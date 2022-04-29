Leading Maitland Plumber Reveals What to Do About a Faulty Hot Water System

SYDNEY, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Maitland-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, if homeowners find themselves suddenly without hot water, they can do some investigating to try to find the source of the issue before calling in the experts.

As a leader in fixing hot water Maitland-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver advises homeowners with an electric hot water system should first check the home's power switchboard. As the hot water system should have its own fuse or circuit breaker, other appliances and lights in the home could still be working. If the power has switched off, homeowners should check the water connection is working and if so, they can simply turn the power to the hot water system back on.

For a leaking hot water system, The Plumbing Life Saver recommends investigating to find the source of the leak. If it's a valve that needs replacing, this can be relatively straightforward and can add years to a hot water system while reducing water wastage. If the leak is coming directly from the cylinder though, a replacement unit may be required. It is advised homeowners cut power to the system or turn off the gas supply for a gas hot water system as well as stopping the water supply and then calling in a professional plumber to investigate further.

If there are no signs of leaks or external damage, The Plumbing Life Saver says the issue may be internal and could involve a faulty element or thermostat. Again, it is recommended to turn off the power supply and isolate the water supply, then call in a plumber.

For gas hot water systems, homeowners should check if the pilot light is out. If the pilot light goes out, water cannot be heated. Turning the pilot light back on is relatively straightforward and there are usually instructions on the inside door or cover of the system, explains The Plumbing Life Saver.

Call in the professionals from The Plumbing Life Saver for help in any hot water emergency or for help with other plumbing issues, including fixing blocked drains Maitland-wide.

