi-family mortgage loans — — — — — — Construction loans — — — — 1 1,656 Total mortgage loans 7 1,354 9 5,091 23 8,337 Commercial loans 3 318 5 1,289 2 235 Consumer loans 3 90 7 228 10 277 Total 60 to 89 days past due 13 $ 1,762 21 $ 6,608 35 $ 8,849 Total accruing past due loans 61 $ 11,494 86 $ 22,435 108 $ 22,093 Non-accrual: Residential mortgage loans 29 $ 5,396 28 $ 6,072 41 $ 7,797 Commercial mortgage loans 14 19,533 14 16,887 22 33,742 Multi-family mortgage loans 2 2,053 1 439 1 101 Construction loans 2 2,366 2 2,365 2 1,392 Total mortgage loans 47 29,348 45 25,763 66 43,032 Commercial loans 39 13,793 51 20,582 68 36,042 Consumer loans 19 1,171 17 1,682 27 3,010 Total non-accrual loans 105 $ 44,312 113 $ 48,027 161 $ 82,084 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 172.13 % 168.11 % 104.27 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.87 %

At March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company held foreclosed assets of $8.6 million, $8.7 million and $3.6 million, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there was one addition to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $47,000 and a valuation charge of $200,000. Foreclosed assets at March 31, 2022 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 decreased $3.9 million to $52.9 million, or 0.39% of total assets, from $56.8 million, or 0.41% of total assets at December 31, 2021 and $85.6 million, or 0.65% of total assets at March 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $13.62 billion, a $164.2 million decrease from December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets was primarily due to a $279.3 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $10.1 million decrease in total investments, partially offset by an $81.3 million increase in total loans.

The Company’s loan portfolio increased $81.3 million to $9.66 billion at March 31, 2022, from $9.58 billion at December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio consists of the following:

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Mortgage loans: Residential $ 1,194,613 $ 1,202,638 Commercial 3,937,216 3,827,370 Multi-family 1,394,761 1,364,397 Construction 699,415 683,166 Total mortgage loans 7,226,005 7,077,571 Commercial loans 2,131,326 2,188,866 Consumer loans 316,589 327,442 Total gross loans 9,673,920 9,593,879 Premiums on purchased loans 1,482 1,451 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (12,520 ) (13,706 ) Total loans $ 9,662,882 $ 9,581,624

Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding, which are included in total commercial loans, decreased $66.0 million to $28.9 million at March 31, 2022, from $94.9 million at December 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, excluding the net decrease in PPP loans, the loan portfolio had net increases of $109.8 million in commercial mortgage loans, $30.4 million in multi-family mortgage loans, $16.2 million in construction loans and $8.5 million in commercial loans, partially offset by net decreases of $10.9 million in consumer loans and $8.0 million in residential mortgage loans. Commercial real estate, commercial and construction loans represented 84.4% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2022, compared to 84.1% at December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $959.4 million, compared with $770.5 million for the same period in 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $1.96 billion, including commitments of $958.0 million in commercial loans, $505.9 million in construction loans and $198.2 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 were $2.05 billion and $1.98 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.48 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.09 billion and $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents were $433.1 million at March 31, 2022, a $279.3 million decrease from December 31, 2021, which was attributable to the deployment of excess liquidity into commercial loans and available for sale debt securities combined with the repayment of certain wholesale borrowings.

Total investments were $2.52 billion at March 31, 2022, a $10.1 million decrease from December 31, 2021. This decrease was largely due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities.

Total deposits increased $132.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $11.37 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $132.9 million to $10.67 billion at March 31, 2022, while total time deposits decreased $860,000 to $691.7 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $59.5 million increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $59.6 million increase in money market deposits and a $30.1 million increase in savings deposits, partially offset by a $16.2 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to maturities of longer-term retail time deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered time deposits.

Borrowed funds decreased $227.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $399.6 million. The decrease in borrowings for the period was largely due to the maturity and replacement of FHLB borrowings with lower-costing brokered deposits and retail deposits. Borrowed funds represented 2.9% of total assets at March 31, 2022, a decrease from 4.5% at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $76.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $1.62 billion, primarily due to dividends paid to stockholders, common stock repurchases and an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by net income earned for the period. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, common stock repurchases totaled 1,282,075 shares at an average cost of $23.36 per share, of which 40,463 shares, at an average cost of $23.56 per share, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At March 31, 2022, approximately 1.9 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at March 31, 2022 were $21.36 and $15.26, respectively, compared with $22.05 and $16.02, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

