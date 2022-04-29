PRESS RELEASE: SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications

English Finnish



SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications

SSH announces two new editions of their flagship product Tectia SSH Client Server: Tectia Quantum Safe Edition and Tectia Zero Trust Edition. These new additions to the Tectia product family will ensure that SSH’s secure remote access solutions stay agile, dynamic and robust enough to meet the challenges posed by quantum computing and cloudification.

Secure Shell (SSH) protocol enables online connections and file transfers between systems handling critical data. Tectia is the original commercial implementation of the SSH protocol, providing secure point-to-point remote access, file transfer and tunneling connections between and to applications.

Quantum computing presents challenge to encryption in the near future by threatening to render classic cryptography useless. Even now, transmissions are recorded and then decrypted when Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers are available, making long-term secrets vulnerable as we speak. Tectia Quantum Safe Edition protects critical remote access, file transfers and tunneling connections against the quantum threat.

Tectia Zero Trust Edition introduces an efficient role-based access control (RBAC) upgrade to bring scalability to managing access to large server estates. By operating without permanent credentials like SSH keys or passwords, Tectia Zero Trust Edition eliminates the costly process of managing or rotating credentials while also greatly enhancing system security by removing a significant potential attack vector. Additionally, it increases transparency by centralizing system audit logs.

“Quantum Safe and Zero Trust are the two cornerstones of our solution portfolio. I'm extremely proud that we have upgraded Tectia with technologies that will keep our customers safe long into the future while making their environments more dynamic," says SSH CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. “Tectia has a very strong and loyal customer base, especially on the financial sector”, Teemu continues. “It is therefore not a surprise that our first Tectia Quantum and Tectia Zero Trust customers are banks, since these businesses want to stay ahead of the cybersecurity game”.

Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition will be available to customers during Q2/2022. Tectia Zero-Trust Edition is available to customers immediately.



For more information on Tectia Quantum Safe Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Quantum-Safe Edition

For more information on Tectia Zero Trust Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Zero Trust Edition

Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server





About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.