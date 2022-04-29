Bionano Genomics Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of NeuroSCORE Model to Predict and Prioritize Human Genes Contributing to Neurodevelopmental Disease

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced a peer-reviewed publication in Nature detailing the development of NeuroSCORE, a software-based method of analyzing complex genetic conditions that predicts and prioritizes human genes contributing to neurodevelopmental disease (NDD), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), epilepsy and birth defects of the brain.



The Neurogenic Systematic Correlation of Omics-Related Evidence, or NeuroSCORE, was developed at Bionano, with a goal of identifying over 1,000 new genes that impact brain development, thereby hoping to improve research into candidate disease genes, diagnostics and, eventually, therapeutics. Using a multi-phase approach, more than 18,000 genes were identified and scored based on known phenotype data, gene expression models, mouse models, and case-control human samples. The paper was previously published as a pre-print and is now published in Nature after having gone through the peer review process. In the paper, researchers sought to narrow the pool of uncharacterized genes to those most important in identification of NDD.

“We were pleased the Nature family of journals recognized the significance of this advancement in data analysis. We believe that our proprietary NeuroSCORE model will assist in more efficiently and accurately interpreting variants of unknown significance and identifying previously uncharacterized neurodevelopmental disease. We believe this model may also assist in the discovery of novel genes not previously associated with central nervous system (CNS) diseases, research that may improve diagnostics for individuals with genetic causes of neurological conditions. The utility of this type of software has the potential to be broad ranging, including known disorders such as ASD and other NDDs, but also as part of resolving rare undiagnosed genetic disorders, or RUGDs. We feel a strong sense of accomplishment in creating a tool to help guide research in NDDs and that may assist clinicians in guiding interventions,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

The paper is available at:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-08938-y#Sec19

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view.



For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