Footnotes

(1) Tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 2022 2021 2021 Statements of Income Net interest income $ 94,526 $ 93,889 $ 90,000 Provision for credit losses (6,405 ) 397 (15,001 ) Non-interest income 20,148 20,654 21,637 Non-interest expense 61,886 62,063 61,853 Income before income tax expense 59,193 52,083 64,785 Net income 43,962 37,303 48,559 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.63 Interest rate spread 2.94 % 2.85 % 2.98 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 2.95 % 3.10 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 1.30 % 1.08 % 1.51 % Annualized return on average equity 10.57 % 8.74 % 12.02 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (2) 14.58 % 12.04 % 16.80 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3) 1.90 % 1.81 % 1.95 % Efficiency ratio (4) 56.05 % 54.74 % 56.19 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 44,312 $ 48,027 $ 82,084 90+ and still accruing — — — Non-performing loans 44,312 48,027 82,084 Foreclosed assets 8,578 8,731 3,554 Non-performing assets 52,890 56,758 85,638 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.84 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses $ 76,275 $ 80,740 $ 85,591 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 172.13 % 168.11 % 104.27 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.87 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (1,935 ) $ (3,574 ) $ 875 Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge offs to average total loans (0.08) % (0.04) % 0.04 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 13,693,429 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,034,155 Loans, net 9,481,831 9,479,369 9,723,783 Earning assets 12,527,409 12,577,181 11,810,639 Savings and demand deposits 10,551,229 10,410,706 9,064,202 Borrowings 549,679 628,404 1,015,230 Interest-bearing liabilities 9,005,985 9,034,078 8,769,268 Stockholders' equity 1,686,324 1,693,567 1,638,194 Average yield on interest-earning assets 3.23 % 3.19 % 3.41 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.49 %

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share At March 31, At December 31, At March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,621,131 $ 1,697,096 $ 1,647,231 Less: total intangible assets 463,325 464,183 465,335 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,157,806 $ 1,232,913 $ 1,181,896 Shares outstanding 75,881,889 76,969,999 77,798,624 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 21.36 $ 22.05 $ 21.17 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 15.26 $ 16.02 $ 15.19 (2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,686,324 $ 1,693,567 $ 1,638,194 Less: total average intangible assets 463,890 464,740 465,902 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,222,434 $ 1,228,827 $ 1,172,292 Net income $ 43,962 $ 37,303 $ 48,559 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 14.58 % 12.04 % 16.80 % (3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Reported non-interest expense $ 61,886 $ 62,063 $ 61,853 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Credit loss benefit for off-balance sheet credit exposures (2,390 ) (640 ) (875 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 64,276 $ 62,703 $ 62,728 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 260,675 $ 248,767 $ 254,397 Average assets $ 13,693,429 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,034,155 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.90 % 1.81 % 1.95 % (4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net interest income $ 94,526 $ 93,889 $ 90,000 Non-interest income 20,148 20,654 21,637 Total income $ 114,674 114,543 111,637 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 64,276 $ 62,703 $ 62,728 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 56.05 % 54.74 % 56.19 %





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 330,814 $ 506,270 Short-term investments 102,332 206,193 Total cash and cash equivalents 433,146 712,463 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 2,072,337 2,057,851 Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $417,664 at March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

and $449,709 at December 31, 2021) 421,958 436,150 Equity securities, at fair value 1,256 1,325 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 23,973 34,290 Loans 9,662,882 9,581,624 Less allowance for credit losses 76,275 80,740 Net loans 9,586,607 9,500,884 Foreclosed assets, net 8,578 8,731 Banking premises and equipment, net 82,987 80,559 Accrued interest receivable 41,033 41,990 Intangible assets 463,325 464,183 Bank-owned life insurance 237,808 236,630 Other assets 244,006 206,146 Total assets $ 13,617,014 $ 13,781,202 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 9,183,808 $ 9,080,956 Savings deposits 1,490,624 1,460,541 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 391,321 368,277 Other time deposits 300,334 324,238 Total deposits 11,366,087 11,234,012 Mortgage escrow deposits 40,184 34,440 Borrowed funds 399,606 626,774 Subordinated debentures 10,336 10,283 Other liabilities 179,670 178,597 Total liabilities 11,995,883 12,084,106 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued

and 75,881,889 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 76,969,999 outstanding at December 31, 2021. 832 832 Additional paid-in capital 972,552 969,815 Retained earnings 839,807 814,533 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (67,946 ) 6,863 Treasury stock (109,581 ) (79,603 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (14,533 ) (15,344 ) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (3,844 ) (3,984 ) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 3,844 3,984 Total stockholders' equity 1,621,131 1,697,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,617,014 $ 13,781,202





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Interest income: Real estate secured loans $ 63,835 $ 64,972 $ 62,016 Commercial loans 22,821 23,393 26,143 Consumer loans 3,139 3,325 3,492 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal

Home Loan Bank stock 7,951 6,587 5,612 Held to maturity debt securities 2,596 2,621 2,784 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 647 770 484 Total interest income 100,989 101,668 100,531 Interest expense: Deposits 5,187 6,018 7,417 Borrowed funds 1,168 1,485 2,809 Subordinated debt 108 276 305 Total interest expense 6,463 7,779 10,531 Net interest income 94,526 93,889 90,000 Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses (6,405 ) 397 (15,001 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,931 93,492 105,001 Non-interest income: Fees 6,889 7,345 7,192 Wealth management income 7,466 7,842 7,134 Insurance agency income 3,420 2,207 2,727 Bank-owned life insurance 1,179 1,960 2,567 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 16 (3 ) 197 Other income 1,178 1,303 1,820 Total non-interest income 20,148 20,654 21,637 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 37,067 35,628 35,312 Net occupancy expense 9,330 7,774 9,301 Data processing expense 5,344 5,126 4,393 FDIC Insurance 1,205 1,345 1,770 Amortization of intangibles 859 890 972 Advertising and promotion expense 1,104 1,365 877 Credit loss benefit for off-balance sheet credit exposures (2,390 ) (640 ) (875 ) Other operating expenses 9,367 10,575 10,103 Total non-interest expense 61,886 62,063 61,853 Income before income tax expense 59,193 52,083 64,785 Income tax expense 15,231 14,780 16,226 Net income $ 43,962 $ 37,303 $ 48,559 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.63 Average basic shares outstanding 75,817,971 76,125,889 76,516,543 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.63 Average diluted shares outstanding 75,914,079 76,226,747 76,580,862





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest Earning Assets: Deposits $ 274,004 $ 107 0.16 % $ 455,454 $ 162 0.14 % $ 319,119 $ 85 0.11 % Federal funds sold and other short-term

investments 195,598 540 1.12 % 207,311 608 1.16 % 127,989 399 1.26 % Available for sale debt securities 2,115,852 2,596 1.43 % 1,968,628 2,621 1.26 % 1,136,885 2,784 1.71 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 428,125 7,577 2.43 % 431,295 6,192 2.43 % 450,396 4,849 2.47 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,092 — — % 1,106 — — % 979 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,907 374 4.85 % 34,018 395 4.64 % 51,437 763 5.93 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,061,657 63,835 3.62 % 7,035,981 64,972 3.64 % 6,808,066 62,016 3.64 % Total commercial loans 2,099,145 22,821 4.38 % 2,108,915 23,393 4.37 % 2,512,563 26,143 4.20 % Total consumer loans 321,029 3,139 3.97 % 334,473 3,325 3.94 % 403,154 3,492 3.51 % Total net loans 9,481,831 89,795 3.80 % 9,479,369 91,690 3.81 % 9,723,783 91,651 3.78 % Total interest earning assets $ 12,527,409 $ 100,989 3.23 % $ 12,577,181 $ 101,668 3.19 % $ 11,810,588 $ 100,531 3.41 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 122,856 125,539 183,476 Other assets 1,043,164 1,012,515 1,040,091 Total assets $ 13,693,429 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,034,155 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 6,288,544 $ 4,195 0.27 % $ 6,208,858 $ 4,747 0.30 % $ 5,314,461 $ 5,512 0.42 % Savings deposits 1,476,643 291 0.08 % 1,441,867 428 0.12 % 1,371,376 407 0.12 % Time deposits 680,818 701 0.42 % 731,318 843 0.46 % 1,043,052 1,498 0.58 % Total deposits 8,446,005 5,187 0.25 % 8,382,043 6,018 0.28 % 7,728,889 7,417 0.39 % Borrowed funds 549,679 1,168 0.86 % 628,404 1,485 0.94 % 1,015,230 2,809 1.12 % Subordinated debentures 10,301 108 4.27 % 23,631 276 4.64 % 25,149 305 4.91 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 9,005,985 6,463 0.29 % $ 9,034,078 7,779 0.34 % $ 8,769,268 10,531 0.49 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,786,042 $ 2,759,981 $ 2,378,365 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 215,078 227,609 248,328 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 3,001,120 2,987,590 2,626,693 Total liabilities 12,007,105 12,021,668 11,395,961 Stockholders' equity 1,686,324 1,693,567 1,638,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,693,429 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,034,155 Net interest income $ 94,526 $ 93,889 $ 90,000 Net interest rate spread 2.94 % 2.85 % 2.92 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,521,424 $ 3,543,103 $ 3,041,320 Net interest margin (3) (4) 3.02 % 2.95 % 3.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.39x 1.39x 1.35x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.



(2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.



(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



(4) The previously reported average balances of the interest bearing cash and non-interest bearing cash for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 were recalculated. These recalculations resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.10% to 3.05%.





The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 1.47 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.46 % 1.70 % Net loans 3.80 % 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.79 % 3.78 % Total interest-earning assets 3.23 % 3.19 % 3.21 % 3.31 % 3.41 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.39 % Total borrowings 0.86 % 0.94 % 1.08 % 1.18 % 1.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.44 % 0.49 % Interest rate spread 2.94 % 2.85 % 2.84 % 2.87 % 2.92 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 2.95 % 2.94 % 2.99 % 3.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39 x 1.39 x 1.38 x 1.36 x 1.35 x

Note: The previously reported average balances of interest bearing and non-interest bearing cash for the prior period ended March 31, 2021 in the preceding table were recalculated. This recalculation resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.10% to 3.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

